WR Daurice Fountain Named Shrine Game Offensive MVP
University of Northern Iowa wide receiver Daurice Fountain was named the 93rd annual East-West Shrine Game Offensive MVP after his impressive performance against some of the nation’s best competition on Saturday.
The honor marks the first time that a player from UNI has earned the MVP distinction for the game. Fountain joins the likes of Jimmy Garoppolo (2014), Steve Smith (2001), Jeff Garcia (1994) and Brett Favre (1991) who have won the Shrine Game’s coveted Offensive MVP award.
Photo - WR Daurice Fountain - Northern Iowa
“It was truly a blessing,” Fountain said about his MVP honor. “You could’ve never told me at the beginning of the week that I was going to have this kind of production. I’m thankful for the opportunity and happy that I met so many great people this week. This whole experience was just surreal.”
Daurice Fountain was Frank Coyle’s #1 Sleeper at the East-West Game – posted on this site Thursday
The former Panther wideout caught three passes for 61 yards, while also racking up 40 yards on punt returns for the afternoon. Fountain ripped off two huge plays on Saturday, the first being a 38-yard catch and run that set up the East squad with a field goal, while the second big play came on a 30-yard punt return in the third quarter to set up his team with another scoring opportunity.
The West won Saturday’s game by a narrow margin of 14-10. The West’s Natrell Jamerson of Wisconsin won Defensive MVP honors after retuning a fumble 68 yards for Saturday’s first touchdown of the game.
Fountain finished his Panther career as just the sixth player to rank in the Top 10 for catches (150), yards (2,077) and touchdowns (23) at UNI. In 2017, Fountain hauled in 66 catches, racking up 943 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Frank Coyle and staff of DraftInsiders.com will proceed to the Senior Bowl for the Monday weigh-in and practices.