QB Josh Dobbs & LB Jarrad Davis Accept Senior Bowl Invitations
Photo - LB Jarrad Davis - Florida
Pro Prospect Preview - NFL Draft 2017 – Free for Full Subscribers – available now
A group of 13 players accepted invitations to the 2017 Reese's Senior Bowl this week. The Senior Bowl staff headed by Director Phil Savage will extend 110 invitations over the coming weeks to the premier All-star attraction of the postseason. Invitations will be announced weekly on Tuesday at http://www.seniorbowl.com.
Thirteen more of the top seniors from around the country have signed on to play in the 2017 Reese's Senior Bowl, including four quarterbacks. Tennessee's Josh Dobbs, Colorado's Sefo Liufao, Pittsburgh's Nate Peterman and Tiffin's Antonio Pipkin have all accepted invites to the game. While three of the QBs play at major programs, Pipkin has dominated at the Division II level and owns the single season record for total offense in his conference.
Also included in this week's group, Florida All-SEC linebacker Jarrad Davis and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Jordan Willis.
Eighty-one players have now signed on to play in the game, with 110 eventually landing in Mobile, Ala., for the 68th Reese's Senior Bowl on Jan. 28. They will begin practices on Jan. 23 and play the 68th annual Reese's Senior Bowl game on Jan. 28, 2017 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala.
ESPN2 and NFL Network will broadcast live from the practices and NFL Network will carry the game beginning at 1:30pm CT.
Senior Bowl 2017 - Accepted Invitations
(alphabetically):
Player / School / Position / Ht/ Wt / Conference
Montravius Adams - Auburn - DT - 6-4 309 SEC
Ryan Anderson - Alabama - OLB - 6-2 253 SEC
Isaac Asiata - Utah - OC - 6-3 323 Pac-12
Chidobe Awuzie - Colorado - DC - 6-0 205 Pac-12
Toby Baker - Arkansas - PT 6-3 215 SEC
Tarell Basham - Ohio - DE 6-4 260 MAC
C.J. Beathard - Iowa - QB 6-2 215 Big Ten
Vince Biegel - Wisconsin OLB 6-4 245 Big Ten
Adam Bisnowaty - Pittsburgh - OT 6-6 305 ACC
Julien Davenport - Bucknell - OT 6-7 315 FCS
Jarrad Davis - Florida - OLB 6-2 238 SEC
Keionta Davis - UT-Chattanooga - DE 6-4 270 FCS
Dion Dawkins - Temple - OT 6-5 320 AAC
Matt Dayes - North Carolina State - RB 5-9 203 ACC
Josh Dobbs - Tennessee - QB 6-3 210 SEC
Jessamen Dunker - Tennessee St. - OG 6-5 305 FCS
Travin Dural - LSU - WR 6-2 207 SEC
Corn Elder - Miami - DC 5-10 180 ACC
Jake Elliott - Memphis - PK 5-10 165 AAC
Evan Engram - Ole Miss - TE 6-3 227 SEC
Amba Etta-Tawo - Syracuse - WR 6-2 202 ACC
Justin Evans - Texas A&M - S 6-1 195 SEC
Gerald Everett - South Alabama - TE 6-4 240 Sun Belt
Dan Feeney - Indiana - OG 6-4 305 Big Ten
Johnathan Ford - Auburn - S 6-0 204 SEC
Kyle Fuller - Baylor - OC 6-5 315 Big 12
Nate Gerry - Nebraska - S 6-2 220 Big Ten
Zane Gonzalez - Arizona State - PK 6-1 195 Pac-12
Daeshon Hall - Texas A&M - DE 6-6 260 SEC
Josh Harvey-Clemons - Louisville - S 6-5 228 ACC
Cole Hikutini - Louisville - TE 6-5 248 ACC
Colin Holba - Louisville - LS 6-5 245 ACC
Kareem Hunt - Toledo - RB 6-0 225 MAC
Danny Isidora - Miami - OG 6-4 305 ACC
Rayshawn Jenkins - Miami - S 6-2 210 ACC
John Johnson - Boston College - S 6-0 202 ACC
Jaleel Johnson - Iowa - DT 6-4 310 Big Ten
Dorian Johnson - Pittsburgh - OG 6-5 315 ACC
Isaiah Jones - East Carolina - WR 6-1 197 AAC
Damontae Kazee - San Diego State - DC 5-11 190 MW
Chad Kelly - Ole Miss - QB 6-2 224 SEC
Desmond King - Iowa - DC 5-11 203 Big Ten
Tanoh Kpassagnon - Villanova - DE 6-7 290 FCS
Cooper Kupp - Eastern Washington - WR 6-2 215 FCS
Forrest Lamp - Western Kentucky - OG 6-4 300 C-USA
Brendan Langley - Lamar - DC 6-1 190 FCS
Sefo Liufau - Colorado - QB 6-4 240 Pac-12
Marcus Maye - Florida - S 6-0 216 SEC
Conor McDermott - UCLA - OT 6-8 310 Pac-12
Takkarist McKinley - UCLA - OLB 6-2 265 Pac-12
Obi Melifonwu - Connecticut - S 6-3 217 AAC
Jordan Morgan - Kutztown - OG 6-4 320 Division II
Taylor Moton - Western Michigan - OG 6-5 328 MAC
Larry Ogunjobi - Charlotte - DT 6-3 297 C-USA
Nathan Peterman - Pittsburgh - QB 6-2 225 ACC
Antonio Pipkin - Tiffin - QB 6-3 225 Division II
Donnel Pumphrey - San Diego State - RB 5-10, 175 MWC
Haason Reddick - Temple - OLB 6-1 230 AAC
Josh Reynolds - Texas A&M - WR 6-4 190 SEC
Duke Riley - LSU - ILB 6-1 230 SEC
Ezra Robinson - Tennessee St. - DC 6-1 180 FCS
Sam Rogers - Virginia Tech - FB 5-11 230 ACC
Fred Ross - Mississippi State - WR 6-2 205 SEC
Seth Russell - Baylor - QB 6-3 220 Big 12
Nico Siragusa - San Diego State - OG 6-5 330 MW
Tanzel Smart - Tulane - DT 6-1 305 AAC
Jeremy Sprinkle - Arkansas - TE 6-6 256 SEC
Jamari Staples - Louisville - WR 6-4 195 ACC
Freddie Stevenson - Florida State - FB 6-1 241 ACC
Cameron Sutton - Tennessee - DC 5-11 186 SEC
Ryan Switzer - North Carolina - WR 5-10 185 ACC
Trent Taylor - Louisiana Tech - WR 5-8 178 C-USA
Taywan Taylor - Western Kentucky - WR 6-1 195 C-USA
Jon Toth - Kentucky - OC 6-5 310 SEC
Justin Vogel - Miami - PT 6-4 215 ACC
Davis Webb - California - QB 6-5 230 Pac-12
Dede Westbrook - Oklahoma - WR 6-0 175 Big 12
Marquez White - Florida State - DC 6-0 184 ACC
Jamaal Williams - Brigham Young - RB 6-2 220 IND
Jordan Willis - Kansas State - DE 6-5 258 Big 12
Frank Coyle is a long time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites