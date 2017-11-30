NFL Power Poll - Week 13

NFL Power Poll – Contenders and Pretenders Separate over Final Five Games

Team of the Week - Rams

Offensive Player of Week

WR Julio Jones - Falcons

Defensive Player of Week

LB Alec Olgetree - Rams

Rookie of Week

RB Christian McCaffrey - Panthers

Photo – QB Eli Manning - Giants

`

Game of Week #13 - Carolina Panthers (8-3) at New Orleans Saints (8-3)

NFC South Matchup with First Place on the line

NFL Ranking /Record /Team

#1- 10-1 Eagles

Eagles cruising for NFC home field advantage and opening bye.

#2 - 9-2 Patriots

Pats are again playing for postseason home field advantage in the AFC.

#3 - 9-2 Steelers

Steelers’ know how to win and hold a three game AFC North lead over the resurgence Ravens.

#4 - 9-2 Vikings

Vikes’ edged the Lions behind the clutch Case Keenum.

#5 - 8-3 Rams

Ram’s beat the hot Saints last week in a huge NFC matchup between divisional leaders.

#6 - 8-3 Saints

Saints’ lost to the Rams to end their winning streak. Host the Panthers with NFC South lead in the balance.

#7 - 8-3 Panthers

Panthers get by the pesky Jets with their eye on the game in New Orleans.

#8 - 7-4 Seahawks

Seahawks host the Eagles with NFC supremacy on the line.

#9 - 7-4 Falcons

Falcons are coming on at just the right time and still a threat for the NFC South leadership.

#10 - 7-4 Jaguars

Jaguars’ lost on a last minute FG, but still tied for the AFC South lead with the Titans.

#11 - 6-5 Ravens

Ravens defense continues to play very well. Host the Lions this Sunday in a must win situation for both clubs.

#12 - 6-5 Chiefs

Chiefs are collapsing with games on the line. Must regroup vs Jets this week.

#13 - 6-5 Lions

Lions lost a tough one to the Vikings on Thanksgiving. Huge trip to Baltimore this week.

#14 - 7-4 Titans

Titans continue to win. Host the Texans for an important South matchup to stay in contention.

#15 - 5-6 Chargers

Chargers pounded Dallas on Thanksgiving. Host Browns this week to continue a big push for the AFC West title.

#16 - 5-6 Cowboys

Boys were toasted by Chargers on Turkey day. Thursday night Skins matchup in a must win situation for both clubs.

#17 - 5-6 Packers

Packers pushed the Steelers, but came up short. Must win at home with the Bucs for any playoff hopes.

#18 - 5-6 Raiders

Raiders beat the collapsing Broncos last week. Host the pathetic Giants this Sunday

#19 - 6-5 Bills

Bills edged the falling Chiefs. Maybe last chance this Sunday hosting the Patriots.

#20 - 5-6 Redskins

Redskins beat the GMen on Thanksgiving. Face the hated Cowboys in a must win situation.

#21 - 5-6 Cardinals

Cardinals won a huge game vs the hot Jaguars. No room for mistakes with Rams coming to town.

#22 - 5-6 Bengals

Bengals beat the winless Browns. Host the Steelers on Monday night with pride on the line.

#23 - 4-7 Dolphins

Dolphins continue to fail in a big spot. Host the Broncos in a battle of two disappointing clubs.

#24 - 4-7 Texans

Texans lost to the Ravens in a critical AFC matchup. Travel to Nashville hoping to ruin the Titans postseason hopes.

#25 - 4-7 Bucs

Bucs playing out the string. Travel to Green Bay with both teams on the brink of elimination.

#26 - 4-7 Jets

Jets find ways to lose with recent failure vs the Panthers. Host the fading Chiefs this week.

#27 - 3-8 Broncos

Broncos lost their 7th straight game. Travel to Miami in AFC battle of basement dwellers.

#28 - 3-8 Bears

The Bears were toasted by the Eagles on the road. Look for victory with the 49ers coming to Chitown.

#29 - 3-8 Colts

Colts played the Titans tough. Face the Jaguars for South pride.

#30 - 2-9 Giants

Giants’ bench Eli Manning for Geno Smith. HAHA HAHA. What a joke season.

#31 - 1-10 49ers

49ers travel to Chicago with major NFL Draft implications on the outcome.

#32 - 0-11 Browns

Browns face the emerging Chargers in LA. Let the perfect winless season live.

Frank Coyle is a long time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for CBS, ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to NFL and College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites