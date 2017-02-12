- Frank Coyle's Blog
Pro Prospect Rankings - NFL Draft 2018
early December 2017 Rankings
* Underclassmen - True Juniors, 4th year Juniors & 3rd year Sophomores
Offense
Offensive Skilled Positions
Photo - QB Sam Darnold - USC
Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen & Josh Allen Head Strong QB Class
Quarterbacks
1 * Sam Darnold – USC
2 * Josh Rosen – UCLA
3 * Josh Allen – Wyoming
4 * Lamar Jackson – Louisville
5 Mason Rudolph – Oklahoma St
6 * Jarrett Stidham – Auburn
7 Luke Falk – Washington St
8 Riley Ferguson – Memphis
9 Baker Mayfield – Oklahoma
10 * Jake Browning – Washington
11 * Nick Fitzgerald – Mississippi St
12 J.T. Barrett – Ohio St
13 Kurt Benkert – Virginia
14 Matt Linehan – Idaho
15 Quinton Flowers – South Florida
Barkley and Guice Head Talented Group of Running Backs
Running Backs
1 * Saquon Barkley – Penn St
2 * Derrius Guice – LSU
3 * Ronald Jones – USC
4 Nick Chubb – Georgia
5 Royce Freeman – Oregon
6 Akrum Wadley – Iowa
7 * Bryce Love – Stanford
8 * Bo Scarbrough – Alabama
9 * Kerryon Johnson – Auburn
10 * Damien Harris – Alabama
11 Sony Michel – Georgia
12 * Josh Adams – Notre Dame
13 * Mike Weber – Ohio St
14 * Myles Gaskin – Washington
15 Kalen Ballage – Arizona St
Fullbacks
1 Dimitri Flowers – Oklahoma
2 Jaylen Samuels – North Carolina St
3 Khalid Hill – Michigan
4 * Winston Dimel – Kansas St
5 Daniel Marx – Stanford
6 Austin Ramesh – Wisconsin
7 Garrett Dickerson – Northwestern
8 Nick Sharga – Temple
9 Henry Poggi – Michigan
10 Joe Protheroe – California Poly
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites