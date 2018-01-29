Senior Bowl – QB Prospects, Kyle Lauletta and Mike White Outshine Top Prospects Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield

The Senior Bowl 2018 in Mobile, Alabama are a setting for two highly regarded QBs, Josh Allen of Wyoming and Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma. Both players are ascending prospects and are considered potentially top 5-10 overall selections with strong postseasons. They were outshined by two South QBs, Kyle Lauletta and Mike White who engineered a dominated 45-16 South victory. Richmond QB Kyle Lauletta earned Player-of-the-Game honors, along with receivers D.J. Chark of LSU and Central Florida’s Tre’quan Smith. Lauletta put on a strong performance that moved him into the middle tier of QB prospects in this deep class. Lauletta displayed a strong arm with accurate throws including 3 TD passes.

Photo - QB Mike White - Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky QB Mike White looked like an emerging pro prospect off a strong performance after a consistently good week of practices. He has fine size, touch and arm strength with the ability to sit in the pocket and deliver strikes. He is a rising prospect with the talent to surprise. Josh Allen actually played for two shifts of the game after an erratic week of practices. After a subpar start of the game in the first quarter, he came back in the 2nd half and had a strong finish going 9 of 13 passes for 2 TDs. He shows a tenacity NFL clubs look for in a leader. Baker Mayfield went only 3 of 7 before calling it a day. He had a solid week of practices and impressive interviews with a few clubs. His overall showing has him earmarked for the first half of the 1st round.

San Diego St RB Rashaad Penny was our #1 Player to Watch for the Senior Bowl and he did not disappoint. He was one of the main reasons why the South blew out the North. He had an impressive 34-yard run along with a 73-yard TD reception. Penny displayed the speed to run away from defenders at over 220 lbs. with the soft hands to be a three-down pro back. His NFL Combine performance will be watched closely as he continues to ascend the draft charts.

Texas San Antonio DE Marcus Davenport: Davenport came to the Senior Bowl as a rising prospect who scouts wanted to see vs big tackle prospects. He impressed at time, though had a few disappointing periods. He looked to impress in the game on Saturday and made a strong showing. He was very disruptive off the edge and pressured the passer continuously. Though he needs to be more explosion off the snap, he uses his long reach well to separate from blockers and be disruptive with fine closing speed to the passer. He was still able to penetrate despite double teaming at times. He has risen to the first round of the NFL Draft and maybe a top 101-5 selection with a strong NFL Combine.

Senior Bowl Statistics

Quarterbacks

Comp/Att / Yards/ TDs/ Int.

5 LAULETTA,KYLE 8-12 198 3 0

14 WHITE,MIKE 8-11 128 1 0

17 ALLEN,JOSH 9-13 158 2 0

6 MAYFIELD,BAKER 3-7 9 0 0

Running Backs

Carries/ Yards/ TDs / Long/ Avg

20 PENNY,RASHAAD 9 64 0 34 7.1

25 SMITH,ITO 9 35 0 11 3.9

7A BALLAGE,KALEN 10 57 0 16 5.7

25 WADLEY,AKRUM 8 38 0 15 4.8

21 SAMUELS,JAYLEN 10 37 0 8 3.7

Receivers

Receptions / Yards / TDs / Long

7 CHARK,DJ 5 160 1 75

4 SMITH,TRE'QUAN 5 79 1 42

84 GALLUP,MICHAEL 3 60 0 31

80 SMYTHE,DURHAM 3 48 1 27

88 GESICKI,MIKE 3 39 0 22

83 CONKLIN,TYLER 2 20 1 16

88 AKINS,JORDAN 2 31 0 19