NFL Power Poll - Week 5

NFL Power Poll – Chiefs Remain Undefeated & Top AFC West

Team of the Week - Houston Texans

Offensive Player of Week – RB Todd Gurley - Rams

Defensive Player of Week – DE Cameron Heyward - Steelers

Rookie of Week - QB Deshaun Watson - Texans

Photo – RB Todd Gurley - Rams

Game of Week #5 – 10/8 - Green Bay Packers (3-1) at Dallas Cowboy (2-2)

NFL Ranking /Record /Team

#1 - 4-0 Chiefs

Chiefs beat Redskins on late charge. Travel to Houston for key AFC matchup.

#2 - 3-1 Falcons

Falcons were shocked at home by the Bills. Get a bye this week to regroup.

#3 - 3-1 Steelers

Steelers jumped the Ravens to redeem their lost to the Bears.

#4 - 3-1 Packers

QB Aaron Rodgers smoked the Bears’ and Pack get 10 days to prepare for trip to Big D.

#5 - 3-1 Broncos

Broncos were dominant on defense vs the Raiders last week.

#6 - 2-2 Patriots

Defending champs were beat at the buzzer on a 48 yard FG to go .500.

hind Tom Brady worked their miracles again late this time vs the Texans.

#7 - 3-1 Lions

Lions can win in a number of ways and is an improved dangerous club this year.

#8 - 2-2 Raiders

Broncos beat the Raiders for the 2nd week in a row with QB Derek Carr nixed up again.

#9 - 2-2 Cowboys

Boys defense was abused by the Rams that exploited several key liabilities.

#10 - 3-1 Eagles

Eagles are finding ways to win and host Cardinals this week in a key NFC contest.

#11 - 3-1 Bills

Bills drilled the Falcons in their building with one of the more impressive wins of the early season.

#12 - 2-2 Ravens

Ravens were bashed by their rival the Steelers with another weak offensive output.

#13 - 2-2 Titans

QB Mariota gets hurt while the Titans defense gets taken to school by rookie QB Deshaun Watson.

#14 - 2-2 Seahawks

Seahawks toasted the pathetic Colts. Travel to LA for key West test with the Rams.

#15 - 2-2 Vikings

Vikes lost a tight battle with the Lions and goes to Chicago Monday nite for key NFC North matchup.

#16 - 2-2 Redskins

Redskins fought the Chiefs down to the wire only to lose on a FG on the final play.

#17 - 2-1 Bucs

Bucs came back late with two drives to beat the winless GMen.

#18 - 3-1 Rams

Rams offense shows signs of life with huge win over the Cowboys that keeps them atop the NFC West.

#19 - 3-1 Panthers

Panthers’ offense beatup the Patriots for an impressive victory that keeps them tied for the South lead.

#20 - 2-2 Texans

Texans exploded vs the Titans with another huge effort by rookie QB Deshaun Watson.

#21 - 2-2 Saints

Saints’ defense shutout the Jets and get their bye week to celebrate the defensive gem.

#22 - 2-2 Jaguars

Jaguars lost to the Jets in OT and now must travel to Pittsburgh for a key AFC contest.

#23 - 2-2 Cardinals

Cardinals beat the 49ers in OT to get to .500. Face key road game in Philly Sunday.

#24 - 2-2 Jets

Jets coming off two game winning streak and travel to Cleveland for key matchup.

#25 - 1-3 Bengals

Bengals hope last win puts them on the beam with tough Bills coming to town.

#26 - 1-2 Dolphins

Dolphins were shut out by the Saints, by the Saints!!!!

#27 - 1-3 Colts

Colts hoping QB Andrew Luck returns in the next few weeks to give this club stability.

#28 - 1-3 Bears

Bears host Monday game vs the Vikings that determines their early direction.

#29 - 0-4 Giants

GMen host the battle of winless clubs with Chargers coming to MetLife.

#30 - 0-4 Chargers

Chargers continue to find ways to lost close games.

#31 - 0-4 49ers

49ers lost in OT to the Cardinals. Go to Indy for their first win.

#32 - 0-4 Browns

Brownies were toasted by instate rival, the Bengals. Host Jets in a winnable matchup.

