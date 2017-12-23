- Frank Coyle's Blog
Pro Prospect Rankings - NFL Draft 2018
late December 2017 Rankings
* Underclassmen - True Juniors, 4th year Juniors & 3rd year Sophomores
Pro Prospect Rankings - NFL Draft 2018 – Top Wide Receivers and Tight Ends
Photo - Mark Andrews - Oklahoma
St. Brown, Sutton, Kirk and Ridley Head Young Group of Receivers
Wide Receivers
1 * Equanimeous St. Brown – Notre Dame
2 * Courtland Sutton – Southern Methodist
3 * Christian Kirk – Texas A&M
4 * Calvin Ridley – Alabama
5 James Washington – Oklahoma State
6 Anthony Miller – Memphis
7 D.J. Chark – LSU
8 Michael Gallup – Colorado State
9 Allen Lazard – Iowa State
10 * Deon Cain – Clemson
11 * Parris Campbell – Ohio State
12 Dante Pettis – Washington
13 * Simmie Cobbs – Indiana
14 Cedrick Wilson – Boise State
15 * D.J. Moore – Maryland
Andrews, Gesicki, Goedert & Thomas Emerging as Top Tight Ends
Tight Ends
1 * Mark Andrews – Oklahoma
2 Mike Gesicki – Penn State
3 Dallas Goedert – South Dakota State
4 Ian Thomas - Indiana
5 * Dalton Schultz – Stanford
6 Troy Fumagalli – Wisconsin
7 * Hayden Hurst – South Carolina
8 Adam Breneman – Massachusetts
9 * Alize Mack – Notre Dame
10 * C.J. Conrad – Kentucky
11 Deandre Goolsby – Florida
12 Christopher Herndon – Miami
13 Durham Smythe – Notre Dame
14 Marcus Baugh – Ohio State
15 David Wells – San Diego State