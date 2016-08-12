- Frank Coyle's Blog
NFL Power Poll - Cowboys, Patriots & Raiders Top Rankings
Raiders vs Chiefs Highlight Week 14 Games
Team of the Week - Pittsburgh Steelers
Offensive Player of Week RB Le’Veon Bell - Steelers
Defensive Player of Week Safety Eric Berry - Chiefs
Rookie of Week - RB Jordan Howard - Bears
Photo - Safety Eric Berry - Chiefs
Game of Week #14 – Oakland Raiders (10-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (9-3)
NFL Ranking /Record /Team
#1 - 11-1 COWBOYS
#2 - 10-2 PATRIOTS
#3 - 10-2 RAIDERS
#4 - 9-3 CHIEFS
#5 - 8-4 BRONCOS
#6 - 8-3-1 SEAHAWKS
#7 - 8-4 LIONS
#8 - 7-5 STEELERS
#9 - 8-4 GIANTS
#10 - 7-5 FALCONS
#11 - 7-5 RAVENS
#12 - 6-6 VIKINGS
#13 - 6-6 PACKERS
#14 - 6-5-1 REDSKINS
#15 - 6-6 TEXANS
#16 - 6-6 COLTS
#17 - 7-5 BUCCANEERS
#18 - 7-5 DOLPHINS
#19 - 5-6-1 CARDINALS
#20 - 6-6 TITANS
#21 - 6-6 BILLS
#22 - 5-7 SAINTS
#23- 5-7 EAGLES
#24 - 5-7 CHARGERS
#25 - 4-7-1 BENGALS
#26 - 4-8 RAMS
#27 - 4-8 PANTHERS
#28 - 3-9 BEARS
#29 - 3-9 JETS
#30 - 2-10 JAGUARS
#31 - 1-11 49ers
#32 - 0-12 BROWNS