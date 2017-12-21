NFL Power Poll - Week 16

NFL Power Poll - Patriots & Vikings Clinch Divisional Titles

Team of the Week - Rams

Players of the Week

Offense - RB Todd Gurley - Rams

Defense - DE Calais Campbell - Jaguars

Rookie of Week - RB Kareem Hunt - Chiefs

Photo - RB Todd Gurley - Rams

Game of Week #16

Atlanta Falcons (9-5) at New Orleans Saints (10-4)

NFC South Matchup with Divisional Title and Home Field Advantage in Playoffs on the line

NFL Ranking /Record /Team

#1- 12-2 Eagles

Backup QB Nick Foles threw for 4 TDs vs GMen to clinch NFC East.

#2 - 11-3 Patriots

Pats magic has no end with last minute victory over the Steelers that may earn AFC home field advantage one more time.

#3 - 11-3 Steelers

Steelers’ were robbed by insane receiving rule vs the Pats.

#4 - 10-4 Rams

Rams’ pounded the Seahawks last week to take command in the NFC West division.

#5 - 11-3 Vikings

Vikings keep rolling behind QB Case Keenum to earned playoffs with NFC North title on the line this Saturday.

#6 - 10-4 Saints

Saints’ host the Falcons in huge NFC South matchup with divisional title and wild card playoffs in the balance.

#7 - 10-4 Panthers

Panthers continue to quietly win and host the Bucs with the NFC South leadership on the line.

#8 - 9-5 Falcons

Falcons are hitting stride, but must go into New Orleans and win vs QB Drew Brees. NFC South can produce three playoff clubs this year with key late season matchups.

#9 - 10-4 Jaguars

Jaguars’ jumped on the punchless Texans to clinch their first playoff spot in a decade. They can clinch AFC South title with a victory in San Francisco this Sunday.

#10 - 8-6 Ravens

Ravens have a soft two games remaining in the Colts and Bengals that gives them the edge for the final AFC playoff spot.

#11 - 8-6 Chiefs

Chiefs were impressive in their win over the Chargers Saturday night. They control their destiny with Dolphins and Broncos remaining on the schedule.

#12 - 8-6 Cowboys

Boys beat a battered Giant club. Host the Seahawks with both clubs hanging on for playoff hopes.

#13 - 8-6 Seahawks

Seahawks lost back to back games to the Jaguars and the Rams. Need help to make the playoffs.

#14 - 7-7 Chargers

Chargers were flat vs the Chiefs and now need a lot of help for final wild card spot.

#15 - 8-6 Titans

Titans lost a killer to the 49ers that puts them two behind Jacksonville. They host the Rams and Jaguars in a tough final two games.

#16 - 8-6 Lions

Lions have two winnable games vs the Bengals and Packers, but need help to win tiebreakers.

#17 - 8-6 Bills

Bills face the Patriots and Dolphins on the road in must win situations. They face a must win Sunday vs the equally hungry Patriots.

#18 - 7-7 Packers

Packers lost a tough game vs the Panthers. Shut down QB Aaron Rodgers this week with IR designation.

#19 - 6-8 Dolphins

Dolphins came up empty in a big spot vs the Bills. Huge longshot to claim a final wild card berth.

#20 - 6-8 Raiders

Raiders failed to play with urgency vs the Cowboys this Sunday. Face the Eagles and Chargers in difficult close of a disappointing season.

#21 - 6-8 Cardinals

Cardinals lost to the Skins in another missed opportunity to win a close game.

#22 - 6-8 Redskins

Redskins beat the Cardinals in a comedy of errors. Both clubs completed very disappointing seasons with huge changes expected this offseason.

#23 - 5-9 Bengals

Bengals were smoked again, this time by the Vikings. HC Marvin Lewis will not be back for another season.

#24 - 4-10 49ers

The 49ers are hot behind new veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo who faces the acid test vs the Jaguars and Rams over the final two weeks.

#25 - 4-10 Texans

Texans were toasted by Jacksonville playing with another backup QB.

#26 - 4-10 Bucs

Bucs lost to the Falcons Monday night. Face South foes Carolina and New Orleans to close out a terrible season.

#27 - 5-9 Jets

Jets go back to the drawing board and must address their offense to become a playoff contender.

#28 - 5-9 Broncos

Broncos are well rested after beating Colts. Travel to Washington playing for respectability.

#29 - 4-10 Bears

The Bears are going through the growing pains to playing rookie QB Mitchell Trubisky. Face winless Browns this Sunday.

#30 - 3-11 Colts

Colts are hopeless without QB Andrew Luck. Host the Texans with an NFL Draft top five position in the balance.

#31 - 2-12 Giants

QB Eli Manning had a nice game vs the Eagles, but the same lousy results.

#32 - 0-14 Browns

Browns fans are happy Cleveland is on the road for their final two contests vs the Bears and Steelers.

