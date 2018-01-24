Senior Bowl – Top QB Prospects, Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield Looking To Shine This Week



The Senior Bowl 2018 in Mobile, Alabama is the setting for two highly regarded QBs, Josh Allen of Wyoming and Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma. Both players are ascending prospects and are considered potentially top 5-10 overall selections with strong postseasons. The two highest rated QB prospects currently are Sam Darnold of USC and Josh Rosen of UCLA, both underclassmen and not eligible for any All-Star postseason play.

Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield is coming off a Heisman Trophy season and a terrific performance in the Sooners’ semi-final loss to Georgia. He was a late arrival in Mobile that was delayed because of a family illness matter. He missed the official weigh-in session where scouts were hoping to finally find out how tall he actually is and if he measures in over 6’. After the Tuesday afternoon Senior Bowl practice, he measured in at 6-0 3/8” and 216 lbs. to finally put to rest this drama. He will practice this week and hopefully play in the Senior Bowl classic on Saturday.

Photo - QB Josh Allen - Wyoming

Josh Allen of Wyoming checked in at 6047 at 237 lbs., 33.5" arm length and 10 1/8" hands. His hands were the biggest of the Senior Bowl group of eight. He is a fourth-year junior who qualified for the Senior Bowl by graduating fall 2017.

He made it clear at Senior Bowl Media Day on Tuesday that, if selected first overall by the Cleveland Browns, he would relish being the leader for the pathetic franchise.

"It's a tough situation obviously to come in as a rookie and expect to be perfect right away. I know that I have a lot of flaws as a quarterback," he explained. "Given an opportunity of being able to go to Cleveland and help change the culture there and be a part of a really good team. They're a young team, so they're going to be really good in the next coming years. They're doing the right things with their new GM.”

"To get the opportunity to go there and kind of be the guy would be special, but like I said, they're going to do what's best for the franchise." The Browns hold multiple early selections including two first round choices, the 1st and 4th overall picks. They hold four of the top 35 overall selections plus a few multiple middle round selections, giving the Browns leverage to move up and down within the early rounds.

Allen impressed scouts with his weigh-in on Tuesday not only measuring 6-4 7/8” and 237 lbs., but his huge hand size of 10 1/8” and strong arm. He needs to impress this week vs top competition and working with NFL coaching staffs to address issues related to his level of competition and a few lackluster 2017 performances.

Allen is Frank Coyle’s 3rd QB currently after Darnold and Rosen. He hopes to make a case for the first overall selection. The Browns have young veteran QBs in DeShone Kizer and Cody Kessler who have struggled in their short careers with zero wins and poor passing statistics. In addition to Cleveland, clubs like the Giants, Colts, Broncos and Jets, all in the top 6 choices are interested in a young QB. The two selections in the top 4 picks puts the Browns in an interesting position to addition two positions with possible impact performers.

