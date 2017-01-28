- Frank Coyle's Blog
Senior Bowl 2017 – Players to Watch in All-star Game
Senior Bowl 2017 week reaches its showcase event today with the premier All-star game of the postseason. Once again, Executive Director Phil Savage assembled an excellent group of pro prospects for the North and South squads in the changing player environment. Several second tier prospects emerged as rising NFL hopefuls in front of hundreds of pro evaluators.
Photo - WR Zay Jones - East Carolina
The small college ranks were well represented in Mobile at a game that historically has showcased future NFL stars from the lower levels of play. Wideout Cooper Kupp of Eastern Washington and DE Tanoh Kpassagnon of Villanova were very impressive over the practices and will be center stage today. They hope to the next small college prospects to shine in the Senior Bowl that has produced small college Pro Bowlers, including runner David Johnson and QB Joe Flacco in recent years. Historically, the Senior Bowl game highlighted future HOF, runner Walter Payton of Jackson St. in 1975 and DT 'Mean' Joe Green of North Texas in 1969 in this All-star game. Both players earned #1 draft selections of the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers and became vital to their Super Bowl titles over their illustrious careers.
Draft Insiders’ will have extensive scouting evaluation of the 2017 Senior Bowl in our February Newsletter - Free for Full Subscribers – available soon - Order today
Senior Bowl Week
Offensive Player of Practices - WR Zay Jones - East Carolina
Defensive Player of Practices - LB Hasson Reddick - Temple
Key Players to Watch in Senior Bowl Game
Offensive Players
QB Davis Webb - 6-5, 230 - California
QB Nathan Peterman - 6-2, 225 - Pittsburgh
QB Antonio Pipkin - 6-1, 225 - Tiffin (Oh.)
RB Matt Dayes - 5-9, 210 - N.C. St.
RB Corey Clement - 5-10, 220 - Wisconsin
RB Kareem Hunt - 5-11, 210 - Toledo
RB Jamaal Williams - 6-0, 210 - BYU
WR Zay Jones - 6-0, 200 - East Carolina
WR Cooper Kupp - 6-2, 195 - Eastern Washington
WR Amara Darboh - 6-2, 215 - Michigan
WR Trent Taylor - 5-9, 180 - Louisiana Tech
TE Mike Roberts - 6-4, 260 - Toledo
TE O.J. Howard - 6-6, 250 - Alabama
TE Evan Engram - 6-3, 230 - Mississippi
T Taylor Moton - 6-5, 330 - Western Michigan
OG Danny Isidora - 6-4, 310 - Miami (Fl.)
OG Dion Dawkins - 6-4, 310 - Temple
OG Kyle Kalis - 6-4, 310 - Michigan
Rosters http://www.seniorbowl.com/rosters-2017.php
Weigh-in Monday - January 23
Defensive Players
DE Jordan Willis - 6-3, 260 - Kansas St
DE Tanoh Kpassagnon - 6-7, 280 - Villanova
DE Daeshon Hall - 6-5, 265 - Texas A&M
DE Tarell Basham - 6-3, 260 - Ohio
DT Montravious Adams - 6-2, 310 - Auburn
DT Eddie Vanderdoes - 6-3, 320 - UCLA
DT Jaleel Johnson - 6-4, 310 - Iowa
DT Stevie Tu’IKolovatu - Southern Cal
LB Hasson Reddick - 6-2, 230 - Temple
LB Alex Anzalone - 6-3, 240 - Florida
LB Connor Harris - 5-11, 240 - Lindenwood (Mo.)
CB Damontae Kazee - 5-10, 180 - San Diego St
CB Rasul Douglas - 6-2 205 - West Virginia
CB Jourdan Lewis - 5-10, 180 - Michigan
S Obi Melifonwu - 6-4, 220 - UConn
S Lorenzo Jerome - 5-10, 205 - Saint Francis (Pa.)