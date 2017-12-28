Saints' Rookie RB Alvin Kamara -

Draft Insiders' 2017 Yearbook Scouting Report

Saints Running back Alvin Kamara #41

Alvin Kamara has totalted 111 carries for 7.4 touches per game for 684 yards and 6.2 yard average with 7 TDs and just 1 fumble. He also added 75 receptions for 742 yards and 5 TDs as one of the most versatile backs in the NFL. His numbers come as the 1A type back behind veteran Mark Ingram who has rushed for 1089 yards on 217 carries and 12 TDs with 1 game to go. The Saints ground game has been awesome throughout the 2017 season with both inside power and big play impact. Kamara has given veteran QB Drew Brees a playmaker in a few roles which has opened up this down the field passing game. Saints look to clinch the NFC South title with a victory in Tampa this Sunday.

* Alvin Kamara #6 - 5-10, 215, Tennessee - Sp. 4.55 Rating 86 - Hindu Theory: Lamar Miller

Talented multi-dimensional all around back has been an impact performer for the Vols the past two seasons following a JC stay after transferring from Alabama. Earned SEC honors in 2016 after an excellent overall performance. Tough natural runner shows very quick feet with good size and speed to be an NFL feature back. Runs with a wiggle and able to string multiple moves together. Gets to top speed quickly, though must learn to adjust his speed and change gears better to avoid tacklers. On the 2nd level, he has a burst to run away from most defenders. Displays decent lower body power and is able to make consistent yardage after contact. Keeps his pad level down, and will run over 2nd level defenders. Fast developing receiver comes out of the backfield quickly into his routes. Shows reliable hands and capable of making the tough catch. In space, he knows what to do with the ball and shows the burst to take the play the distance. Very effective on screens and wheel routes with the ability to sit in holes and get free as a check down option. Displayed the ability to run inside and outside, though not a physical downhill power back between the tackles. As a pass blocker, he's alert, aware and competent at picking up the blitz. Keeps his feet well and shows exceptional balance and functional strength. Explosive when he sees a crease and is capable of ripping off huge yardage at times. Knows situational football, aware of down and distance and where the 1st down markers are to keep drives alive. Versatile talent to give an offense a unique weapon to command special attention in every situation.

The Numbers: As a junior in 2016, he shared time with Jalen Hurd and played in 11 games and rushed for 596 yards on 103 carries for a 5.8 yard average and 9 TDs. He caught 40 passes for 392 yards and 4 TDs. As a sophomore, he rushed for 698 yards on 107 carries for a 6.5 average and 7 TDs. He caught 34 passes for 291 yards and 3 TDs. Over his short career, he rushed for 1294 yards on 210 carries for 6.2 yard average with 16 rushing TDs and 74 catches with 7 TDs. At the NFL Combine, he came in at 5’10” and 214 lbs. and ran a 4.56 time. He did 15 reps and added a 39.5” VL and 10’ 11” BJ. At the Vols’ pro day, he looked sharp in drills, catching everything and looking smooth in his routes.

The Skinny: Natural runner and receiver with good speed to change games. Nice combination of speed, power and cutting skills. Combines the size, quickness and strength to get into the end zone. Well-rounded with the suddenness to get outside and make the corner with the burst to hit the home run. Rising talent probably goes in the top 50-60 prospects and capable of being a quality feature back similar to Lamar Miller in size, style and speed. Fine early round addition with starting talent to be a three down back, though more a 1A type.

Draft Projection: 2nd Round

RB Kamara is a solid versatile playmaker who can fill a few key roles. He runs inside and outside and is a high-level receiver and returner. His presence along with vet Adrian Peterson might make veteran Mark Ingram expendable this year. This backfield becomes the deepest in the game.