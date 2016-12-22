- Frank Coyle's Blog
NFL Power Poll - Week 16
Week 16 - Five Divisional Races Decide Final Playoff Clubs
Team of the Week - Tennessee Titans
Offensive Player of Week - QB Drew Brees - Saints
Defensive Player of Week - Safety Keanu Neal - Falcons
Rookie of Week - QB Dak Prescott - Cowboys
Photo - QB Drew Brees - Saints
Game of Week #16 - Baltimore Ravens (8-6) at Pittsburgh Steelers (9-5)
X - Divisional winner / Y- clinched playoff spot
NFL Ranking /Record /Team
#1 - 12-2 y - COWBOYS
#2 - 12-2 x - PATRIOTS
#3 - 11-3 y - RAIDERS
#4 - 9-4-1 x - SEAHAWKS
#5 - 9-5 STEELERS
#6 - 10-4 GIANTS
#7 - 10-4 CHIEFS
#8 - 8-6 PACKERS
#9 - 9-5 LIONS
#10 - 9-5 FALCONS
#11 - 9-5 DOLPHINS
#12 - 8-6 RAVENS
#13 - 8-6 BUCCANEERS
#14 - 8-6 TITANS
#15 - 8-6 BRONCOS
#16 - 7-6-1 REDSKINS
#17 - 8-6 TEXANS
#18 - 7-7 COLTS
#19 - 7-7 VIKINGS
#20 - 7-7 BILLS
#21 - 6-8 SAINTS
#22 - 6-8 PANTHERS
#23 - 5-8-1 CARDINALS
#24 - 5-8-1 BENGALS
#25 - 5-9 EAGLES
#26 - 5-9 CHARGERS
#27 - 4-10 RAMS
#28 - 4-10 JETS
#29 - 3-11 BEARS
#30 - 2-12 JAGUARS
#31 - 1-13 49ers
#32 - 0-14 BROWNS
Frank Coyle is a long time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for CBS, ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to NFL and College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites