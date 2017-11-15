- Frank Coyle's Blog
NFL Power Poll - Week 11
NFL Power Poll - Divisional Races Heating Up
Team of the Week - Falcons
Offensive Player of Week - QB Cam Newton - Panthers
Defensive Player of Week - DE Adrian Clayborn - Falcons
Rookie of Week - QB Mitchell Trubisky - Bears
Photo - QB Cam Newton
`
Game of Week #11 - L.A. Rams (7-2) at Minnesota Vikings (7-2)
NFL Ranking /Record /Team
#1- 8-1 Eagles
Eagles rested for trip to Big D this Sunday night.
#2 - 7-2 Patriots
Pats took the Broncos to the woodshed last week.
#3 - 7-2 Steelers
Steelers’ Big Ben gets it done in crunch time to comeback vs the Colts.
#4 - 6-3 Chiefs
Chiefs coming off their bye week to travel to MetLife to face the crumbiling Giants.
#5 - 7-2 Vikings
Vikes bombed the Redskins with backup QB Case Keenun at the controls.
#6 - 7-2 Rams
Ram’s blasted the Texans with huge matchup with the Vikings this week.
#7 - 7-2 Saints
Saints’ win their 7th straight game to retain NFC South lead in the leagues best division this season.
#8 - 6-3 Seahawks
Seahawks took care of Arizona on Thursday night. Host Falcons in huge NFC matchup with playoff ramifications.
#9 - 7-3 Panthers
Panthers wasted the Dolphins on Monday night. Get their bye week to prep for playoff run.
#10 - 6-3 Jaguars
Jaguars beat the Chargers in OT last week. Travel to Cleveland to face the pathetic winless Browns.
#11 - 6-3 Titans
Titans win their 4th in a row with last minute heroics from QB MMarcus Mariota.
#12 - 5-4 Lions
Lions win again vs winless Browns. Go to Chitown and must continue the streak.
#13 - 5-4 Falcons
Falcons toasted the overrated Cowboys. Travel to Seattle for huge NFC matchup for two divisions.
#14 - 5-4 Cowboys
Boys were thumped by Falcons last week. Host the hot Eagles Sunday night with playoff hopes in the balance.
#15 - 4-5 Raiders
Raiders coming off their bye week and travel to Mexico for matchup with the Patriots.
#16 - 4-5 Ravens
Ravens rested off their bye week. Travel to titletown with matchup with the Packers.
#17 - 5-4 Bills
Bills came up flat again this time vs the Saints. Travel to west coast for contest with the Chargers.
#18 - 5-4 Packers
Packers won a division battle with the Bears. Host Ravens with playoff hopes on the line.
#19 - 4-5 Redskins
Redskins defense was smoked by the Vikings' backup QB, Travel to New Orleans for important contest with the Saints.
#20 - 4-5 Dolphins
Dolphins came up short again, this time vs the Panthers. Host Bucs this week in must win situation.
#21 - 4-5 Cardinals
Cardinals face the Texans in a matchup of two of the more disappointing clubs in the league.
#22 - 3-6 Texans
Texans were toasted by the Rams. Remain mathimatically alive but desperate over the next month to get to .500 level.
#23 - 4-6 Jets
Jets failed to get it done in crunch time vs the Bucs, Bye week now to regroup for stretch run.
#24 - 3-6 Broncos
Broncos were blasted again this time by the Patriots. Offense has been inept.
#25 - 3-6 Bengals
Bengals find ways to lose weekly. Expect big changes this offseason.
#26 - 3-6 Chargers
Chargers are always in the game, but found another way to lose in OT to Jaguars.
#27 - 3-6 Bucs
Bucs get by the Jets barely to get into the win column again.
#28 - 3-6 Bears
The Bears are playing hard for HC John Fox, but need more talent to compete for NFC playoffs.
#29 - 3-7 Colts
Colts played Steelers tough but came up short in OT.
#30- 1-9 49ers
49ers beat the GMen behind rookie starting QB C.J. Bearthard with new vet Jimmy Garoppolo watching on the sidelines.
#31 - 1-8 Giants
Giants were trashed by the 49ers in another embarassing performance, that will lead to major off season changes.
#32 - 0-9 Browns
Browns host the hot Jaguars as they continue their march to a perfect winless season.
Frank Coyle is a long time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for CBS, ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to NFL and College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites