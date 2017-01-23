- Frank Coyle's Blog
- College Football Mondays
- Ahead of the Curve
- NFL News
- College News
- Order Publication
Senior Bowl 2017 – Practice Schedule
Senior Bowl week is here and once again Executive Director Phil Savage has assembled an excellent group of pro prospects for the North and South squads.
Phil Savage joined the Senior Bowl as its Executive Director in May of 2012 after working in the NFL as a coach, scout and executive for 20 years. As the Director of College Scouting and later as the Director of Player Personnel with the Baltimore Ravens, Savage helped assemble a roster that included 12 Pro Bowlers - and won Super Bowl XXXV. In his four years as General Manager of the Cleveland Browns he drafted or acquired five Pro Bowlers, including OT Joe Thomas and KR Josh Cribbs. He is a graduate of the University of the South - Sewanee and earned his Masters at the University of Alabama.
Photo - WR Cooper Kupp - Eastern Washington
Rosters http://www.seniorbowl.com/rosters-2017.php
Weigh-in
Monday - January 23
Practice Schedule
Tuesday, January 24
1:15 pm – 3:00 pm (SOUTH)
3:30 pm – 5:15 pm (NORTH)
Wednesday, January 25
12:15 pm – 2:15 pm (NORTH)
3:00 pm – 5:00 pm (SOUTH)
Thursday, January 26
12:15 pm – 2:15 pm (NORTH)
3:00 pm – 5:00 pm (SOUTH)
* All Practices at Ladd-Peebles Stadium
* General public enters from East stands
* Media/NFL enter from West stands
Game: Saturday, January 28, 2017
TIME: 1:30pm CT
WHERE: Mobile, Alabama
STADIUM: Ladd-Peebles Stadium (38,888)
TELEVISION: NFL Network
TICKETS: $30, $20, $10