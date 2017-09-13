- Frank Coyle's Blog
- College Football Mondays
- Ahead of the Curve
- NFL News
- College News
- Order Publication
Sooners' Shock Buckeyes' With Huge Win in Columbus
Oklahoma Moves To #2 Behind Alabama
Top 25 Teams
Players of the Week 2 – Sept. 13
Offense – QB Baker Mayfield – Oklahoma
Photo - QB Baker Mayfield – Oklahoma
Team of the Week – Oklahoma
DraftInsiders.com Poll – Week 2 - Sept. 12
Rank/ Team/ Record
1 Alabama 2-0
2 Oklahoma 2-0
3 USC 2-0
4 Clemson 2-0
5 Penn State 2-0
6 Washington 2-0
7 Wisconsin 2-0
8 Ohio State 1-1
9 Oklahoma State 2-0
10 LSU 2-0
11 Louisville 2-0
12 Michigan 2-0
13 Georgia 2-0
14 Auburn 1-1
15 Stanford 1-1
16 South Florida 2-0
17 Miami 1-0
18 Kansas State 2-0
19 Virginia Tech 2-0
20 Washington State 2-0
21 TCU 2-0
22 Tennessee 2-0
23 South Carolina 1-0
24 Florida 0-1 146
25 UCLA 2-0 119
AP Football Poll
Rank/ Team/ 1st Place Votes/ Rec/ Points
AP Top 25
1 Alabama(58) 2-0 1522
2 Oklahoma(2) 2-0 1447
3 Clemson(1) 2-0 1380
4 USC 2-0 1324
5 Penn State 2-0 1299
6 Washington 2-0 1124
7 Michigan 2-0 1107
8 Ohio State 1-1 1003
9 Oklahoma State 2-0 1002
10 Wisconsin 2-0 993
11 Florida State 0-1 944
12 LSU 2-0 935
13 Georgia 2-0 882
14 Louisville 2-0 658
15 Auburn 1-1 591
16 Virginia Tech 2-0 559
17 Miami 1-0 542
18 Kansas State 2-0 475
19 Stanford 1-1 364
20 TCU 2-0 352
21 Washington State 2-0 233
22 South Florida 2-0 188
23 Tennessee 2-0 159
24 Florida 0-1 146
25 UCLA 2-0 119
Dropped from rankings: Notre Dame 24
Others receiving votes: Utah 101, South Carolina 72, Colorado 66, West Virginia 63, Oregon 61, Maryland 42, Notre Dame 31, San Diego State 16, Houston 10, Mississippi State 3, Boise State 3, California 2, Vanderbilt 2, Iowa 2, Texas Tech 2, Michigan State 1
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites