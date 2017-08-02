- Frank Coyle's Blog
- College Football Mondays
- Ahead of the Curve
- NFL News
- College News
- Order Publication
NFL Postseason Dates
** Feb 5: Super Bowl LI, Houston, Tx. **
Patriot 34 - Falcons 28
February 15: First day for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.
Photo - QB Matt Ryan - Falcons (NFL MVP 2016)
Seven regional Player Combines in different nationwide locations from late Jan thru April
*** February 28-March 6: NFL Combine 2017 ***
Timing & Testing, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, In.
Draft Insiders’ will have special Emails and Tweets From the NFL Combine!
Free for Full Subscribers – February Newsletter available soon - Order today
March 1: Prior to 4:00 p.m., deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.
March 7-9: During the period beginning at 12 noon, New York time, on March 7th and ending at 3:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 9th, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2016 player contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 9. However, a contract cannot be executed with a new club until 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 9.
During the above two-day negotiating period, no direct contact is permitted between a prospective unrestricted free agent and any employee of a club, other than the player's current club.
March 9: The 2017 League Year and Free Agency period begin at 4:00 p.m., New York time.
The first day of the 2017 League Year will end at 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 9. Clubs will receive a personnel notice that will include all transactions submitted to the League office during the period between 4:00 p.m., New York time, and 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 9.
March 9: Trading period for 2017 begins at 4:00 p.m., after expiration of 2016 contracts.
March 26-29: Annual League Meeting, Phoenix, Arizona.
April 3: Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2016 season may begin offseason workout programs.
April 17: Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.
April 21: Deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign Offer Sheets.
April 26: Deadline for prior club to exercise Right of First Refusal to Restricted Free Agents.
***** April 27-29: NFL Draft 2017 - Philadelphia, Pa. *****