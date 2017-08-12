- Frank Coyle's Blog
QB Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma captures the Maxwell , O'Brien and Walter Camp Awards
Favorite for Heisman Trophy Trophy
Maxwell Award
Outstanding Player
2017 Baker Mayfield OKLA
2016 Lamar Jackson LOU
2015 Derrick Henry ALA
Walter Camp Award
Player of the Year Award
2017 Baker Mayfield OKLA
2016 Lamar Jackson LOU
2015 Derrick Henry ALA
Photo - QB Baker Mayfield – Oklahoma
The Home Depot Award
Coach of the Year
2017 Scott Frost UCF
2016 Mike MacIntyre COLO
2015 Dabo Swinney CLEM
Doak Walker Award
National Running Back Award
2017 Bryce Love STAN
2016 D'Onta Foreman TEX
2015 Derrick Henry ALA
Davey O'Brien Award
National Quarterback Award
2017 Baker Mayfield OKLA
2016 Deshaun Watson CLEM
2015 Deshaun Watson CLEM
Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award
Outstanding Sr. QB
2017 Mason Rudolph OKST
2016 Deshaun Watson CLEM
2015 Connor Cook MSU
Fred Biletnikoff Award
Outstanding Receiver
2017 James Washington OKST
2016 Dede Westbrook OKLA
2015 Corey Coleman BAY
John Mackey Award
Outstanding Tight End
2017 Mark Andrews OKLA
2016 Jake Butt MICH
2015 Hunter Henry ARK
Outland Trophy
Outstanding Interior Lineman
2017 Ed Oliver HOU
2016 Cam Robinson ALA
2015 Joshua Garnett STAN
Paul Hornung Award
Most Versatile Player
2017 Saquon Barkley PSU
2016 Jabrill Peppers MICH
2015 Christian McCaffrey STAN
Rimington Trophy
Outstanding Center
2017 Billy Price OSU
2016 Pat Elflein OSU
2015 Ryan Kelly ALA
Chuck Bednarik Award
Defensive Player of the Year
2017 Minkah Fitzpatrick ALA
2016 Jonathan Allen ALA
2015 Tyler Matakevich TEM
Bronko Nagurski Award
Defensive Player of the Year
2017 Bradley Chubb NCST
2016 Jonathan Allen ALA
2015 Tyler Matakevich TEM
Dick Butkus Award
Outstanding Linebacker
2017 Roquan Smith UGA
2016 Reuben Foster ALA
2015 Jaylon Smith ND
Jim Thorpe Award
Outstanding Defensive Back
2017 Minkah Fitzpatrick ALA
2016 Adoree' Jackson USC
2015 Desmond King IOWA
Ted Hendricks Award
Defensive End of the Year Award
2017 Bradley Chubb NCST
2016 Jonathan Allen ALA
2015 Carl Nassib PSU
Lou Groza Award
Collegiate Place-kicker Award
2017 Matt Gay UTAH
2016 Zane Gonzalez ASU
2015 Ka'imi Fairbairn UCLA
Ray Guy Award
Outstanding Punter
2017 Michael Dickson TEX
2016 Mitch Wishnowsky UTAH
2015 Tom Hackett UTAH
Campbell Trophy
Top-scholar Athlete
2017 Micah Kiser UVA
2016 Zach Terrell WMU
2015 Ty Darlington OKLA
Wuerffel Trophy
Community Services
2017 Courtney Love UK
2016 Trevor Knight TA&M
2015 Ty Darlington OKLA
Frank Broyles Award
Assistant Coach of the Year
2017 Tony Elliott CLEM
2016 Brent Venables CLEM
2015 Lincoln Riley OKLA
Disney Spirit Award
Most Inspirational Player or Team
2017 Iowa IOWA
2016 James Conner PITT
2015 Hank Goff CON
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites