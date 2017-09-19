- Frank Coyle's Blog
- College Football Mondays
- Ahead of the Curve
- NFL News
- College News
- Order Publication
Senior Bowl 2018 Watch List
Running Backs & Fullbacks
The Senior Bowl's 2018 Watch List includes more than 400 student athletes from nearly every level of college football. These are the players who we are looking to fill the 110 roster spots that form the North and South squads for the nation's premier all-star game. A player not on the initial list can be added to the watch list during the season and be invited to the 2018 game. Here's a look at the top seniors to keep an eye on this season:
Executive Director Phil Savage and Scouting Coordinator Patrick Woo along with their staff have once again assembled another impressive strong group of college players to be considered as the top pro prospects for the NFL Draft. The Senior Bowl will post updated watch lists thru the 2017 season and postseason as they continue to be the premier postseason All-Star week that has a tremendous impact on the pro prospect rankings entering the NFL Draft 2018.
Photo - RB Nick Chubb - Georgia
For the Complete Senior Bowl Watch List go to
https://www.seniorbowl.com/watch-list-profiles.php
Running Backs
Kalen Ballage - Arizona State - 6-3 230 Pac-12
Mike Boone - Cincinnati - 5-10 205 AAC
D'Angelo Brewer - Tulsa - 5-9 190 AAC
James Butler - Iowa - 5-9 210 Big Ten
Martez Carter - Grambling State - 5-9 205 FCS
Nick Chubb - Georgia - 5-10 225 SEC
Jordan Chunn - Troy - 6-1 235 Sun Belt
Jarred Craft - Louisiana Tech - 6-0 213 C-USA
Justin Crawford - West Virginia - 6-0 200 Big 12
Chase Edmonds - Fordham - 5-9 205 FCS
Keith Ford - Texas A&M - 5-11 215 SEC
Jarvion Franklin - Western Michigan - 6-0 225 MAC
Royce Freeman - Oregon - 6-0 238 Pac-12
Ja'Quan Gardner - Humboldt State - 5-7 205 Division II
Kyle Hicks - TCU - 5-10 210 Big 12
Jordan Huff - Northern Illinois - 5-10 218 MAC
Justin Jackson - Northwestern - 5-11 200 Big Ten
D'Ernest Johnson - South Florida - 5-10 208 AAC
Ray Lawry - Old Dominion - 5-10 204 C-USA
Phillip Lindsay - Colorado - 5-8 190 Pac-12
Sony Michel - Georgia - 5-11 215 SEC
Rashaad Penny - San Diego State - 5-11 220 MW
Demario Richard - Arizona State - 5-10 219 Pac-12
Larry Rose III - New Mexico State - 5-11 195 IND
Ito Smith - Southern Mississippi - 5-9 195 C-USA
Roc Thomas - Jacksonville St. - 5-11 193 FCS
Akrum Wadley - Iowa - 5-11 191 Big Ten
Tre Watson - California - 5-11 205 Pac-12
Ralph Webb - Vanderbilt - 5-10 202 SEC
Darrel Williams - LSU - 6-1 229 SEC
Fullbacks
Nick Bawden - San Diego State - 6-3 245 MW
Dimitri Flowers - Oklahoma - 6-2 247 Big 12
Khalid Hill - Michigan - 6-2 263 Big Ten
Daniel Marx - Stanford - 6-2 255 Pac-12
J.D. Moore - LSU - 6-4 236 SEC
Christian Payne - Georgia - 6-1 242 SEC
Jaylen Samuels - North Carolina State - 5-11 228 ACC
Nick Sharga - Temple - 6-2 240 AAC
Elijah Wellman - West Virginia - 6-1 241 Big 12
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites