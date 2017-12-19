- Frank Coyle's Blog
Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Games Fill Rosters with Top Talent for the NFL Draft 2018
The two major All-star games, the Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Game updated rosters for their 2018 games this week. Each of these All-star games have been cornerstone postseason weeks that evaluate the nation’s top pro prospects for the NFL Draft. These two rosters dominate the NFL Draft seven rounds annually and have long legacies of alumni with many of them having gone to the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Photo - QB Mason Rudolph - Oklahoma St
Senior Bowl Director Phil Savage and staff have assembled another talented group of pro prospects. Currently, the Senior Bowl staff has accepted 94 invitations from the nation’s top prospects for their January week long event.
Senior Bowl Game - Jan 27, 2018 Mobile, Alabama - 1:30 pm CT- NFL Network ***
Weigh-in- Practices - Monday Jan 22nd thru Thursday Jan 25th
For Complete Senior Bowl info including updated Roster acceptances
Go to https://www.seniorbowl.com/
East-West Director Harold Richardson and staff has assembled another strong group of pro prospects. Currently, the East-West Shrine Game has accepted 95 invitations for this classic game.
Jan. 20 - East-West Shrine - St. Petersburg, Florida - 3 pm est - NFL Network
For Complete East-West Shrine All-star Game info including updated Roster acceptances
Go to http://www.shrinegame.com/
As usual, Frank Coyle and staff of DraftInsiders.com will be at both events, in addition to other All-star events like the NFLPA. These events have become the vital final playing evaluation part of the scouting process. The NFL Combine and school Pro Days follow the final football action as the talent evaluation becomes the Olympic part of the analyses. Individual visits to NFL teams take part in April as each club completes the extensive scouting process prior to the three day NFL Draft.
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites