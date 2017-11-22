NFL Power Poll - Week 12

NFL Power Poll – Thanksgiving Games Impact Playoff Races

Team of the Week - Saints

Offensive Player of Week - QB Drew Brees - Saints

Defensive Player of Week - DE Yannick Ngakoue - Jaguars

Rookie of Week – RB D’Onta Foreman - Texans

Photo - QB Drew Brees - Saints

`

Game of Week #12 - Minnesota Vikings (8-2) at Detroit Lions (6-4)

Thanksgiving Day NFC North Matchup

NFL Ranking /Record /Team

#1- 9-1 Eagles

Eagles pounded the overrated Cowboys last week.

#2 - 8-2 Patriots

Pats cruising in the soft AFC East.

#3 - 8-2 Steelers

Steelers’ bounced the Titans on Thursday night prepping for Packers this week.

#4 - 8-2 Vikings

Vikes jumped on the Rams behind the hot QB Case Keenun.

#5 - 8-2 Saints

Saints’ win their 8th straight game behind the gutting last heroics of QB Drew Brees.

#6 - 7-3 Rams

Ram’s host the streaking Saints this week in a huge NFC matchup between divisional leaders.

#7 - 6-4 Chiefs

Chiefs spit the bit vs the Giants. Must regroup vs Bills this week.

#8 - 7-3 Panthers

Panthers rested for their stretch run. Visit Jets this week.

#9 - 6-4 Seahawks

Seahawks lost a close game vs the Falcons. Feast on the lame 49ers this week.

#10 - 7-3 Jaguars

Jaguars’ tough defense carrying this club. Travel to Arizona to face the disappointing Cardinals.

#11 - 6-4 Lions

Lions edged out a victory vs the Bears. Host the Vikings on Thanksgiving for a huge matchup for NFC North supremacy.

#12 - 6-4 Falcons

Falcons beat the Seahawks in a terrific Monday night game. Host the Bucs in a key NFC South contest.

#13 - 6-4 Titans

Titans travel to Indy well rested for an important South matchup to stay in contention.

#14 - 5-5 Cowboys

Boys were toasted by Eagles last week after pounding by Falcons the prior week. Host the pesky Chargers on Turkey day in a must win situation.

#15 - 5-5 Ravens

Ravens defense is playing well. Host the Texans Monday night in a key AFC matchup.

#16 - 5-5 Packers

Packers were shut out by the Ravens. Travel to Pittsburgh with playoff hopes on the line.

#17 - 4-6 Raiders

Raiders were toasted in Mexico by the Patriots. Host collapsing Broncos this week.

#18 - 4-6 Redskins

Redskins lost a heartbreaker to Saints. Host the GMen on Thanksgiving in a must win situation.

#19 - 4-6 Chargers

Chargers smoked the Bills. Travel to Dallas on Thanksgiving in a must win situation for both clubs.

#20 - 5-5 Bills

Bills changed to rookie QB Nathan Peterman who threw 5 picks in first half before being yanked.

#21 - 4-6 Dolphins

Dolphins came up short again in a big spot vs the Bucs. Travel to New England in a huge must win situation.

#22 - 4-6 Texans

Texans beat the Cardinals. Travel to Baltimore in critical AFC matchup.

#23 - 4-6 Bucs

Bucs beat the Dolphins for two in a row. Travel to Atlanta with their slim playoff hopes on the line.

#24 - 4-6 Cardinals

Cardinals host the hot Jaguars after disappointing lost to the Texans.

#25 - 4-6 Jets

Jets have had two weeks to prepare for the Panthers. Looking to be spoiler from here on.

#26 - 4-6 Bengals

Bengals host the winless Browns in the Ohio State Super Bowl.

#27 - 3-7 Broncos

Broncos lost their 6th straight game. Travel to Oakland in AFC West battle for the basement.

#28 - 3-7 Bears

The Bears came up short again despite playing hard. Face the Eagles on the road this week.

#29 - 2-8 Giants

Giants showed up vs the Chiefs. Face the Redskins on Thanksgiving, playing for pride.

#30 - 3-7 Colts

Colts rested for the Titans matchup. Look for major housecleaning here in January.

#31 - 1-9 49ers

49ers host the Seahawks hoping to spoil the Seattle playoff hopes.

#32 - 0-10 Browns

Browns making another run at a perfect winless season.

Frank Coyle is a long time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for CBS, ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to NFL and College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites