Top Rankings Shakeup as Alabama & Miami Lose
Wisconsin, Clemson, Oklahoma & Auburn Claim Top 4 Spots - Top 25 Teams
Players of the Week 12 - Nov. 25
Offense - RB Kerryon Johnson - Auburn
Defense - LB Roquan Smith - Georgia
Team of the Week – Auburn
Photo - RB Kerryon Johnson - Auburn
DraftInsiders.com Poll – Week 12 – Nov. 27
Rank/ Team/ Record
1 Wisconsin 12-0
2 Auburn 10-2
3 Clemson 11-1
4 Oklahoma 11-1
5 Georgia 11-1
6 Alabama 11-1
7 Ohio State 10-2
8 Miami 10-1
9 Washington 10-2
10 USC 10-2
11 UCF 11-0
12 TCU 10-2
13 Penn State 10-2
14 Stanford 9-3
15 Notre Dame 9-3
16 Oklahoma State 9-3
17 LSU 7-3
18 Washington State 9-3
19 Memphis 10-1
20 Northwestern 9-3
21 South Florida 9-2
22 Michigan St 9-3
23 Virginia Tech 9-3
24 Mississippi St 8-4
25 Fresno St 9-3
AP Football Poll
Rank/ Team/ 1st Place Votes/ Rec/ Points
AP Top 25
1 Clemson (27) 11-1 1478
2 Oklahoma (24) 11-1 1461
3 Wisconsin (10) 12-0 1405
4 Auburn 10-2 1374
5 Alabama 11-1 1254
6 Georgia 11-1 1246
7 Miami 10-1 1119
8 Ohio State 10-2 1112
9 Penn State 10-2 960
10 TCU 10-2 956
11 USC 10-2 936
12 UCF 11-0 906
13 Washington 10-2 764
14 Stanford 9-3 693
15 Notre Dame 9-3 592
16 Memphis 10-1 582
17 LSU 9-3 566
18 Oklahoma State 9-3 532
19 Michigan State 9-3 457
20 Northwestern 9-3 378
21 Washington State 9-3 328
22 Virginia Tech 9-3 298
23 South Florida 9-2 114
24 Mississippi State 8-4 88
25 Fresno State 9-3 57
Dropped from rankings: Boise State 25
Others receiving votes: NC State 56, San Diego State 46, Louisville 16, Boise State 14, Toledo 13, Michigan 12, Virginia 4, Missouri 3, Florida 2, Iowa State 1, Kansas State 1, Troy 1
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites