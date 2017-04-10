- Frank Coyle's Blog
NFL Power Poll - Week 5
NFL Power Poll – Chiefs Remain Undefeated & Top AFC West
Team of the Week - Houston Texans
Offensive Player of Week – RB Todd Gurley - Rams
Defensive Player of Week – DE Cameron Heyward - Steelers
Rookie of Week - QB Deshaun Watson - Texans
Photo – RB Todd Gurley - Rams
Game of Week #5 – 10/8 - Green Bay Packers (3-1) at Dallas Cowboy (2-2)
NFL Ranking /Record /Team
#1 - 4-0 Chiefs
Chiefs beat Redskins on late charge. Travel to Houston for key AFC matchup.
#2 - 3-1 Falcons
Falcons were shocked at home by the Bills. Get a bye this week to regroup.
#3 - 3-1 Steelers
Steelers jumped the Ravens to redeem their lost to the Bears.
#4 - 3-1 Packers
QB Aaron Rodgers smoked the Bears’ and Pack get 10 days to prepare for trip to Big D.
#5 - 3-1 Broncos
Broncos were dominant on defense vs the Raiders last week.
#6 - 2-2 Patriots
Defending champs were beat at the buzzer on a 48 yard FG to go .500.
hind Tom Brady worked their miracles again late this time vs the Texans.
#7 - 3-1 Lions
Lions can win in a number of ways and is an improved dangerous club this year.
#8 - 2-2 Raiders
Broncos beat the Raiders for the 2nd week in a row with QB Derek Carr nixed up again.
#9 - 2-2 Cowboys
Boys defense was abused by the Rams that exploited several key liabilities.
#10 - 3-1 Eagles
Eagles are finding ways to win and host Cardinals this week in a key NFC contest.
#11 - 3-1 Bills
Bills drilled the Falcons in their building with one of the more impressive wins of the early season.
#12 - 2-2 Ravens
Ravens were bashed by their rival the Steelers with another weak offensive output.
#13 - 2-2 Titans
QB Mariota gets hurt while the Titans defense gets taken to school by rookie QB Deshaun Watson.
#14 - 2-2 Seahawks
Seahawks toasted the pathetic Colts. Travel to LA for key West test with the Rams.
#15 - 2-2 Vikings
Vikes lost a tight battle with the Lions and goes to Chicago Monday nite for key NFC North matchup.
#16 - 2-2 Redskins
Redskins fought the Chiefs down to the wire only to lose on a FG on the final play.
#17 - 2-1 Bucs
Bucs came back late with two drives to beat the winless GMen.
#18 - 3-1 Rams
Rams offense shows signs of life with huge win over the Cowboys that keeps them atop the NFC West.
#19 - 3-1 Panthers
Panthers’ offense beatup the Patriots for an impressive victory that keeps them tied for the South lead.
#20 - 2-2 Texans
Texans exploded vs the Titans with another huge effort by rookie QB Deshaun Watson.
#21 - 2-2 Saints
Saints’ defense shutout the Jets and get their bye week to celebrate the defensive gem.
#22 - 2-2 Jaguars
Jaguars lost to the Jets in OT and now must travel to Pittsburgh for a key AFC contest.
#23 - 2-2 Cardinals
Cardinals beat the 49ers in OT to get to .500. Face key road game in Philly Sunday.
#24 - 2-2 Jets
Jets coming off two game winning streak and travel to Cleveland for key matchup.
#25 - 1-3 Bengals
Bengals hope last win puts them on the beam with tough Bills coming to town.
#26 - 1-2 Dolphins
Dolphins were shut out by the Saints, by the Saints!!!!
#27 - 1-3 Colts
Colts hoping QB Andrew Luck returns in the next few weeks to give this club stability.
#28 - 1-3 Bears
Bears host Monday game vs the Vikings that determines their early direction.
#29 - 0-4 Giants
GMen host the battle of winless clubs with Chargers coming to MetLife.
#30 - 0-4 Chargers
Chargers continue to find ways to lost close games.
#31 - 0-4 49ers
49ers lost in OT to the Cardinals. Go to Indy for their first win.
#32 - 0-4 Browns
Brownies were toasted by instate rival, the Bengals. Host Jets in a winnable matchup.
Frank Coyle is a long time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for CBS, ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to NFL and College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites