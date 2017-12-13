NFL Power Poll - Week 15

NFL Power Poll – NFC South & West and AFC West Races Feature Great Matchups

Teams of the Week - Falcons, Jaguars & Panthers

Players of Week

Offense - QB Blake Bortles - Jaguars

Defense - DT Aaron Donald - Rams

Rookie of Week - RB Kareem Hunt - Chiefs

Photo - QB Blake Bortles - Jaguars

Game of Week #15 – New England Patriots (10-3) at Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2)

AFC Matchup with Home Field Advantage in Playoffs on the line

NFL Ranking /Record /Team

#1- 11-2 Eagles

Carson Wentz is gone for the year with ACL injury. Backup Nick Foles carries the load hoping for home field advantage.

#2 - 10-3 Patriots

Pats are playing for postseason home field advantage in the AFC.

#3 - 11-3 Steelers

Steelers’ clinched AFC North title. Go for home field thru playoffs vs Pats this week.

#4 - 10-3 Vikings

Vikes’ lost a tough matchup with Panthers. Look to clinch NFC North this week at home vs Bengals.

#5 - 9-4 Rams

Rams’ lost to the Eagles last week. Face the Seahawks in a huge NFC West matchup with first place in the balance.

#6 - 9-4 Saints

Saints’ had 10 days to recover from their loss to the Falcons. Look to get back on beam with Jets coming to town.

#7 - 9-4 Panthers

Panthers won a huge matchup with the Vikings. Host the Packers with the NFC South leadership on the line.

#8 - 8-5 Seahawks

Seahawks lost to the Jaguars in key contest. Host the Rams with their playoff hopes on the line.

#9 - 8-5 Falcons

Falcons are rested after huge win vs the Saints. Face Bucs on Monday night in another must win situation.

#10 - 9-4 Jaguars

Jaguars’ beat the Seahawks behind a strong performance by QB Blake Bortles that keeps Jaguars atop the AFC South.

#11 - 7-6 Ravens

Ravens came up short vs the Steelers. Soft schedule keeps them in good playoff scenario.

#12 - 7-6 Chiefs

Chiefs beat the rival Raiders in a huge AFC West game. Host the Chargers Saturday night with the division leadership in the balance.

#13 - 7-6 Chargers

Chargers toasted the Skins last week. Travel to KC for huge West matchup with the leadership on the line with 3 to play.

#14 - 8-5 Titans

Titans came up short vs the Cardinals. Face the 49ers in must win situation for wild card spot.

#15 - 7-6 Cowboys

Boys beat a battered Giant club. Travel to Oakland with both clubs hanging on for playoff hopes.

#16 - 7-6 Lions

Lions edged out the Bucs to stay alive. Host Bears in must win situation on Saturday night.

#17 - 7-6 Packers

Packers sneaked by those pesky Browns. Aaron Rodgers ready to return???

#18 - 7-6 Bills

Bills edged the weak Colts to stay alive. Sunday hosting the Dolphins with the loser home for the postseason.

#19 - 6-7 Cardinals

Cardinals won another big game vs the Titans. No room for mistakes with Skins next up.

#20 - 6-7 Dolphins

Dolphins came up big vs the Patriots. Travel to Buffalo for the next Snow Bowl.

#21 - 6-7 Raiders

Raiders were trashed by the Chiefs. Host the equally desperate Cowboys this Sunday.

#22 - 5-8 Redskins

Redskins were embarrassed again this time by the Chargers. Playing out the string at this point.

#23 - 5-8 Bengals

Bengals were smoked by the Bears. Major changes expected this offseason.

#24 - 4-9 Texans

Texans lost to the 49ers. Travel to Jacksonville playing for pride in a season lost to injuries.

#25 - 4-9 Bucs

Bucs host Falcons Monday night. Hope to spring the upside with little else to salvage from a very disappointing season.

#26 - 5-8 Jets

Jets failed to show up last week and were shutout by the Broncos.

#27 - 4-9 Broncos

Broncos finally won vs the Jets. Travel to Indy in an AFC battle of basement dwellers.

#28 - 4-9 Bears

The Bears toasted the Bengals. Look to spoil Lions’ playoff hopes with Saturday.

#29 - 3-10 49ers

49ers look like they have their QB in Jimmy Garoppolo. Host the Titans with 3 contenders on the schedule.

#30 - 3-10 Colts

Colts played the Bills tough. Host the Broncos for NFL Draft top five position in the balance.

#31 - 2-11 Giants

Eli Manning justifiably returned, but GMen came up short in big spots vs the Cowboys.

#32 - 0-13 Browns

Browns lost to the Packers in OT. Yes, three to go.

