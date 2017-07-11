NFL Power Poll - Week 10

NFL Power Poll - Eagles Roll into Their Bye Week With Top Ranking

Team of the Week - Washington

Offensive Player of Week - QB Matt Stafford - Lions

Defensive Player of Week - DT Aaron Donald - Rams

Rookie of Week - TE Evan Engram - Giants

Photo - QB Matt Stafford

`

Game of Week #10 - Dallas Cowboys (5-3) at Atlanta Falcons (4-4)

NFL Ranking /Record /Team

#1- 8-1 Eagles

Eagles will bask in their great first half atop the NFL going into their bye week.

#2 - 6-2 Patriots

Pats rested for their trip to Denver vs the struggling Broncos.

#3 - 6-2 Steelers

Steelers’ travel to Indy to face the Colts to start their second half push.

#4 - 6-3 Chiefs

Chiefs came up short vs the Cowboys. Get their bye week to regroup for run at the AFC West division.

#5 - 6-2 Vikings

Vikes travel to the Capital in huge NFC matchup with the Skins that shapes two divsions.

#6 - 6-2 Rams

Ram’s blasted the Giants to retain NFC West lead over the Seahawks.

#7 - 6-2 Saints

Saints’ are for real and get most of their tough games at home through second half schedule.

#8 - 5-3 Seahawks

Seahawks looked lousy vs the Skins. Travel to Arizona for a huge NFC West matchup with playoff ramifications.

#9 - 5-3 Bills

Bills came up flat vs the Jets Thursday night. Host the Saints in one of the prime matchups this week.

#10 - 6-3 Panthers

Panthers won tight game vs the Falcons. Face a huge Monday night matchup with the Dolphins with playoff implications.

#11 - 5-3 Jaguars

Jaguars drilled the Bengals last week. Host the Chargers this week to start a favorable second half schedule.

#12 - 5-3 Cowboys

Boys jumped the Chiefs in an important interconference matchup. Travel to Atlanta for a key contest.

#13 - 4-4 Redskins

Redskins came up big vs the Seahawks. Host the Vikings for a pivotal NFC contest.

#14 - 4-4 Lions

Lions stepped up vs the Packers on Monday night to get to .500. host winless Browns this week.

#15 - 5-3 Titans

Titans beat the tough Ravens in a critical AFC matchup. Look to make run with average second half schedule.

#16 - 4-4 Dolphins

Dolphins came up short vs the Raiders. Matchup with Panthers in key Monday night game.

#17 - 4-4 Falcons

Falcons struggling through their Super Bowl hangover. Must step up with Cowboys coming to town.

#18 - 4-4 Packers

Packers came up short in division battle with the Lions. Go to Chitown this week.

#19 - 4-5 Raiders

Raiders get their bye week and look to gear up for tough run at the Chiefs.

#20 - 4-5 Ravens

Ravens came up short vs the Titans. Get their bye week to regroup for playoff run.

#21 - 4-4 Cardinals

Cardinals face a huge test vs the Seahawks Thrursday night that probably determines their playoff hopes going forward.

#22 - 3-5 Texans

Texans lost a tough game to the Colts. Steady diet of playoff contenders over next month.

#23 - 4-5 Jets

Jets jumped th Bills bones Thursday night. Playing hard for HC Todd Bowles every week.

#24 - 3-5 Broncos

Broncos changed to QB Brock Osweiler. Blasted by the hot Eagles. Host Patriots hoping to reverse their collapse.

#25 - 3-5 Bengals

Bengals travel to Tennessee in a season of continuous disappointments.

#26 - 3-5 Chargers

Chargers limping through their inaugular season in Los Angeles.

#27 - 3-5 Bears

The Bears host the Packers this week in their Super Bowl.

#28 - 3-6 Colts

Colts caught Houston limping with new starting QB last week.

#29 - 2-6 Bucs

Bucs getting trashed weekly. Host Jets this Sunday.

#30 - 1-7 Giants

Giants were blasted by the Rams at home. Face a long tough second half that looks ugly from here.

#31- 0-9 49ers

49ers will probably start young QB Jimmy Garoppolo as they host the equally inept GMen.

#32 - 0-8 Browns

Browns face the Lions this week with a difficult final schedule, compteting for the #1 overall draft selection.

Frank Coyle is a long time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for CBS, ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to NFL and College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites