NFL Power Poll - Week 6

NFL Power Poll – Chiefs Host Steelers in Top AFC Matchup

Team of the Week - Packers

Offensive Player of Week – QB Aaron Rodgers - Packers

Defensive Player of Week – Safety Earl Thomas - Seahawks

Rookie of Week - RB Leonard Fournette - Jaguars

Photo - Leonard Fournette - Jaguars

Game of Week #6 - Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (5-0)

NFL Ranking /Record /Team

#1 - 5-0 Chiefs

Chiefs toasted a highly regarded Texan defense to stay unbeaten. Host the Steelers this week.

#2 - 3-1 Falcons

Falcons return from their bye week to host struggling Dolphins.

#3 - 4-1 Packers

QB Aaron Rodgers is just unbelievable to watch and gives Pack a chance vs anyone.

#4 - 3-1 Broncos

Broncos coming off their bye and host the battered winless Giants.

#5 - 3-2 Patriots

Pats well rested after their Thursday night victory and travel to Big Apple to face a surprising Jets’ club.

#6 - 4-1 Eagles

Eagles exploded vs the Cardinals behind an emerging QB Carson Wentz.

#7 - 3-2 Steelers

Steelers’ Big Ben threw five interceptions with two for pick sixes vs Jaguars.

#8 - 3-2 Lions

Lions let the Panthers come back and win behind QB Cam Newton.

#9 - 3-2 Ravens

Ravens jumped the Raiders without Derek Carr with an improved offense.

#10 - 3-2 Seahawks

Seahawks defense stopped the high scoring Rams to take the lead in the weak NFC West.

#11 - 4-1 Panthers

Panthers’ offense came back vs the Lions and face big NFC matchup with the Eagles coming in Thursday night.

#12 - 3-2 Bills

Bills fell to the Bengals with another low scoring performance. They get their bye week to work it out.

#13 - 3-2 Jaguars

Jaguars bashed the Steelers and host the Rams this week in a battle of young emerging clubs.

#14 - 2-3 Raiders

Raiders are simply a different club without QB Derek Carr. Host the Chargers this week.

#15 - 2-3 Cowboys

Boys defense was abused again this time by the Packers and are not currently near playoff levels.

#16 - 3-2 Vikings

Vikes beat the Bears late to stay tight in the NFC North race.

#17 - 2-2 Redskins

Redskins come off their bye week and host the 49ers with key NFC matchups on the schedule the next month.

#18 - 2-2 Bucs

Bucs had 10 days to digest letting the Patriots game get away from them.

#19 - 3-2 Rams

Ram’s young offense struggled vs the veteran Seahawks defense. Travel to face the improved Jaguars Sunday.

#20 - 2-3 Bengals

Bengals found a way to beat the tough Bills and get their bye week to regroup after slow start.

#21 - 2-3 Titans

QB Mariota sat out and the Titans offense surrendered 6 sacks vs the Dolphins. Host Colts Monday night in important AFC South matchup.

#22 - 2-3 Texans

Texans lost key game to Chiefs and two start defenders JJ Watt and Whitney Mercilus for the season.

#23 - 2-2 Saints

Saints’ are well rested to host the Lions in a key NFC contest.

#24 - 3-2 Jets

Jets are on a three-game winning streak and host the Patriots in a telltale early season matchup.

#25 - 2-3 Cardinals

Cardinals did not show up vs the Eagles and face two big NFC games before their bye week.

#26 - 2-2 Dolphins

Dolphins beat up the struggling Titans and travel to Atlanta in a huge test.

#27 - 2-3 Colts

Colts have beat back to back winless teams without QB Andrew Luck. Hope he returns for their Monday night matchup vs the Titans.

#28 - 1-4 Chargers

Chargers found a way to win vs struggling GMen.

#29 - 1-4 Bears

Bears going through growing pain with rookie QB Matt Trubisky to lost Monday game vs the Vikings.

#30 - 0-5 Giants

GMen overrated defense stops no one in crunch time.

#31 - 0-5 49ers

49ers shot themselves again vs the Colts t in OT. Go to the Capital searching for their first win.

#32 - 0-5 Browns

Cleveland’s HC Hue Jackson fell to 1-20, losing late to ex-Brown’s QB Josh McCown and Jets.

Frank Coyle is a long time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for CBS, ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to NFL and College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites