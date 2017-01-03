- Frank Coyle's Blog
NFL Teams Designate Franchise Players
The NFL deadline to franchise or transition players prior to the Free Agency period on March 9th ended today. A total of seven players were named franchise players by their respective teams with two players, Washington QB Kirk Cousins and Pittsburgh RB Le’Veon Bell given the exclusive franchise label, meaning only their current club can speak to them related to a long term contract. Other teams can not negotiate a new contract with either player. Current clubs can listen to trade offers beginning March 9th the start of the new NFL Free Agency and Trading period.
Photo - DE Jason Pierre Paul - Giants
The five other non-exclusive franchise label potential free agents were all defensive players. DEs Chandler Jones of Arizona and Jason Pierre-Paul of the Giants, DT Kawann Short of Carolina, OLB Melvin Ingram of LA Chargers and CB Trumaine Johnson of LA Rams were all tagged and can speak to other clubs, but face steep conditions. Any signing would grant the current team, two 1st round picks if they did not match any offer. Few franchise players sign with new teams due to the high cost in both draft choices and salary contract.