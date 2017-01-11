- Frank Coyle's Blog
- College Football Mondays
- Ahead of the Curve
- NFL News
- College News
- Order Publication
NFL Power Poll - Week 9
Eagles Move to Top Ranking
Team of the Week - Seattle
Offensive Player of Week - QB Russell Wilson - Seahawks
Defensive Player of Week - CB Tre’Davious White - Bills
Rookie of Week - QB Deshaun Watson - Texans
Photo - QB Russell Wilson
`
Game of Week #9 - Atlanta Falcons (4-3) at Carolina Panthers (5-3)
NFL Ranking /Record /Team
#1- 7-1 Eagles
Eagles gaining momentum weekly with Broncos coming to town Sunday.
#2 - 6-2 Chiefs
Chiefs took care of divisional rival the Broncos Monday night. Travel to Big D for Cowboy matchup this week.
#3 - 6-2 Patriots
Pats rest this week atop the AFC East as usual.
#4 - 5-2 Seahawks
Seahawks beat the Texans in one of the best matchups of the season. Host Skins this week.
#5 - 6-2 Steelers
Steelers’ off this week after good win over the Lions last week.
#6 - 6-2 Vikings
Vikes took care of the winless Browns. Get a bye week to prepare for second half push.
#7 - 6-2 Rams
Ram’s coming off their bye week and travel to MetLife for huge matchup with GMen.
#8 - 5-2 Bills
Bills put a hurting on the Raiders Sunday and face the Jets Thursday night to try to strengthen their AFC position.
#9 - 5-2 Saints
Saints’ took care of the Bears last week and host the Bucs in a pivotal NFC South contest.
#10 - 5-3 Panthers
Panthers’ defense stoned the Bucs. Host the Falcons a big NFC South matchup.
#11 - 4-3 Dolphins
Dolphins came back to beat the Jets. Matchup with Ravens in key Thursday game.
#12 - 4-3 Jaguars
Jaguars defense has been dominant and rested with the Bengals coming in for a pivotal AFC matchup.
#13 - 4-3 Falcons
Falcons narrowly beat the Jets last week. Travel to Carolina for major NFC South contest.
#14 - 4-3 Packers
Packers coming off their bye week for a Monday nite battle with the Lions.
#15 - 3-4 Texans
Texans lost a wild game to Seattle and host the Colts with an eye on getting to .500.
#16 - 4-4 Ravens
Ravens bashed the Dolphins on Thursday night and travel to Nashville for tough game with Titans.
#17 - 4-3 Cowboys
Boys beat rival the Redskins and host the Chiefs in an important interconference matchup.
#18 - 3-4 Redskins
Redskins lost to the Cowboys last week and travel to Seattle for a pivotal contest.
#19 - 3-4 Lions
Lions face the Packers on Monday night in a must win situation for the postseason.
#20 - 3-4 Broncos
Broncos will change QBs this week to Brock Osweiler after another poor performance. Face the hot Eagles.
#21 - 4-3 Titans
Titans host the tough Ravens in a critical AFC matchup with playoff ramifications.
#22 - 3-4 Bengals
Bengals travel to Jacksonville in hopes to get to .500 and stay in playoff contention.
#23 - 3-5 Raiders
Raiders face a must win situation when they travel to Miami this week.
#24 - 3-5 Chargers
Chargers are competitive, but still find ways to lose. Get bye week.
#25 - 3-5 Bears
The Bears turns the page with new young personnel, though will pay the price for growing pain.
#26 - 2-5 Bucs
Bucs continue to be a huge disappointment and face telltale matchup on the road with the Saints.
#27 - 3-5 Jets
Jets still find ways to lose winnable games with key late mistakes with the ball.
#28 - 3-4 Cardinals
Cardinals had two weeks to prepare for life without Carson Palmer with easy NFC West game with 49ers.
#29 - 2-6 Colts
Colts walk into Houston for difficult divisional matchup.
#30 - 1-6 Giants
Giants coming off their bye week and face a tough stretch that will test any improvement.
#31 - 0-8 49ers
49ers trade for young QB Jimmy Garoppolo for a long second half look at their new leader.
#32 - 0-8 Browns
Browns can’t lose this week, it’s the mercifully bye week.
Frank Coyle is a long time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for CBS, ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to NFL and College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites