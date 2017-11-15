NFL Power Poll - Week 11

NFL Power Poll - Divisional Races Heating Up

Team of the Week - Falcons

Offensive Player of Week - QB Cam Newton - Panthers

Defensive Player of Week - DE Adrian Clayborn - Falcons

Rookie of Week - QB Mitchell Trubisky - Bears

Photo - QB Cam Newton

Game of Week #11 - L.A. Rams (7-2) at Minnesota Vikings (7-2)

NFL Ranking /Record /Team

#1- 8-1 Eagles

Eagles rested for trip to Big D this Sunday night.

#2 - 7-2 Patriots

Pats took the Broncos to the woodshed last week.

#3 - 7-2 Steelers

Steelers’ Big Ben gets it done in crunch time to comeback vs the Colts.

#4 - 6-3 Chiefs

Chiefs coming off their bye week to travel to MetLife to face the crumbiling Giants.

#5 - 7-2 Vikings

Vikes bombed the Redskins with backup QB Case Keenun at the controls.

#6 - 7-2 Rams

Ram’s blasted the Texans with huge matchup with the Vikings this week.

#7 - 7-2 Saints

Saints’ win their 7th straight game to retain NFC South lead in the leagues best division this season.

#8 - 6-3 Seahawks

Seahawks took care of Arizona on Thursday night. Host Falcons in huge NFC matchup with playoff ramifications.

#9 - 7-3 Panthers

Panthers wasted the Dolphins on Monday night. Get their bye week to prep for playoff run.

#10 - 6-3 Jaguars

Jaguars beat the Chargers in OT last week. Travel to Cleveland to face the pathetic winless Browns.

#11 - 6-3 Titans

Titans win their 4th in a row with last minute heroics from QB MMarcus Mariota.

#12 - 5-4 Lions

Lions win again vs winless Browns. Go to Chitown and must continue the streak.

#13 - 5-4 Falcons

Falcons toasted the overrated Cowboys. Travel to Seattle for huge NFC matchup for two divisions.

#14 - 5-4 Cowboys

Boys were thumped by Falcons last week. Host the hot Eagles Sunday night with playoff hopes in the balance.

#15 - 4-5 Raiders

Raiders coming off their bye week and travel to Mexico for matchup with the Patriots.

#16 - 4-5 Ravens

Ravens rested off their bye week. Travel to titletown with matchup with the Packers.

#17 - 5-4 Bills

Bills came up flat again this time vs the Saints. Travel to west coast for contest with the Chargers.

#18 - 5-4 Packers

Packers won a division battle with the Bears. Host Ravens with playoff hopes on the line.

#19 - 4-5 Redskins

Redskins defense was smoked by the Vikings' backup QB, Travel to New Orleans for important contest with the Saints.

#20 - 4-5 Dolphins

Dolphins came up short again, this time vs the Panthers. Host Bucs this week in must win situation.

#21 - 4-5 Cardinals

Cardinals face the Texans in a matchup of two of the more disappointing clubs in the league.

#22 - 3-6 Texans

Texans were toasted by the Rams. Remain mathimatically alive but desperate over the next month to get to .500 level.

#23 - 4-6 Jets

Jets failed to get it done in crunch time vs the Bucs, Bye week now to regroup for stretch run.

#24 - 3-6 Broncos

Broncos were blasted again this time by the Patriots. Offense has been inept.

#25 - 3-6 Bengals

Bengals find ways to lose weekly. Expect big changes this offseason.

#26 - 3-6 Chargers

Chargers are always in the game, but found another way to lose in OT to Jaguars.

#27 - 3-6 Bucs

Bucs get by the Jets barely to get into the win column again.

#28 - 3-6 Bears

The Bears are playing hard for HC John Fox, but need more talent to compete for NFC playoffs.

#29 - 3-7 Colts

Colts played Steelers tough but came up short in OT.

#30- 1-9 49ers

49ers beat the GMen behind rookie starting QB C.J. Bearthard with new vet Jimmy Garoppolo watching on the sidelines.

#31 - 1-8 Giants

Giants were trashed by the 49ers in another embarassing performance, that will lead to major off season changes.

#32 - 0-9 Browns

Browns host the hot Jaguars as they continue their march to a perfect winless season.

