Washington Trades for Chiefs' QB Alex Smith – Kirk Cousins to Test Free Agent Market
In an unofficial trade due to the trading deadline starting March 14th, the Washington Redskins acquired veteran QB Alex Smith from Kansas City for their 3rd round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft (78th pick overall) and young corner Kendall Fuller.
The veteran Smith had one year left on his contract and will sign a four-year extension for $91 million with $71 million guaranteed with the Redskins on the opening of the NFL year and trading period.
Photo - QB Alex Smith – Chiefs
Smith will now be under contract for five years at $111 million. He led the NFL in passing efficiency this past season, but became expendable with the Chiefs after they moved up in the first round last April to select QB Patrick Mahomes. The trade cost them both last year and this year’s #1 picks in a deal with the Bills. The Redskins traded for Smith to replace free agent veteran Kirk Cousins who has been franchised the past three years and will test NFL Free agency this March. Negotiations with Cousins have been stagnant during his franchise label period with no progress related to any long term deal. He will be in high demand by several clubs including the Broncos, Jets, Jaguars and Bills.
The Chiefs added two year cornerback Kendall Fuller who had a breakout 2017 season and has the talent to win the corner spot opposite Pro Bowl corner Marcus Peters. It addresses a major need on the Chiefs defense. The Chiefs now have their own #2 and #3 picks, in addition to the Redskins #3 selection this April