Senior Bowl 2018 Watch List
Quarterbacks
The Senior Bowl's 2018 Watch List includes more than 400 student athletes from nearly every level of college football. These are the players who we are looking to fill the 110 roster spots that form the North and South squads for the nation's premier all-star game. A player not on the initial list can be added to the watch list during the season and be invited to the 2018 game. Here's a look at the top seniors to keep an eye on this season:
Executive Director and his staff have once again assembled another impressive strong group of college players to be considered as the top pro prospects for the NFL Draft. The Senior Bowl will post updated watch lists thru the 2017 season and postseason as they continue to be the premier postseason All-Star week that has a tremendous impact on the pro prospect rankings entering the NFL Draft 2018.
Austin Allen - Arkansas -6 -1 215 SEC
Kevin Anderson - Fordham - 6-2 215 FCS
J.T. Barrett - Ohio State - 6-2 220 Big Ten
Kurt Benkert - Virginia - 6-4 215 ACC
Kyle Bolin - Rutgers - 6-2 212 Big Ten
Jeremiah Briscoe - Sam Houston State - 6-3 225 FCS
Max Browne - Pittsburgh - 6-5 230 ACC
Luke Falk - Washington State - 6-4 223 Pac-12
Riley Ferguson - Memphis - 6-4 210 AAC
Quinton Flowers - South Florida - 6-0 210 AAC
Brandon Harris - North Carolina - 6-3 220 ACC
Richard Lagow - Indiana - 6-6 240 Big Ten
Taylor Lamb - Appalachian State - 6-2 200 Sun Belt
Kyle Lauletta - Richmond - 6-3 215 FCS
Matt Linehan - Idaho - 6-3 239 Sun Belt
Baker Mayfield - Oklahoma - 6-1 220 Big 12
John O'Korn - Michigan - 6-4 215 Big Ten
Peter Pujals - Holy Cross - 6-2 213 FCS
Brogan Roback - Eastern Michigan - 6-3 218 MAC
Mason Rudolph - Oklahoma State - 6-5 230 Big 12
Brandon Silvers - Troy - 6-3 219 Sun Belt
Nick Stevens - Colorado State - 6-3 215 MW
Hunter Wells - Youngstown State - 6-5 215 FCS
Mike White - Western Kentucky - 6-4 225 C-USA
Logan Woodside - Toledo - 6-2 210 MAC
