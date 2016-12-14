NFL Power Poll - Week 15

Patriots, Giants & Chiefs Move Into Top 5 Rankings

Team of the Week - New York Giants

Offensive Player of Week RB Le’Veon Bell - Steelers

Defensive Player of Week CB Janoris Jenkins - Giants

Rookie of Week - QB Carson Wentz - Eagles

Photo - RB Le’Veon Bell - Steelers

Game of Week #15 - New England Patriots (11-2) at Denver Broncos (8-5)

Ranking/Record/Team

#1 - 11-2 - PATRIOTS

Patriots established AFC supremacy again with strong victory over Ravens.

#2 - 11-2 - COWBOYS

The Cowboys’ lost again to the GMen that puts their East title on hold with huge matchup with Bucs Sunday night on the agenda.

#3 - 9-4 - GIANTS

GMen won a gutty game vs Cowboys that made a statement in the NFC. They face the tough Lions at home this week that shapes two divisional races.

#4 - 10-3 - CHIEFS

The Chiefs are undefeated in the AFC West after beating Raiders in critical matchup for divisional leadership.

#5 - 10-3 - RAIDERS

The Raiders have to recover quickly from their Thursday night loss to the Chiefs with trip to San Diego up next.

#6 - 8-5 - BRONCOS

Broncos lost a heartbreaker to Titans and host a vital game with the Patriots for their playoff hopes.

#7 - 8-5 - FALCONS

Falcons stay atop the NFC South after a strong game vs the struggling Rams.

#8 - 9-4 - LIONS

The Lions’ just got by the Bears and QB Matthew Stafford injured his throwing hands. Travel to Met Life for matchup with the Giants that has a huge impact on both divisional races.

#9 - 8-4-1 - SEAHAWKS

Seahawks are struggling and Russell Wilson was horrible with five picks in Packer loss.

#10 - 8-5 - STEELERS

The Steelers won their fourth straight behind a huge performance by back Le’Veon Bell vs the Bills.

#11 - 8-5 - BUCCANEERS

The Bucs are hot with their fifth straight win vs the Saints to tie with the Falcons for NFC South leadership. They travel to Dallas for the acid test in critical Sunday night clash.

#12 - 7-5-1 - REDSKINS

Redskins beat the Eagles to end their two game losing streak. They host the Panthers on Monday night in a must win situation for any postseason hopes.

#13 - 7-6 - TEXANS

The Texans ended a three game losing streak and won a divisional road game vs the Colts to stay atop the close AFC South race.

#14 - 7-6 - VIKINGS

Vikes beat the lowly Jaguars to stay alive in the NFC playoff race. They host the Colts this Sunday where the loser is virtually out of any postseason hopes.

#15 - 7-6 - PACKERS

Packers' won their third straight game with a beat down of the Seahawks that keeps them in the NFC North mix with three weeks left.

#16 - 8-5 - DOLPHINS

The Dolphins have made a fine comeback vs Cardinals and won on a last second FG to overcome a knee injury to QB Ryan Tannehill that keeps him out for at least a few weeks.

#17 - 7-6 - RAVENS

Ravens were beaten by the Patriots and face the Eagles this week at home in vital game to stay alive for their matchup with Steelers on Christmas day.

#18 - 7-6 - TITANS

The Titans went over .500 with big victory over the Broncos that has them tied for first place in the AFC South.

#19 - 6-7 - COLTS

The Colts’ lost a slug out with the Texans that leaves them in tough spot with road games at Minnesota and Oakland up next.

#20 - 5-7-1 - BENGALS

Bengals beat the winless Browns to keep their slim playoff chances alive. Host the Steelers this Sunday that decides their 2016 fate.

#21 - 6-7 - BILLS

Bills lost to the Steelers that all but eliminates them from the postseason, unless they run the table and get a lot of help.

#22 - 5-8 - SAINTS

QB Drew Brees leads the league with 4170 yards passing while the Saints defense has allowed a whopping 351 points.

#23 - 5-7-1 - CARDINALS

The Cardinals lost again this time to the Dolphins, giving up a last second FG on a drive directed by backup QB Matt Moore.

#24 - 5-8 - PANTHERS

Panthers beat the lowly Chargers to keep their slim chances alive with NFC games vs the Redskins and Falcons up next.

#25 - 5-8 - EAGLES

Eagles lost their fourth in a row to the Redskins. They have lost 8 of their last 10 contests making their 3-0 start a distant memory.

#26 - 5-8 - CHARGERS

The Chargers were slammed by the Panthers behind five Philip Rivers turnovers and five sacks.

#27 - 4-9 - JETS

Jets came back and beat the pathetic 49ers behind young QB Bryce Petty. They face three AFC East rivals to finish a terrible season.

#28 - 4-9 - RAMS

The Rams’ were embarrassed by the Falcons that cost HC Jeff Fisher his job this week.

#29 - 3-10 - BEARS

Bears are still fighting but also still losing close games that may once again force big offseason changes.

#30 - 2-11 - JAGUARS

The Jags' lost their eighth straight this time to the Vikings that guarantees another five win or less season and probably a top three selection in April.

#31 - 1-12 - 49ers

The 49ers lost their 12th game in a row to set a new franchise record.

#32 - 0-13 - BROWNS

The Browns lost their 16th straight game and will challenge the Lions winless season.

Frank Coyle is a long time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for CBS, ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to NFL and College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites