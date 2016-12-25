- Frank Coyle's Blog
- College Football Mondays
- Ahead of the Curve
- NFL News
- College News
- Order Publication
January All-Star Games 2017 Postseason
Jan. 15 - Tropical Bowl - FBS All-star Game - Daytona Beach, Fl. www.tropicalbowl.com
Jan. 21 - NFLPA Collegiate Game- StubHub Center @ Cal St Univ, Dominguez Hills, Ca.- 1 pm - FS1
Jan. 21 - East-West Shrine - St. Petersburg, Florida - 3 pm est - NFL Network
Photo - DL Jonathan Allen - Alabama
** Senior Bowl Game - Jan 28, 2017 Mobile, Al. - 1:30 pm CT- NFL Network **
Weigh-in- Practices - Monday Jan 23rd thru Thursday Jan 26th
http://www.seniorbowl.com/
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites