- Frank Coyle's Blog
- College Football Mondays
- Ahead of the Curve
- NFL News
- College News
- Order Publication
Underclassmen (25) for the NFL Draft 2017
As the college bowl season unfolds, the number of underclassmen to announce their intention to declare for the NFL Draft 2017 increases daily. With 21 key bowl games remaining from Wednesday Dec. 28th including both the semi-final and finals for the CFC title, underclassmen continue to enter the NFL Draft 2017. The highest rated underclassmen remain uncommitted until after their bowl appearance. That is the way it was designed for underclassmen to complete their commitment to their college for a full season and postseason. Several highly regarded underclassmen, namely backs, Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey announced in earlier December their intention to prepare for the NFL Draft training program process rather than complete their season in their teams’ bowl game. That’s a disturbing development that most likely will increase over time and another example of the misuse of the system by self serving agents and selfish players.
Declared intentions - Players have till Jan. 16, 2017 to declare. They have three days to rescind their decision to retain their 2017 college eligibility.
Photo – RB James Conner - Pittsburgh
Quarterbacks
DeShone Kizer QB Notre Dame rSoph
Running Backs
James Conner RB Pittsburgh Jr
D’Onta Foreman RB Texas Jr
Leonard Fournette RB L.S.U. Jr
Wayne Gallman RB Clemson Jr
Brian Hill RB Wyoming Jr
Christian McCaffrey RB Stanford Jr
Jeremy McNichols RB Boise State Jr
Joe Yearby RB Miami Jr
Receivers
Carlos Henderson WR Louisiana Tech Jr
Jerome Lane WR Akron rJr
Artavis Scott WR Clemson Jr
Damore’ea Stringfellow WR Mississippi rJr
Mike Williams WR Clemson Jr
Adam Shaheen TE Ashland Jr
Defensive Players
Charles Harris DE Missouri rJr
Al_Quadin Muhammad DE Miami Jr.
Nazair Jones DT North Carolina rJr
Malik McDowell DT Michigan St. Jr
Eddie Vanderdoes DT UCLA rJr
Charles Walker DT Oklahoma rJr
Tim Kimbrough LB Georgia Jr.
Jermaine Grace LB Miami (FL) rJr
Nyeem Wartman-White LB Penn State rJr
Josh Jones S N.C. State Jr
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites