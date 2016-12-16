- Frank Coyle's Blog
Pro Prospect Rankings NFL Draft 2017
December Pro Prospect Rankings - Defensive Line
Pro Prospect Preview NFL Draft 2017 - Free for Full Subscribers - available now
For the Top 25 Prospects by Position – December Rankings available now!!
Photo - DL Malik McDowell, 6-5, 285, Michigan St
Defensive Pro Prospects
Ends:
1 Jonathan Allen, 6-3, 275, Alabama
2 * Myles Garrett, 6-5, 265, Texas A&M
3 * Derek Barnett, 6-3, 260, Tennessee
4 * Carl Lawson, 6-3, 265, Auburn
5 DeMarcus Walker, 6-2, 275, Florida St
6 * Charles Harris, 6-3, 255, Missouri
7 Takkarist McKinley, 6-2, 250, UCLA
8 Dawuane Smoot, 6-3, 270, Illinois
9 Taco Charlton, 6-5, 285, Michigan
10 * Sam Hubbard, 6-3, 265, Ohio St
11 Daeshon Hall, 6-5, 270, Texas A&M
12 Bryan Cox, 6-3, 270, Florida
13 * Da’Shawn Hand, 6-3, 275, Alabama
14 Keionta Davis, 6-4, 270, Tenn-Chat
15 Lewis Neal, 6-2, 270, LSU
16 Josh Carraway, 6-3, 250, TCU
17 Hunter Dimick, 6-3, 275, Utah
18 Tanoh Kpassagnon, 6-5, 275, Villanova
19 Ike Rochell, 6-3, 285, Notre Dame
20 Tarell Basham, 6-4, 260, Ohio U
Defensive Tackles:
1. * Malik McDowell, 6-5, 285, Michigan St
2. Chris Wormley, 6-3, 305, Michigan
3. Carlos Watkins, 6-3, 300, Clemson
4. Jarron Jones, 6-4, 315, Notre Dame
5. Montravius Adams, 6-4, 300, Auburn
6. * Lowell Lotulelei, 6-2, 305, Utah
7. * Eddie Vanderdoes, 6-3, 310, UCLA
8. * Elijah Qualls, 6-1, 320, Washington
9. * Charles Walker, 6-2, 300, Oklahoma
10. Jake Replogle, 6-4, 295, Purdue
11. * Caleb Brantley, 6-2, 315, Florida
12. Jaleel Johnson, 6-3, 310, Iowa
13. * Vince Taylor, 6-2, 300, Oklahoma St
14. * Derrick Nnadi, 6-1, 305, Florida St
15. Ralph Green III, 6-3, 320, Indiana
16. Larry Ogunjobi, 6-2, 295, Charlotte
17. Tanzel Smart, 6-1, 305, Tulane
18. Ryan Glasgow, 6-3, 300, Michigan
19. D.J. Jones, 6-0, 310, Ole Miss
20. * Davon Godchaux, 6-3, 295, LSU
Frank Coyle is a long time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites