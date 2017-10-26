NFL Power Poll - Week 8

Eagles Move to Top Ranking

Team of the Week - Eagles

Players of Week

Offense - QB Carson Wentz - Eagles

Defense - Safety Kevin Byard - Titans

Rookie of Week - Safety Eddie Jackson - Bears

Photo - QB Carson Wentz

Game of Week #8 - Houston Texans (3-3) at Seattle Seahawks (4-2)

NFL Ranking /Record /Team

#1 - 6-1 Eagles

Eagles rise to top off hot hand of emerging star QB Carson Wentz.

#2 - 5-2 Chiefs

Chiefs left the Raiders off the hook. Host the Broncos Monday night this week.

#3 - 5-2 Patriots

Pats took it to the Falcons in their Super Bowl rematch.

#4 - 5-2 Steelers

Steelers are taking command in the AFC South where competitors have noticeably slipped.

#5 - 4-2 Seahawks

Seahawks defense stopped the struggling GMen to stay pace with the surprising Rams.

#6 - 5-2 Vikings

Vikes looking to take control of NFC North with trip to London face the winless Browns.

#7 - 5-2 Rams

Ram’s running on all cylinders after shutting out the Cardinals in last game. Get bye week for big second half push.

#8 - 4-2 Bills

Bills learning to win under new HC Sean McDermott. Host the Raiders Sunday in a huge AFC matchup.

#9 - 4-2 Saints

Saints’ took care of the Bucs last week and host the Bears in a pivotal NFC contest.

#10 - 4-3 Panthers

Panthers’ offense was stoned by the Bears. Host the Falcons a big NFC South matchup.

#11 - 4-2 Dolphins

Dolphins came back to beat the Jets. Matchup with Ravens in key Thursday game.

#12 - 4-3 Jaguars

Jaguars bashed the Colts going into their bye week. Look to make a run at the AFC playoffs.

#13 - 3-3 Falcons

Falcons look to recover from their loss to the Pats with a visit to the Jets.

#14 - 4-3 Packers

Packers hoping to stay competitive with QB Aaron Rodgers out till late season at best.

#15 - 3-3 Broncos

Broncos were shutout by the Chargers and have shown some huge problems on both sides of the ball recently.

#16 - 3-4 Raiders

Raiders may have saved their season with their dramatic comeback win over the Chiefs.

#17 - 3-3 Texans

Texans travel to Seattle for an expected defensive gem that can determine the direction of two divisional races.

#18 - 3-3 Redskins

Redskins keep coming up short in big spots. Face the Cowboys and Seahawks over the next two weeks.

#19 - 3-3 Lions

Lions are well rest with the Steelers and Packers up next in pivotal matchups.

#20 - 3-4 Ravens

Ravens face Dolphins in Thursday night game where the loser faces a difficult second half of season.

#21 - 3-3 Cowboys

Boys beat up on the winless 49ers to get back to .500 which could be their level this season.

#22 - 3-4 Chargers

Chargers are on a three game winning streak and travel to New England for an AFC acid test.

#23 - 4-3 Titans

Titans edged the Browns in OT going into their bye week. Prep for a run at the mediocre AFC South title.

#24 - 3-4 Bears

The pesky Bears are going to be a tough out going forward. Travel to the Big Easy hoping to get to .500.

#25 - 2-4 Bucs

Bucs have been a huge disappointment and face back to back NFC South opponents in Panthers and Saints with big divisional ramifications.

#26 - 3-4 Jets

Jets have been respectable, but still struggle to put opponents away when in position.

#27 - 3-4 Cardinals

Cardinals were shutout by the Rams with Carson Palmer out for the season with an arm injury. They get their bye week to figure out how to stay competitive in the NFC West.

#28 - 2-4 Bengals

Bengals host the Colts and must regroup quickly to stay in playoff contention.

#29 - 2-5 Colts

Colts finding that life without QB Andrew Luck is ugly. He may sit out the entire season.

#30 - 1-6 Giants

GMen get their bye week to try to figure out what went so terribly wrong.

#31 - 0-7 49ers

49ers travel to Philly for a rare worst vs best contest through the early action.

#32 - 0-7 Browns

Browns are so bad they have been sent outside the country for their game with the Vikings.

Frank Coyle is a long time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for CBS, ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to NFL and College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites