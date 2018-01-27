- Frank Coyle's Blog
- College Football Mondays
- Ahead of the Curve
- NFL News
- College News
- Order Publication
Senior Bowl 2018 – Game Day
Players to Watch – NFL Draft
The premier All-star game, the Senior Bowl is today with updated rosters for their 2018 games and the official Weigh-in and practices. This All-star game has been cornerstone during the postseason where hundreds of scouts evaluate the nation’s top pro prospects for the NFL Draft. Th Senior bowl roster annually dominates the NFL Draft seven rounds and has a long legacy of alumni with many of them having gone to the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The Houston Texans and Denver Broncos have been selected to coach the 2018 Reese’s Senior Bowl. The Texans, led by recently resigned fourth-year head coach Bill O'Brien, will guide the South team, while Vance Joseph who finished his first year as head coach of the Broncos, will guide the North.
Both the NFL Network and ESPN will televise the practices during the week and NFL Network will carry the game live on Saturday.
Senior Bowl 2018 - Sat, January 27, 2018 -
NFL Network - 2:30 pm EST
Senior Bowl Players to Watch – NFL Draft 2018
Quarterbacks
Baker Mayfield - Oklahoma
Josh Allen – Wyoming
Luke Falk – Washington St
Mike White – Western Kentucky
Running Backs
Ito Smith – Southern Miss
Kevin Ballage - Arizona St
Rashaad Penny - San Diego St
Arum Wadley - Iowa
Photo - RB Rashaad Penny - San Diego St
Wide Receivers
Michael Gallup – Colorado St
D.J. Chark – LSU
Allen Lazard – Iowa St
Jaleel Scott – New Mexico St
J’Mon Moore – Missouri
Tre’Quan Smith – Central Florida
Tight Ends
Mike Gesicki – Penn St
Ian Thomas – Indiana
Troy Fumagalli – Wisconsin
Adam Breneman – UMASS
Durham Smythe – Notre Dame
Offensive Linemen
Isaiah Wynn - Georgia
Will Hernandez – Texas-El Paso
Tyrell Crosby – Oregon
Brandon Parker – North Carolina A&T
Alex Cappa – Humboldt St
Cole Madison – Washington St
Defensive Ends
Emolo Turay - Rutgers
Marcus Davenport - Texas-San Antonio
Tyquan Lewis – Ohio St
Jalyn Holmes – Ohio St
Tackles
Harrison Phillips – Stanford
B.J. Hill – N. C. St
JUSTIN JONES – N. C. St
Poona Ford - Texas
Linebackers
Shaqem Griffin – Central Florida
Marquis Haynes – Ole Miss
Fred Warner – BYU
Darius Leonard - South Carolina St
Mike McCray – Michigan
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo – Oklahoma
Cornerbacks
Levi Wallace – Alabama
Michael Joseph – Dubuque
Danny Johnson – Southern
Duke Dawson – Florida
Siran Neal – Jacksonville St
Safeties
Marcus Allen – Penn St
Armani Watts – Texas A&M
Kameron Kelly – San Diego St
Quin Blanding – Virginia
For Complete Senior Bowl info including updates and roster changes
Go to https://www.seniorbowl.com/
Frank Coyle and staff of DraftInsiders.com is at the Senior Bowl for the week long practices. Scouting info including updates and in depth Senior Bowl Game and Practice evaluation will be in the early February Newsletter. January Newsletter (19 pages) available now.