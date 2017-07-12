- Frank Coyle's Blog
Pro Prospect Rankings - NFL Draft 2018
early December 2017 Rankings
* Underclassmen - True Juniors, 4th year Juniors & 3rd year Sophomores
Defensive Prospects
Underclassmen dominate front seven top prospects
Photo - DE Bradley Chubb – North Carolina St
Defensive Ends
1 * Arden Key – LSU
2 Bradley Chubb – North Carolina State
Bradley Chubb picked up a few pieces for his trophy case this week when he won both the Bronko Nagurski Award, which is given to the nation’s top defensive player and the Ted Hendricks awards. Chubb also won ACC defensive player of the year honors this season.
This is the first of what could be multiple accolades this week: he is also a finalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which also goes the nation’s most outstanding defensive player. The winner of that award will be announced on Dec. 7 during the annual college football awards ceremony, which is televised by ESPN.
The edge rusher was named the recipient of the 2017 Ted Hendricks Award, given annually to the top defensive end in the nation.
An obvious choice -- especially given the fact that he won the Nagurski Trophy. Chubb joins Terrell Suggs (2002), Elvis Dumervil (2005), Brian Orakpo (2008), Da'Quon Bowers (2010) and Jonathan Allen (2016) as the only players to win both awards.
Chubb turned in a season for the ages in 2017. He led the ACC in sacks (10), ranked second in the country in tackles for loss (26) and he became the first N.C. State player to win the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the award given to the country’s top defensive player.
Chubb is an oversized tweener at 6-4 and 275 pounds who will appeal to both NFL fronts and highly coveted by all 32 teams in the NFL Draft 2018.
3 Harold Landry – Boston College
4 * Sam Hubbard – Ohio State
5 * Clelin Ferrell – Clemson
6 * Dylan Jackson – Stanford
7 Tyquan Lewis – Ohio State
8 Duke Ejiofor – Wake Forest
9 * Dorance Armstrong – Kansas
10 Marcell Frazier – Missouri
11 Chad Thomas – Miami
12 Marcus Davenport - UTSA
Defensive Tackles
1 * Christian Wilkins – Clemson
2 * Dre’Mont Jones – Ohio State
3 * Da’Ron Payne – Alabama
4 Derrick Nnadi – Florida State
5 * Vita Vea – Washington
6 * Carlos Davis – Nebraska
7 * Raequan Williams – Michigan State
8 Lowell Lotulelei – Utah
9 Maurice Hurst – Michigan
10 * Trenton Thompson – Georgia
11 * Dontavius Russell – Auburn
12 Da’Shawn Hand – Alabama