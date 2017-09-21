NFL Rookie Report – NFL Draft 2017

Chief’s Running back Kareem Hunt

Yearbook Published early April 2017

One of the impact rookies to hit the NFL this season is the Chief’s running Kareem Hunt. He has been instrumental in the Kansas City fast 2-0 start. Last March prior to the NFL Draft 2017, Draft Insiders’ ranked Hunt the most underrated back in the deep and talented running back class.

In just two games, he has carried 30 times for 229 yards for an amazing 7.6 yards per attempt and 3 TDs plus 8 receptions for 126 yards for a 15.8 yard average and 2 TDs. He is the first rookie in NFL history to score 3 rushing TDs and 2 receiving scores in his first two games. He has given the Chiefs a huge boost that has been vital for the fast start of veteran QB Alex Smith. Chiefs traded up in 1st round for QB Patrick Mahomes last April. Smith has responded to the challenge with an incredible 78% completion rate for 5TDs and no interceptions for 618 yards.

Hunt’s presence has been the boost to this offense that was subpar in 2016 as the NFL’s 20th overall offense. Hunt is a complete back and three down performer that gives HC Andy Reid many options on his play calling. Hunt is one of the early leaders for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Photo - RB Kareem Hunt #27 - Chiefs

Draft Insiders’ 2017 Yearbook – Kareem Hunt Scouting Report

Kareem Hunt #3 - 5-10, 215, Toledo - Sp. 4.60

Hindu Theory: Doug Martin

Honest, no nonsense runner was the bell cow over his long Rockets’ career earning MAC honors his final three seasons. Set new Toledo single season and career rushing marks after starting since his freshman season. Thick runner with strong lower body to run through tacklers. Shows fine vision, natural running skills and quickness through the hole to get to the 2nd level and use his deceptive speed. Physical power runner uses his strong frame and fine strength to run inside and be an effective goal line back. Maintains a low center of gravity and runs behind his pads very well. Displays fine vision, shows good patience, letting his blocks develop, then hits it up in there with power. When he sees an opening, he makes quick decisions and shows no hesitation to trust his eyes. Fights and scraps for every possible yard and isn't easy to get on the ground. More than just a battering ram though. Shows lateral quickness to get outside and move to the 2nd and 3rd levels. Easily will change directions multiple times on some runs. Understands pass-protection responsibilities, sees where the blitz is coming from and will step up and strike a linebacker. Needs some hand technique work to be ready for 3rd down situations.

The Numbers: For his career, gained 4945 yards on 782 rushing attempts, 6.3 average, 44 TDs, plus 73 receptions for 555 yards and 1 TD. As a senior, he ran for 1474 yards for a 5.6 yard average and 10 TDs. Added 41 receptions for 403 yards and 1 TD. His best performance came as a sophomore when he rushed for 1631 yards on 205 carries and an 8 yard average with 16 TDs. Added 9 receptions for 39 yards. At the NFL Combine, he came in at 5’10” and 216 lbs. He ran a 4.62 time with 18 reps, a 36.5” VL and a 9’11” BJ. He not did perform the agility drills.

The Skinny: Versatile power runner has proven to be a tough workhorse. Good size and power with adequate speed and quickness to run between the tackles. Quality short yardage performer with power to get into the end zone. Underrated talent probably goes in the top 100 prospects where he could turn out to be major steal. Good early middle round addition with starting potential and a fine 1A type.

Draft Projection: 3rd Round

Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites