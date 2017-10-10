- Frank Coyle's Blog
NFL Power Poll - Week 6
NFL Power Poll – Chiefs Host Steelers in Top AFC Matchup
Team of the Week - Packers
Offensive Player of Week – QB Aaron Rodgers - Packers
Defensive Player of Week – Safety Earl Thomas - Seahawks
Rookie of Week - RB Leonard Fournette - Jaguars
Photo - Leonard Fournette - Jaguars
Game of Week #6 - Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (5-0)
NFL Ranking /Record /Team
#1 - 5-0 Chiefs
Chiefs toasted a highly regarded Texan defense to stay unbeaten. Host the Steelers this week.
#2 - 3-1 Falcons
Falcons return from their bye week to host struggling Dolphins.
#3 - 4-1 Packers
QB Aaron Rodgers is just unbelievable to watch and gives Pack a chance vs anyone.
#4 - 3-1 Broncos
Broncos coming off their bye and host the battered winless Giants.
#5 - 3-2 Patriots
Pats well rested after their Thursday night victory and travel to Big Apple to face a surprising Jets’ club.
#6 - 4-1 Eagles
Eagles exploded vs the Cardinals behind an emerging QB Carson Wentz.
#7 - 3-2 Steelers
Steelers’ Big Ben threw five interceptions with two for pick sixes vs Jaguars.
#8 - 3-2 Lions
Lions let the Panthers come back and win behind QB Cam Newton.
#9 - 3-2 Ravens
Ravens jumped the Raiders without Derek Carr with an improved offense.
#10 - 3-2 Seahawks
Seahawks defense stopped the high scoring Rams to take the lead in the weak NFC West.
#11 - 4-1 Panthers
Panthers’ offense came back vs the Lions and face big NFC matchup with the Eagles coming in Thursday night.
#12 - 3-2 Bills
Bills fell to the Bengals with another low scoring performance. They get their bye week to work it out.
#13 - 3-2 Jaguars
Jaguars bashed the Steelers and host the Rams this week in a battle of young emerging clubs.
#14 - 2-3 Raiders
Raiders are simply a different club without QB Derek Carr. Host the Chargers this week.
#15 - 2-3 Cowboys
Boys defense was abused again this time by the Packers and are not currently near playoff levels.
#16 - 3-2 Vikings
Vikes beat the Bears late to stay tight in the NFC North race.
#17 - 2-2 Redskins
Redskins come off their bye week and host the 49ers with key NFC matchups on the schedule the next month.
#18 - 2-2 Bucs
Bucs had 10 days to digest letting the Patriots game get away from them.
#19 - 3-2 Rams
Ram’s young offense struggled vs the veteran Seahawks defense. Travel to face the improved Jaguars Sunday.
#20 - 2-3 Bengals
Bengals found a way to beat the tough Bills and get their bye week to regroup after slow start.
#21 - 2-3 Titans
QB Mariota sat out and the Titans offense surrendered 6 sacks vs the Dolphins. Host Colts Monday night in important AFC South matchup.
#22 - 2-3 Texans
Texans lost key game to Chiefs and two start defenders JJ Watt and Whitney Mercilus for the season.
#23 - 2-2 Saints
Saints’ are well rested to host the Lions in a key NFC contest.
#24 - 3-2 Jets
Jets are on a three-game winning streak and host the Patriots in a telltale early season matchup.
#25 - 2-3 Cardinals
Cardinals did not show up vs the Eagles and face two big NFC games before their bye week.
#26 - 2-2 Dolphins
Dolphins beat up the struggling Titans and travel to Atlanta in a huge test.
#27 - 2-3 Colts
Colts have beat back to back winless teams without QB Andrew Luck. Hope he returns for their Monday night matchup vs the Titans.
#28 - 1-4 Chargers
Chargers found a way to win vs struggling GMen.
#29 - 1-4 Bears
Bears going through growing pain with rookie QB Matt Trubisky to lost Monday game vs the Vikings.
#30 - 0-5 Giants
GMen overrated defense stops no one in crunch time.
#31 - 0-5 49ers
49ers shot themselves again vs the Colts t in OT. Go to the Capital searching for their first win.
#32 - 0-5 Browns
Cleveland’s HC Hue Jackson fell to 1-20, losing late to ex-Brown’s QB Josh McCown and Jets.
Frank Coyle is a long time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for CBS, ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to NFL and College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites