- Frank Coyle's Blog
- College Football Mondays
- Ahead of the Curve
- NFL News
- College News
- Order Publication
Lamar Jackson Wins Heisman Trophy Award in Landslide
Photo - QB Lamar Jackson - Louisville
Pro Prospect Preview NFL Draft 2017 - Free for Full Subscribers - available now
Louisville's QB Lamar Jackson wins the 82nd Heisman Trophy Award winner in a landslide over a group of four other finalists. Jackson beat out Clemson QB Deshaun Watson, Michigan linebacker Jabrill Peppers and Oklahoma's duo of QB Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Dede Westbrook for the award. Jackson is the 14th QB to win the award in the last 17 years.
Only a 19-year-old true sophomore, Jackson is the youngest player in history to win the Heisman Trophy. Actually, he is only five days younger than Florida St's Jameis Winston was when he received the honor at age 19. He is the first Louisville player to win the award and the first ACC player to win the trophy other than a Florida St. QB.
Jackson led the Cardinals to a 9-3 record in 2016, completing 57.6 percent of his passes while racking up 3,390 passing yards, 30 TDs and 9 interceptions. He also ran for 1,538 yards and 21 TDs. His 51 total touchdowns were 2nd in the nation to Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes, and he was the only player to throw for 3,000 yards and rush for 1,500 yards in 2016 and the first player to do so since Northern Illinois' Jordan Lynch in 2012.
The sophomore QB became the first player in FBS history to post 3,300 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards in a single season. He was a super dual threat from opening day and a difference maker in the Cardinals success. The former three-star South Florida recruit performed like a true superstar. He is only a sophomore, and he’ll enter next season as a favorite to win the Heisman award again. The only two-time Heisman Trophy winner in history is former Ohio St. running back Archie Griffin during the 1974 and 1975 seasons.
Jackson led the voting with 2,144 points, more than 600 points ahead of Watson in second place. Jackson's margin of victory is the sixth largest of all-time.
Here is Voting Results
1. Lamar Jackson: 2,144 points
2. Deshaun Watson: 1,524 points
3. Baker Mayfield: 361 points
4. Dede Westbrook: 209 points
5. Jabrill Peppers: 208 points
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites