- Frank Coyle's Blog
- College Football Mondays
- Ahead of the Curve
- NFL News
- College News
- Order Publication
NFL Power Poll - Week 4
Chiefs & Falcons Remain Undefeated
Team of the Week - Patriots
Offensive Player of Week - QB Tom Brady - Patriots
Defensive Player of Week - DE Demarcus Lawrence - Cowboys
Rookie of Week - QB Deshaun Watson - Texans
Photo - QB Tom Brady - Patriots
Game of Week #4 - Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) at Baltimore Ravens (2-1)
NFL Ranking /Record /Team
#1 - 3-0 Chiefs
Chiefs looking to ambush the Redskins on Monday at home.
#2 - 2-1 Patriots
Defending champions’ behind Tom Brady worked their miracles again late this time vs the Texans.
#3 - 3-0 Falcons
Falcons playing with purpose and host Bills this week.
#4 - 2-1 Raiders
Redskins jumped the Raiders bones in Capital last week.
#5 - 2-1 Steelers
Steelers lost in OT to the lowly Bears.
#6 - 2-1 Packers
QB Aaron Rodgers leads another great comeback vs Bengals. He disguises a lot of holes on the Packers.
#7 - 2-1 Ravens
Ravens were taken to the woodshed by the Jaguars in London.
#8 - 2-1 Lions
Lions failed to beat the Falcons at home in huge NFC matchup.
#9 - 2-1 Broncos
Broncos were wacked by the Bills, maybe looking forward to the Raiders this week.
#10 - 2-1 Cowboys
Boys defense pounded Carson Palmer in their best performance of the season.
#11 - 2-1 Eagles
Eagles were handed a gift by the inept GMen.
#12 - 2-1 Titans
QB Mariota lead a huge home win over the Seahawks that may become the signature victory for this young club.
#13 - 1-2 Seahawks
Seahawks were toasted by the Titans in another weak performance.
#14 - 2-1 Vikings
Vikes bounced on the Bucs behind backup QB Case Keenum and rookie back Dalvin Cook.
#15 - 2-1 Redskins
Redskins look to take the key win momentum over the Raiders into the Monday night in Kansas City.
#16 - 1-1 Dolphins
Dolphins scored only 6 points in their pathetic lost to the Jets.
#17 - 1-1 Bucs
Bucs took an ass whippin from the Vikings.
#18 - 2-1 Bills
Bills go to Atlanta for an early season acid test.
#19 - 1-2 Saints
Saints’ QB Drew Brees smoked the Panthers in the dome last week.
#20 - 2-1 Jaguars
Jaguars defense is a top-flight unit going forward.
#21 - 2-1 Panthers
Panthers’ offense is struggling scoring in a division with high powered attacks.
#22 - 1-2 Texans
Texans let the big effort by rookie QB Deshaun Watson overshadowed with a collapse to New England.
#23 - 2-1 Rams
Rams face a huge early season game in Big D and hope to catch the Boys napping after Monday night win.
#24 - 1-2 Cardinals
Cardinals lost to the Cowboys in pivotal Monday night matchup and must regroup quickly for upcoming divisional games.
#25 - 1-2 Bears
Bears won their biggest game in years vs the Steelers in OT. Face Packers in Green Bay on Thursday nite.
#26 - 1-2 Jets
Jets shocked the Dolphins at home with emerging Jaguars coming to town.
#27 - 1-2 Colts
Colts beat the pathetic Browns to get into the win column.
#28 - 0-3 Giants
GMen face a must win situation in Tampa for any postseason hopes.
#29 - 0-3 Bengals
Bengals go to Cleveland in a battle of the winless.
#30 - 0-3 Chargers
Chargers inaugural season in Los Angeles looking ugly.
#31 - 0-3 49ers
49ers go the desert looking for their first win.
#32 - 0-3 Browns
As usual, Brownies in the forefront for the #1 pick in the NFL Draft.
Frank Coyle is a long time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for CBS, ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to NFL and College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites