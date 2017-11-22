- Frank Coyle's Blog
- College Football Mondays
- Ahead of the Curve
- NFL News
- College News
- Order Publication
NFL Power Poll - Week 12
NFL Power Poll – Thanksgiving Games Impact Playoff Races
Team of the Week - Saints
Offensive Player of Week - QB Drew Brees - Saints
Defensive Player of Week - DE Yannick Ngakoue - Jaguars
Rookie of Week – RB D’Onta Foreman - Texans
Photo - QB Drew Brees - Saints
`
Game of Week #12 - Minnesota Vikings (8-2) at Detroit Lions (6-4)
Thanksgiving Day NFC North Matchup
NFL Ranking /Record /Team
#1- 9-1 Eagles
Eagles pounded the overrated Cowboys last week.
#2 - 8-2 Patriots
Pats cruising in the soft AFC East.
#3 - 8-2 Steelers
Steelers’ bounced the Titans on Thursday night prepping for Packers this week.
#4 - 8-2 Vikings
Vikes jumped on the Rams behind the hot QB Case Keenun.
#5 - 8-2 Saints
Saints’ win their 8th straight game behind the gutting last heroics of QB Drew Brees.
#6 - 7-3 Rams
Ram’s host the streaking Saints this week in a huge NFC matchup between divisional leaders.
#7 - 6-4 Chiefs
Chiefs spit the bit vs the Giants. Must regroup vs Bills this week.
#8 - 7-3 Panthers
Panthers rested for their stretch run. Visit Jets this week.
#9 - 6-4 Seahawks
Seahawks lost a close game vs the Falcons. Feast on the lame 49ers this week.
#10 - 7-3 Jaguars
Jaguars’ tough defense carrying this club. Travel to Arizona to face the disappointing Cardinals.
#11 - 6-4 Lions
Lions edged out a victory vs the Bears. Host the Vikings on Thanksgiving for a huge matchup for NFC North supremacy.
#12 - 6-4 Falcons
Falcons beat the Seahawks in a terrific Monday night game. Host the Bucs in a key NFC South contest.
#13 - 6-4 Titans
Titans travel to Indy well rested for an important South matchup to stay in contention.
#14 - 5-5 Cowboys
Boys were toasted by Eagles last week after pounding by Falcons the prior week. Host the pesky Chargers on Turkey day in a must win situation.
#15 - 5-5 Ravens
Ravens defense is playing well. Host the Texans Monday night in a key AFC matchup.
#16 - 5-5 Packers
Packers were shut out by the Ravens. Travel to Pittsburgh with playoff hopes on the line.
#17 - 4-6 Raiders
Raiders were toasted in Mexico by the Patriots. Host collapsing Broncos this week.
#18 - 4-6 Redskins
Redskins lost a heartbreaker to Saints. Host the GMen on Thanksgiving in a must win situation.
#19 - 4-6 Chargers
Chargers smoked the Bills. Travel to Dallas on Thanksgiving in a must win situation for both clubs.
#20 - 5-5 Bills
Bills changed to rookie QB Nathan Peterman who threw 5 picks in first half before being yanked.
#21 - 4-6 Dolphins
Dolphins came up short again in a big spot vs the Bucs. Travel to New England in a huge must win situation.
#22 - 4-6 Texans
Texans beat the Cardinals. Travel to Baltimore in critical AFC matchup.
#23 - 4-6 Bucs
Bucs beat the Dolphins for two in a row. Travel to Atlanta with their slim playoff hopes on the line.
#24 - 4-6 Cardinals
Cardinals host the hot Jaguars after disappointing lost to the Texans.
#25 - 4-6 Jets
Jets have had two weeks to prepare for the Panthers. Looking to be spoiler from here on.
#26 - 4-6 Bengals
Bengals host the winless Browns in the Ohio State Super Bowl.
#27 - 3-7 Broncos
Broncos lost their 6th straight game. Travel to Oakland in AFC West battle for the basement.
#28 - 3-7 Bears
The Bears came up short again despite playing hard. Face the Eagles on the road this week.
#29 - 2-8 Giants
Giants showed up vs the Chiefs. Face the Redskins on Thanksgiving, playing for pride.
#30 - 3-7 Colts
Colts rested for the Titans matchup. Look for major housecleaning here in January.
#31 - 1-9 49ers
49ers host the Seahawks hoping to spoil the Seattle playoff hopes.
#32 - 0-10 Browns
Browns making another run at a perfect winless season.
Frank Coyle is a long time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for CBS, ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to NFL and College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites