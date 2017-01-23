- Frank Coyle's Blog
2017 NFL Draft
The National Football League announced the names of 95 players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2017 NFL Draft and eight players who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining and are also eligible for selection in the 2017 NFL Draft on April 27-29 in Philadelphia.
There were 95 players granted special early eligibility in 2016, and 74 in 2015. There were a record 98 early entrants in the 2014 draft. Each of the 95 players granted special eligibility has met the league's three-year eligibility rule and each has submitted a written application in which he renounced his remaining college football eligibility. The deadline for receiving applications was Jan. 16.
Photo - QB DeShone Kizer - Notre Dame
Players granted special eligibility for the 2017 NFL Draft
Jamal Adams, S, LSU
Budda Baker, S, Washington
Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
Garett Bolles, OT, Utah
Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida
Noah Brown, WR, Ohio State
KD Cannon, WR, Baylor
Devin Childress, WR, North Park
Michael Clark, WR, Marshall
James Conner, RB, Pitt
Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
Malachi Dupre, WR, LSU
Jerod Evans, QB, Virginia Tech
Jeremy Faulk, DT, Garden City CC
Tarean Folston, RB, Notre Dame
Isaiah Ford, WR, Virginia Tech
D'Onta Foreman, RB, Texas
Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
Shelton Gibson, WR, West Virginia
Davon Godchaux, DL, LSU
Chris Godwin, WR, Penn State
Isaiah Golden, DT, McNeese State
Jermaine Grace, LB, Miami
Derrick Griffin, WR, Texas Southern
Chad Hansen, WR, Cal
Charles Harris, DE, Missouri
Carlos Henderson, WR, Louisiana Tech
Brian Hill, RB, Wyoming
Elijah Hood, RB, North Carolina
Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State
Titus Howard, DB, Slippery Rock
Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC
Roderick Johnson, OT, Florida State
Aaron Jones, RB, UTEP
Josh Jones, S, N.C. State
Nazair Jones, DT, North Carolina
Sidney Jones, CB, Washington
Brad Kaaya, QB, Miami
Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee
Tim Kimbrough, LB, Georgia
DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
Jerome Lane, WR, Akron
Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn
Elijah Lee, LB, Kansas State
Keevan Lucas, WR, Tulsa
Marlon Mack, RB, USF
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech
Josh Malone, WR, Tennessee
Damien Mama, OL, USC
Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State
Isaiah McKenzie, WR, Georgia
Deon-Tay McManus, WR, Marshall
Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State
Jeremy McNichols, RB, Boise State
Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma
Al-Quadin Muhammad, DE, Miami
Montae Nicholson, S, Michigan State
David Njoku, TE, Miami
Speedy Noil, WR, Texas A&M
Marcus Oliver, LB, Indiana
Aaron Peak, DB, Butler County CC
Jabrill Peppers, LB/S, Michigan
Samaje Perine, RB, Oklahoma
Elijah Qualls, DL, Washington
Devine Redding, RB, Indiana
Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama
John Ross, WR, Washington
Travis Rudolph, WR, FSU
Curtis Samuel, H-back, Ohio State
Ricky Seals-Jones, WR, Texas A&M
Adam Shaheen, TE, Ashland
David Sharpe, OL, Florida
Garrett Sickels, DE, Penn State
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC
ArDarius Stewart, WR, Alabama
Damore'ea Stringfellow, WR, Ole Miss
Teez Tabor, CB, Florida
Vincent Taylor, DT, Oklahoma State
Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford
Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
Darius Victor, RB, Towson
Anthony Walker, LB, Northwestern
Charles Walker, DL, Oklahoma
T.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin
Marcus Williams, S, Utah
Stanley "Boom" Williams, RB, Kentucky
Howard Wilson, CB, Houston
Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
Joe Yearby, RB, Miami
Ishmael Zamora, WR, Baylor
The following eight players have in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements. Consequently, they are eligible for selection in the 2017 NFL Draft:
Alex Anzalone, LB, Florida
Gareon Conley, DB, Ohio State
Wayne Gallman, RB, Clemson
Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech
Artavis Scott, WR, Clemson
Khari Waithe-Alexander, DE, Southern Illinois
Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
Mike Williams, WR, Clemson