NFL Power Poll - Week 16
NFL Power Poll - Patriots & Vikings Clinch Divisional Titles
Team of the Week - Rams
Players of the Week
Offense - RB Todd Gurley - Rams
Defense - DE Calais Campbell - Jaguars
Rookie of Week - RB Kareem Hunt - Chiefs
Photo - RB Todd Gurley - Rams
`
Game of Week #16
Atlanta Falcons (9-5) at New Orleans Saints (10-4)
NFC South Matchup with Divisional Title and Home Field Advantage in Playoffs on the line
NFL Ranking /Record /Team
#1- 12-2 Eagles
Backup QB Nick Foles threw for 4 TDs vs GMen to clinch NFC East.
#2 - 11-3 Patriots
Pats magic has no end with last minute victory over the Steelers that may earn AFC home field advantage one more time.
#3 - 11-3 Steelers
Steelers’ were robbed by insane receiving rule vs the Pats.
#4 - 10-4 Rams
Rams’ pounded the Seahawks last week to take command in the NFC West division.
#5 - 11-3 Vikings
Vikings keep rolling behind QB Case Keenum to earned playoffs with NFC North title on the line this Saturday.
#6 - 10-4 Saints
Saints’ host the Falcons in huge NFC South matchup with divisional title and wild card playoffs in the balance.
#7 - 10-4 Panthers
Panthers continue to quietly win and host the Bucs with the NFC South leadership on the line.
#8 - 9-5 Falcons
Falcons are hitting stride, but must go into New Orleans and win vs QB Drew Brees. NFC South can produce three playoff clubs this year with key late season matchups.
#9 - 10-4 Jaguars
Jaguars’ jumped on the punchless Texans to clinch their first playoff spot in a decade. They can clinch AFC South title with a victory in San Francisco this Sunday.
#10 - 8-6 Ravens
Ravens have a soft two games remaining in the Colts and Bengals that gives them the edge for the final AFC playoff spot.
#11 - 8-6 Chiefs
Chiefs were impressive in their win over the Chargers Saturday night. They control their destiny with Dolphins and Broncos remaining on the schedule.
#12 - 8-6 Cowboys
Boys beat a battered Giant club. Host the Seahawks with both clubs hanging on for playoff hopes.
#13 - 8-6 Seahawks
Seahawks lost back to back games to the Jaguars and the Rams. Need help to make the playoffs.
#14 - 7-7 Chargers
Chargers were flat vs the Chiefs and now need a lot of help for final wild card spot.
#15 - 8-6 Titans
Titans lost a killer to the 49ers that puts them two behind Jacksonville. They host the Rams and Jaguars in a tough final two games.
#16 - 8-6 Lions
Lions have two winnable games vs the Bengals and Packers, but need help to win tiebreakers.
#17 - 8-6 Bills
Bills face the Patriots and Dolphins on the road in must win situations. They face a must win Sunday vs the equally hungry Patriots.
#18 - 7-7 Packers
Packers lost a tough game vs the Panthers. Shut down QB Aaron Rodgers this week with IR designation.
#19 - 6-8 Dolphins
Dolphins came up empty in a big spot vs the Bills. Huge longshot to claim a final wild card berth.
#20 - 6-8 Raiders
Raiders failed to play with urgency vs the Cowboys this Sunday. Face the Eagles and Chargers in difficult close of a disappointing season.
#21 - 6-8 Cardinals
Cardinals lost to the Skins in another missed opportunity to win a close game.
#22 - 6-8 Redskins
Redskins beat the Cardinals in a comedy of errors. Both clubs completed very disappointing seasons with huge changes expected this offseason.
#23 - 5-9 Bengals
Bengals were smoked again, this time by the Vikings. HC Marvin Lewis will not be back for another season.
#24 - 4-10 49ers
The 49ers are hot behind new veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo who faces the acid test vs the Jaguars and Rams over the final two weeks.
#25 - 4-10 Texans
Texans were toasted by Jacksonville playing with another backup QB.
#26 - 4-10 Bucs
Bucs lost to the Falcons Monday night. Face South foes Carolina and New Orleans to close out a terrible season.
#27 - 5-9 Jets
Jets go back to the drawing board and must address their offense to become a playoff contender.
#28 - 5-9 Broncos
Broncos are well rested after beating Colts. Travel to Washington playing for respectability.
#29 - 4-10 Bears
The Bears are going through the growing pains to playing rookie QB Mitchell Trubisky. Face winless Browns this Sunday.
#30 - 3-11 Colts
Colts are hopeless without QB Andrew Luck. Host the Texans with an NFL Draft top five position in the balance.
#31 - 2-12 Giants
QB Eli Manning had a nice game vs the Eagles, but the same lousy results.
#32 - 0-14 Browns
Browns fans are happy Cleveland is on the road for their final two contests vs the Bears and Steelers.
Frank Coyle is a long time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for CBS, ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to NFL and College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites