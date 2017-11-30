- Frank Coyle's Blog
NFL Power Poll - Week 13
NFL Power Poll – Contenders and Pretenders Separate over Final Five Games
Team of the Week - Rams
Offensive Player of Week
WR Julio Jones - Falcons
Defensive Player of Week
LB Alec Olgetree - Rams
Rookie of Week
RB Christian McCaffrey - Panthers
Photo – QB Eli Manning - Giants
Game of Week #13 - Carolina Panthers (8-3) at New Orleans Saints (8-3)
NFC South Matchup with First Place on the line
NFL Ranking /Record /Team
#1- 10-1 Eagles
Eagles cruising for NFC home field advantage and opening bye.
#2 - 9-2 Patriots
Pats are again playing for postseason home field advantage in the AFC.
#3 - 9-2 Steelers
Steelers’ know how to win and hold a three game AFC North lead over the resurgence Ravens.
#4 - 9-2 Vikings
Vikes’ edged the Lions behind the clutch Case Keenum.
#5 - 8-3 Rams
Ram’s beat the hot Saints last week in a huge NFC matchup between divisional leaders.
#6 - 8-3 Saints
Saints’ lost to the Rams to end their winning streak. Host the Panthers with NFC South lead in the balance.
#7 - 8-3 Panthers
Panthers get by the pesky Jets with their eye on the game in New Orleans.
#8 - 7-4 Seahawks
Seahawks host the Eagles with NFC supremacy on the line.
#9 - 7-4 Falcons
Falcons are coming on at just the right time and still a threat for the NFC South leadership.
#10 - 7-4 Jaguars
Jaguars’ lost on a last minute FG, but still tied for the AFC South lead with the Titans.
#11 - 6-5 Ravens
Ravens defense continues to play very well. Host the Lions this Sunday in a must win situation for both clubs.
#12 - 6-5 Chiefs
Chiefs are collapsing with games on the line. Must regroup vs Jets this week.
#13 - 6-5 Lions
Lions lost a tough one to the Vikings on Thanksgiving. Huge trip to Baltimore this week.
#14 - 7-4 Titans
Titans continue to win. Host the Texans for an important South matchup to stay in contention.
#15 - 5-6 Chargers
Chargers pounded Dallas on Thanksgiving. Host Browns this week to continue a big push for the AFC West title.
#16 - 5-6 Cowboys
Boys were toasted by Chargers on Turkey day. Thursday night Skins matchup in a must win situation for both clubs.
#17 - 5-6 Packers
Packers pushed the Steelers, but came up short. Must win at home with the Bucs for any playoff hopes.
#18 - 5-6 Raiders
Raiders beat the collapsing Broncos last week. Host the pathetic Giants this Sunday
#19 - 6-5 Bills
Bills edged the falling Chiefs. Maybe last chance this Sunday hosting the Patriots.
#20 - 5-6 Redskins
Redskins beat the GMen on Thanksgiving. Face the hated Cowboys in a must win situation.
#21 - 5-6 Cardinals
Cardinals won a huge game vs the hot Jaguars. No room for mistakes with Rams coming to town.
#22 - 5-6 Bengals
Bengals beat the winless Browns. Host the Steelers on Monday night with pride on the line.
#23 - 4-7 Dolphins
Dolphins continue to fail in a big spot. Host the Broncos in a battle of two disappointing clubs.
#24 - 4-7 Texans
Texans lost to the Ravens in a critical AFC matchup. Travel to Nashville hoping to ruin the Titans postseason hopes.
#25 - 4-7 Bucs
Bucs playing out the string. Travel to Green Bay with both teams on the brink of elimination.
#26 - 4-7 Jets
Jets find ways to lose with recent failure vs the Panthers. Host the fading Chiefs this week.
#27 - 3-8 Broncos
Broncos lost their 7th straight game. Travel to Miami in AFC battle of basement dwellers.
#28 - 3-8 Bears
The Bears were toasted by the Eagles on the road. Look for victory with the 49ers coming to Chitown.
#29 - 3-8 Colts
Colts played the Titans tough. Face the Jaguars for South pride.
#30 - 2-9 Giants
Giants’ bench Eli Manning for Geno Smith. HAHA HAHA. What a joke season.
#31 - 1-10 49ers
49ers travel to Chicago with major NFL Draft implications on the outcome.
#32 - 0-11 Browns
Browns face the emerging Chargers in LA. Let the perfect winless season live.
Frank Coyle is a long time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for CBS, ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to NFL and College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites