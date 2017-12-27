- Frank Coyle's Blog
NFL Power Poll – Eagles & Patriots Rule Conferences
NFC South Bids for Three Playoff Berths
Team of the Week – New Orleans Saints
Players of the Week
Offense - RB Todd Gurley - Rams
Defense - DE Marquis Flowers - Patriots
Rookie of Week - RB Kareem Hunt - Chiefs
Photo - RB Kareem Hunt - Chiefs
`
Game of Week #17 – Carolina Panthers (11-4) at Atlanta Falcons (9-6)
NFC South Matchup with Divisional Title and NFC Home Field Advantage on the line
NFL Ranking /Record /Team
#1- 13-2 Eagles
Eagles won despite a subpar performance by QB Nick Foles. Earned home field advantage thru NFC postseason.
#2 - 12-3 Patriots
Pats just do not beat themselves. Hold home field advantage thru AFC playoffs.
#3 - 12-3 Steelers
Steelers’ get a bye week, but will have to go through New England to win the AFC title.
#4 - 11-4 Rams
Rams’ edged out the Titans last week to clinch their first NFC West division title since 2003.
#5 - 12-3 Vikings
Vikings shutout the Rodgersless Packers. They earned NFC North title with win.
#6 - 11-4 Saints
Saints’ have met every challenge and play for NFC South title with trip to Tampa.
#7 - 11-4 Panthers
Panthers travel to Atlanta that will decide NFC South title and wild card clubs.
#8 - 9-6 Chiefs
Chiefs jumped on the Dolphins to win the AFC West title. It earned them back to back divisional titles for the first time in franchise history.
#9 - 9-6 Falcons
Falcons failed vs the Saints. Host the Panthers this week in a must win situation for a wild card berth.
#10 - 10-5 Jaguars
Jaguars’ failed to stop the 49ers in big situations. Clinched AFC South title nevertheless. Close with matchup with Titans.
#11 - 9-6 Ravens
Ravens win the final wild card berth with a win or tie vs the Bengals or a loss or tie by Bills or Titans.
#12 - 9-6 Seahawks
Seahawks beat the Cowboys to stay alive for final wild card, though they need help with a Falcons loss or tie.
#13 - 8-7 Chargers
Chargers host the Raiders in a must win situation, though they need help to extend their season.
#14 - 8-7 Titans
Titans lost another heartbreaker in the last minutes to the Rams. They can still earn wild card with a win at home vs the Jaguars.
#15 - 8-7 Cowboys
The overrated Cowboys lost to the Seahawks to get eliminated from the playoffs.
#16 - 8-7 Lions
Lions lost to the lowly Bengals which eliminated them from the playoffs in an erratic disappointing performance.
#17 - 8-7 Bills
Bills came up short vs the Patriots, but still alive to end their 17 year playoff drought vs the Dolphins.
#18 - 7-8 Redskins
Redskins beat the hapless Broncos behind a strong effort by QB Kirk Cousins.
#19 - 7-8 Packers
Packers were shut out without QB Aaron Rodgers and face key offseason decisions on personnel.
#20 - 7-8 Cardinals
Cardinals shut out the pathetic Giants in a meaningless game for both clubs.
#21 - 6-9 Dolphins
Dolphins did not show up in key game vs the Chiefs. Look for big turnover this offseason.
#22 - 6-9 Raiders
Raiders failed to play with urgency again vs the Eagles. Many veterans playing their last Raider game this week.
#23 - 6-9 Bengals
Bengals win their last home game under HC Marvin Lewis who never won a postseason game with Cinny.
#24 - 5-10 49ers
The 49ers bombed the tough Jaguars behind hot new veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo. San Fran is in place for a big run in 2018.
#25 - 5-10 Jets
Jets offense continues their disappointing performance with games on the line. In search for playmakers to become a contender.
#26 - 5-10 Broncos
Broncos will play young QB Paxton Lynch this week with Chiefs coming to Mile High.
#27 - 5-10 Bears
The Bears beat the Browns behind emerging rookie QB Mitchell Trubisky. May be last home game for HC John Fox.
#28 - 4-11 Texans
Texans were slammed by Pittsburgh. Club never recovered from losses of JJ Watt and Deshaun Watson.
#29 - 4-11 Bucs
Bucs pushed the Panthers to the limit but failed late to hold a slim lead. Top 5-8 pick can give this club a boost.
#30 - 3-12 Colts
Colts need a major overhaul to get into contention. Future health of QB Andrew Luck remains a mystery.
#31 - 2-13 Giants
Giants finishing their worst season in decades with key questions related to QB Eli Manning this offseason.
#32 - 0-15 Browns
Browns travel to Pittsburgh with a perfect 0-16 season in the balance. Two picks in top 5 selections this April.
Frank Coyle is a long time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for CBS, ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to NFL and College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites