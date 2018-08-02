- Frank Coyle's Blog
Top 50 Pro Prospects for the NFL Draft 2018
* Declared Underclassmen February, 2018 - Pre NFL Combine Rankings
Pro Prospect/ Position / School / Ht / Wt
1 * Saquon Barkley RB Penn State 5-11 225
2 * Josh Rosen QB UCLA 6-4 220
3 * Sam Darnold QB Southern Cal 6-4 225
4 * Quenton Nelson OG Notre Dame 6-5 330
5 Bradley Chubb DE NC State 6-4 275
6 * Minkah Fitzpatrick S Alabama 6-1 205
Photo - QB Josh Rosen - UCLA
7 * Josh Allen QB Wyoming 6-5 235
8 * Roquan Smith LB Georgia 6-1 225
9 Baker Mayfield QB Oklahoma 6-0 215
10 * Connor Williams OT Texas 6-6 320
Frank Coyle and staff of DraftInsiders.com has Senior Bowl scouting for the week long practices. Scouting info including updates and in depth Senior Bowl Game and Practices in February Newsletter (19 pages) Available Now - NFL Combine 2018 List available this week.
11 * Derwin James S Florida State 6-3 210
12 * Courtland Sutton WR SMU 6-4 215
13 * Tremaine Edmunds LB Virginia Tech 6-5 240
14 * Da'Ron Payne DT Alabama 6-2 310
15 * Denzel Ward CB Ohio State 5-10 190
16 * Orlando Brown OT Oklahoma 6-8 360
17 * Arden Key DE LSU 6-6 240
18 * Lamar Jackson QB Louisville 6-3 200
19 * Calvin Ridley WR Alabama 6-1 190
20 Vita Vea DT Washington 6-5 345
21 Marcus Davenport DE UTSA 6-6 260
22 * Joshua Jackson CB Iowa 6-1 195
23 Rashaan Evans LB Alabama 6-3 235
24 * Carlton Davis CB Auburn 6-1 205
25 * Ronnie Harrison S Alabama 6-3 215
26 * Sam Hubbard DE Ohio State 6-5 265
27 Mike McGlinchey OT Notre Dame 6-8 315
28 * Harrison Phillips DT Stanford 6-4 285
29 Martinas Rankin OT Mississippi St 6-5 305
30 * Derrius Guice RB LSU 5-11 215
31 * Isaiah Oliver CB Colorado 6-1 190
32 * Taven Bryan DT Florida 6-5 295
33 Chukwuma Okorafor OT Western Michigan 6-6 330
34 Maurice Hurst DT Michigan 6-2 285
35 * Mark Andrews TE Oklahoma 6-5 255
36 Christian Kirk WR Texas A&M 5-11 200
37 Isaiah Wynn OG Georgia 6-2 305
38 Mason Rudolph QB Oklahoma St 6-5 230
39 Anthony Miller WR Memphis 5-11 190
40 Uchenna Nwosu LB USC 6-2 240
41 Tyrell Crosby OT Oregon 6-5 320
42 Harold Landry LB Boston College 6-3 250
43 Billy Price C Ohio State 6-4 310
44 * DeShon Elliott S Texas 6-2 205
45 * Ronald Jones II RB Southern Cal 6-1 195
46 * James Daniels OL Iowa 6-4 300
47 * Equanimeous St. Brown WR Notre Dame 6-5 205
48 Ogbonnia Okoronkwo LB Oklahoma 6-1 240
49 Braden Smith OG Auburn 6-6 305
50 * Malik Jefferson LB Texas 6-3 240