NFL Power Poll - Week 9

Eagles Move to Top Ranking

Team of the Week - Seattle

Offensive Player of Week - QB Russell Wilson - Seahawks

Defensive Player of Week - CB Tre’Davious White - Bills

Rookie of Week - QB Deshaun Watson - Texans

Photo - QB Russell Wilson

Game of Week #9 - Atlanta Falcons (4-3) at Carolina Panthers (5-3)

NFL Ranking /Record /Team

#1- 7-1 Eagles

Eagles gaining momentum weekly with Broncos coming to town Sunday.

#2 - 6-2 Chiefs

Chiefs took care of divisional rival the Broncos Monday night. Travel to Big D for Cowboy matchup this week.

#3 - 6-2 Patriots

Pats rest this week atop the AFC East as usual.

#4 - 5-2 Seahawks

Seahawks beat the Texans in one of the best matchups of the season. Host Skins this week.

#5 - 6-2 Steelers

Steelers’ off this week after good win over the Lions last week.

#6 - 6-2 Vikings

Vikes took care of the winless Browns. Get a bye week to prepare for second half push.

#7 - 6-2 Rams

Ram’s coming off their bye week and travel to MetLife for huge matchup with GMen.

#8 - 5-2 Bills

Bills put a hurting on the Raiders Sunday and face the Jets Thursday night to try to strengthen their AFC position.

#9 - 5-2 Saints

Saints’ took care of the Bears last week and host the Bucs in a pivotal NFC South contest.

#10 - 5-3 Panthers

Panthers’ defense stoned the Bucs. Host the Falcons a big NFC South matchup.

#11 - 4-3 Dolphins

Dolphins came back to beat the Jets. Matchup with Ravens in key Thursday game.

#12 - 4-3 Jaguars

Jaguars defense has been dominant and rested with the Bengals coming in for a pivotal AFC matchup.

#13 - 4-3 Falcons

Falcons narrowly beat the Jets last week. Travel to Carolina for major NFC South contest.

#14 - 4-3 Packers

Packers coming off their bye week for a Monday nite battle with the Lions.

#15 - 3-4 Texans

Texans lost a wild game to Seattle and host the Colts with an eye on getting to .500.

#16 - 4-4 Ravens

Ravens bashed the Dolphins on Thursday night and travel to Nashville for tough game with Titans.

#17 - 4-3 Cowboys

Boys beat rival the Redskins and host the Chiefs in an important interconference matchup.

#18 - 3-4 Redskins

Redskins lost to the Cowboys last week and travel to Seattle for a pivotal contest.

#19 - 3-4 Lions

Lions face the Packers on Monday night in a must win situation for the postseason.

#20 - 3-4 Broncos

Broncos will change QBs this week to Brock Osweiler after another poor performance. Face the hot Eagles.

#21 - 4-3 Titans

Titans host the tough Ravens in a critical AFC matchup with playoff ramifications.

#22 - 3-4 Bengals

Bengals travel to Jacksonville in hopes to get to .500 and stay in playoff contention.

#23 - 3-5 Raiders

Raiders face a must win situation when they travel to Miami this week.

#24 - 3-5 Chargers

Chargers are competitive, but still find ways to lose. Get bye week.

#25 - 3-5 Bears

The Bears turns the page with new young personnel, though will pay the price for growing pain.

#26 - 2-5 Bucs

Bucs continue to be a huge disappointment and face telltale matchup on the road with the Saints.

#27 - 3-5 Jets

Jets still find ways to lose winnable games with key late mistakes with the ball.

#28 - 3-4 Cardinals

Cardinals had two weeks to prepare for life without Carson Palmer with easy NFC West game with 49ers.

#29 - 2-6 Colts

Colts walk into Houston for difficult divisional matchup.

#30 - 1-6 Giants

Giants coming off their bye week and face a tough stretch that will test any improvement.

#31 - 0-8 49ers

49ers trade for young QB Jimmy Garoppolo for a long second half look at their new leader.

#32 - 0-8 Browns

Browns can’t lose this week, it’s the mercifully bye week.

Frank Coyle is a long time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for CBS, ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to NFL and College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites