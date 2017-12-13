- Frank Coyle's Blog
NFL Power Poll - Week 15
NFL Power Poll – NFC South & West and AFC West Races Feature Great Matchups
Teams of the Week - Falcons, Jaguars & Panthers
Players of Week
Offense - QB Blake Bortles - Jaguars
Defense - DT Aaron Donald - Rams
Rookie of Week - RB Kareem Hunt - Chiefs
Photo - QB Blake Bortles - Jaguars
Game of Week #15 – New England Patriots (10-3) at Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2)
AFC Matchup with Home Field Advantage in Playoffs on the line
NFL Ranking /Record /Team
#1- 11-2 Eagles
Carson Wentz is gone for the year with ACL injury. Backup Nick Foles carries the load hoping for home field advantage.
#2 - 10-3 Patriots
Pats are playing for postseason home field advantage in the AFC.
#3 - 11-3 Steelers
Steelers’ clinched AFC North title. Go for home field thru playoffs vs Pats this week.
#4 - 10-3 Vikings
Vikes’ lost a tough matchup with Panthers. Look to clinch NFC North this week at home vs Bengals.
#5 - 9-4 Rams
Rams’ lost to the Eagles last week. Face the Seahawks in a huge NFC West matchup with first place in the balance.
#6 - 9-4 Saints
Saints’ had 10 days to recover from their loss to the Falcons. Look to get back on beam with Jets coming to town.
#7 - 9-4 Panthers
Panthers won a huge matchup with the Vikings. Host the Packers with the NFC South leadership on the line.
#8 - 8-5 Seahawks
Seahawks lost to the Jaguars in key contest. Host the Rams with their playoff hopes on the line.
#9 - 8-5 Falcons
Falcons are rested after huge win vs the Saints. Face Bucs on Monday night in another must win situation.
#10 - 9-4 Jaguars
Jaguars’ beat the Seahawks behind a strong performance by QB Blake Bortles that keeps Jaguars atop the AFC South.
#11 - 7-6 Ravens
Ravens came up short vs the Steelers. Soft schedule keeps them in good playoff scenario.
#12 - 7-6 Chiefs
Chiefs beat the rival Raiders in a huge AFC West game. Host the Chargers Saturday night with the division leadership in the balance.
#13 - 7-6 Chargers
Chargers toasted the Skins last week. Travel to KC for huge West matchup with the leadership on the line with 3 to play.
#14 - 8-5 Titans
Titans came up short vs the Cardinals. Face the 49ers in must win situation for wild card spot.
#15 - 7-6 Cowboys
Boys beat a battered Giant club. Travel to Oakland with both clubs hanging on for playoff hopes.
#16 - 7-6 Lions
Lions edged out the Bucs to stay alive. Host Bears in must win situation on Saturday night.
#17 - 7-6 Packers
Packers sneaked by those pesky Browns. Aaron Rodgers ready to return???
#18 - 7-6 Bills
Bills edged the weak Colts to stay alive. Sunday hosting the Dolphins with the loser home for the postseason.
#19 - 6-7 Cardinals
Cardinals won another big game vs the Titans. No room for mistakes with Skins next up.
#20 - 6-7 Dolphins
Dolphins came up big vs the Patriots. Travel to Buffalo for the next Snow Bowl.
#21 - 6-7 Raiders
Raiders were trashed by the Chiefs. Host the equally desperate Cowboys this Sunday.
#22 - 5-8 Redskins
Redskins were embarrassed again this time by the Chargers. Playing out the string at this point.
#23 - 5-8 Bengals
Bengals were smoked by the Bears. Major changes expected this offseason.
#24 - 4-9 Texans
Texans lost to the 49ers. Travel to Jacksonville playing for pride in a season lost to injuries.
#25 - 4-9 Bucs
Bucs host Falcons Monday night. Hope to spring the upside with little else to salvage from a very disappointing season.
#26 - 5-8 Jets
Jets failed to show up last week and were shutout by the Broncos.
#27 - 4-9 Broncos
Broncos finally won vs the Jets. Travel to Indy in an AFC battle of basement dwellers.
#28 - 4-9 Bears
The Bears toasted the Bengals. Look to spoil Lions’ playoff hopes with Saturday.
#29 - 3-10 49ers
49ers look like they have their QB in Jimmy Garoppolo. Host the Titans with 3 contenders on the schedule.
#30 - 3-10 Colts
Colts played the Bills tough. Host the Broncos for NFL Draft top five position in the balance.
#31 - 2-11 Giants
Eli Manning justifiably returned, but GMen came up short in big spots vs the Cowboys.
#32 - 0-13 Browns
Browns lost to the Packers in OT. Yes, three to go.
Frank Coyle is a long time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for CBS, ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to NFL and College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites