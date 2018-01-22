Senior Bowl Week Begins With Weigh-in and Practices

Updated 1/23

The premier All-star game, the Senior Bowl begins today with updated rosters for their 2018 games and the official Weigh-in and practices. This All-star game has been cornerstone during the postseason where hundreds of scouts evaluate the nation’s top pro prospects for the NFL Draft. Th Senior bowl roster annually dominates the NFL Draft seven rounds and has a long legacy of alumni with many of them having gone to the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Houston Texans and Denver Broncos have been selected to coach the 2018 Reese’s Senior Bowl, set for January 27 in Mobile, Ala.

"We are thrilled to have the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos as the two coaching staffs for our game," said Reese’s Senior Bowl Executive Director Phil Savage.

Photo - RB Royce Freeman - Oregon

The Texans, led by their fourth-year head coach Bill O'Brien, will guide the South team, while Vance Joseph, in his first year as head coach of the Broncos, will guide the North.

"Both organizations are well respected across the National Football League and it is our honor to welcome them to Mobile," Savage said.

DraftInsiders.com - Free E-mail - Sign up today NFL Online Service

Houston has coached in the Senior Bowl one previous time, in 2003 under Dom Capers.

It finished the 2017 season with a record of 4-12 and would have picked fourth in this year's draft, however, that pick was traded to the Browns.

strong>Senior Bowl Teams - Practice Schedule

Tuesday, January 23

1:30 pm – 3:00 pm (South)

3:30 pm – 5:00 pm (North)

Wednesday, January 24

12:30 pm – 2:30 pm (North)

3:00 pm – 5:00 pm (South)

Thursday, January 25

12:30 pm – 2:30 pm (North)

3:00 pm – 5:00 pm (South)

* All Practices Open To Public at Ladd-Peebles Stadium

Denver was 5-11 this season and will pick fifth in the draft. The Broncos have coached in the Reese’s Senior Bowl six times, going 2-2-2 in those games.

“We jumped at the opportunity for the Broncos to work the Senior Bowl,” Broncos’ President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway said. “On both the coaching and personnel sides, the experience gives us a chance to meet these prospects and get to know them on and off the field. The Senior Bowl has a great tradition and we are excited to be a part of it.”

“The Senior Bowl provides our staff an up-close look at some of the top prospects in this year’s draft,” said Joseph, who in 13 years of coaching in the NFL has coached in the Senior Bowl three times, all as an assistant with the 49ers (2006-2008). “Having coached the Senior Bowl in the past, it’s a tremendous evaluation tool spending all week with these players in a variety of group and individual settings.

Joseph, 45, jumped into coaching after a brief NFL career, serving as an assistant at the University of Colorado, Wyoming and Bowling Green before moving up the NFL where he was a defensive backs coach for the 49ers, Texans and Bengals over a 10-year stretch. After one year as a defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins, he earned his first head coaching job with the Broncos.

Senior Bowl Director Phil Savage and staff have assembled another talented group of pro prospects. Currently, the Senior Bowl staff has over 100 acceptances from the nation’s top prospects for their January week long event.

For Complete Senior Bowl info including updated Roster acceptances

Go to https://www.seniorbowl.com/

Players will arrive by Jan. 22 to begin practices the next day. The 69th Reese’s Senior Bowl is scheduled for January 27 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. CT.

Both the NFL Network and ESPN will televise the practices during the week and NFL Network will carry the game live on Saturday.

Frank Coyle and staff of DraftInsiders.com will attend the Senior Bowl for the Monday weigh-in and week long practices. Scouting info including updates and in depth Senior Bowl Game and Practice evaluation will be in the early February Newsletter. January Newsletter (19 pages) available now.