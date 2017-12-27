NFL Power Poll – Eagles & Patriots Rule Conferences

NFC South Bids for Three Playoff Berths

Team of the Week – New Orleans Saints

Players of the Week

Offense - RB Todd Gurley - Rams

Defense - DE Marquis Flowers - Patriots

Rookie of Week - RB Kareem Hunt - Chiefs

Game of Week #17 – Carolina Panthers (11-4) at Atlanta Falcons (9-6)

NFC South Matchup with Divisional Title and NFC Home Field Advantage on the line

NFL Ranking /Record /Team

#1- 13-2 Eagles

Eagles won despite a subpar performance by QB Nick Foles. Earned home field advantage thru NFC postseason.

#2 - 12-3 Patriots

Pats just do not beat themselves. Hold home field advantage thru AFC playoffs.

#3 - 12-3 Steelers

Steelers’ get a bye week, but will have to go through New England to win the AFC title.

#4 - 11-4 Rams

Rams’ edged out the Titans last week to clinch their first NFC West division title since 2003.

#5 - 12-3 Vikings

Vikings shutout the Rodgersless Packers. They earned NFC North title with win.

#6 - 11-4 Saints

Saints’ have met every challenge and play for NFC South title with trip to Tampa.

#7 - 11-4 Panthers

Panthers travel to Atlanta that will decide NFC South title and wild card clubs.

#8 - 9-6 Chiefs

Chiefs jumped on the Dolphins to win the AFC West title. It earned them back to back divisional titles for the first time in franchise history.

#9 - 9-6 Falcons

Falcons failed vs the Saints. Host the Panthers this week in a must win situation for a wild card berth.

#10 - 10-5 Jaguars

Jaguars’ failed to stop the 49ers in big situations. Clinched AFC South title nevertheless. Close with matchup with Titans.

#11 - 9-6 Ravens

Ravens win the final wild card berth with a win or tie vs the Bengals or a loss or tie by Bills or Titans.

#12 - 9-6 Seahawks

Seahawks beat the Cowboys to stay alive for final wild card, though they need help with a Falcons loss or tie.

#13 - 8-7 Chargers

Chargers host the Raiders in a must win situation, though they need help to extend their season.

#14 - 8-7 Titans

Titans lost another heartbreaker in the last minutes to the Rams. They can still earn wild card with a win at home vs the Jaguars.

#15 - 8-7 Cowboys

The overrated Cowboys lost to the Seahawks to get eliminated from the playoffs.

#16 - 8-7 Lions

Lions lost to the lowly Bengals which eliminated them from the playoffs in an erratic disappointing performance.

#17 - 8-7 Bills

Bills came up short vs the Patriots, but still alive to end their 17 year playoff drought vs the Dolphins.

#18 - 7-8 Redskins

Redskins beat the hapless Broncos behind a strong effort by QB Kirk Cousins.

#19 - 7-8 Packers

Packers were shut out without QB Aaron Rodgers and face key offseason decisions on personnel.

#20 - 7-8 Cardinals

Cardinals shut out the pathetic Giants in a meaningless game for both clubs.

#21 - 6-9 Dolphins

Dolphins did not show up in key game vs the Chiefs. Look for big turnover this offseason.

#22 - 6-9 Raiders

Raiders failed to play with urgency again vs the Eagles. Many veterans playing their last Raider game this week.

#23 - 6-9 Bengals

Bengals win their last home game under HC Marvin Lewis who never won a postseason game with Cinny.

#24 - 5-10 49ers

The 49ers bombed the tough Jaguars behind hot new veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo. San Fran is in place for a big run in 2018.

#25 - 5-10 Jets

Jets offense continues their disappointing performance with games on the line. In search for playmakers to become a contender.

#26 - 5-10 Broncos

Broncos will play young QB Paxton Lynch this week with Chiefs coming to Mile High.

#27 - 5-10 Bears

The Bears beat the Browns behind emerging rookie QB Mitchell Trubisky. May be last home game for HC John Fox.

#28 - 4-11 Texans

Texans were slammed by Pittsburgh. Club never recovered from losses of JJ Watt and Deshaun Watson.

#29 - 4-11 Bucs

Bucs pushed the Panthers to the limit but failed late to hold a slim lead. Top 5-8 pick can give this club a boost.

#30 - 3-12 Colts

Colts need a major overhaul to get into contention. Future health of QB Andrew Luck remains a mystery.

#31 - 2-13 Giants

Giants finishing their worst season in decades with key questions related to QB Eli Manning this offseason.

#32 - 0-15 Browns

Browns travel to Pittsburgh with a perfect 0-16 season in the balance. Two picks in top 5 selections this April.

Frank Coyle is a long time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for CBS, ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to NFL and College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites