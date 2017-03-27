- Frank Coyle's Blog
Top 50 Pro Prospects for the NFL Draft 2017
* Underclassmen
Updated March 30, 2017 - Rankings
Pro Prospect / Pos / Ht /Wt / School
1. * Myles Garrett DE 6-5, 265 Texas A&M
2. * Leonard Fournette RB 6-1, 230 LSU
3. * Malik Hooker S 6-1, 200 Ohio State
4. * Solomon Thomas DE 6-2, 275 Stanford
5. * Jamal Adams S 6-0, 210 LSU
6. Jonathan Allen DE 6-3, 290 Alabama
7. * Marshon Lattimore CB 6-0, 195 Ohio State
8. O.J. Howard TE 6-6, 250 Alabama
9. * Derek Barnett DE 6-3, 265 Tennessee
10. Taco Charlton DE 6-5, 285 Michigan
Photo - TE David Najoku - Miami
11. * David Njoku TE 6-4, 240 Miami (Fl.)
12. * Marlon Humphrey CB 6-1, 200 Alabama
13. * Dalvin Cook RB 5-11, 205 Florida State
14. * Jabrill Peppers S 6-0, 210 Michigan
15. * Mike Williams WR 6-2, 205 Clemson
16. Corey Davis WR 6-2, 215 Western Michigan
17. * Mitch Trubisky QB 6-3, 225 North Carolina
18. Reuben Foster LB 6-0, 240 Alabama
19. Takkarist McKinley DE 6-2, 255 UCLA
20. Haasan Reddick LB 6-1, 235 Temple
NFL Draft 2017 Yearbook Over 300 in-depth Pro Prospects Scouting Reports
- available early April - next week
21. * Christian McCaffrey RB 6-0, 205 Stanford
22. * Zach Cunningham LB 6-3, 230 Vanderbilt
23. * Ryan Ramcyzk OT 6-5, 310 Wisconsin
24. * Cam Robinson OT 6-6, 320 Alabama
25. * Gareon Conley CB 6-0, 190 Ohio State
26. * Garett Bolles OT 6-5, 300 Utah
27. * Budda Baker S 5-10, 195 Washington
28. * TJ Watt LB 6-4, 235 Wisconsin
29. Forrest Lamp OL 6-4, 310 Western Kentucky
30. Evan Engram TE 6-3, 230 Mississippi
31. * Quincy Wilson CB 6-1, 210 Florida
32. * Charles Harris DE 6-3, 255 Missouri
33. Tre’Davious White CB 5-11, 195 LSU
34. * John Ross WR 5-11, 190 Washington
35. Obi Melifonwu S 6-4, 225 UConn
36. * Deshaun Watson QB 6-2, 210 Clemson
37. * Malik McDowell DT 6-5, 285 Michigan State
38. * DeShone Kizer QB 6-4, 230 Notre Dame
39. * Carl Lawson DE 6-2, 255 Auburn
40. * Patrick Mahomes QB 6-2, 225 Texas Tech
41. * Adoree Jackson CB 5-11, 185 Southern California
42. * Caleb Brantley DT 6-2, 300 Florida
43. * Teez Tabor CB 6-0, 200 Florida
44. * Alvin Kamara RB 5-10, 210 Tennessee
45. Dan Feeney OG 6-4, 310 Indiana
46. Demarcus Walker DE 6-2, 275 Florida State
47. * Curtis Samuel WR 5-9, 200 Ohio State
48. Carlos Watkins DT 6-2, 300 Clemson
49. * Marcus Williams S 6-0, 195 Utah
50. Chris Wormley DT 6-5, 305 Michigan