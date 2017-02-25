NFL Office Awards 32 Compensatory Selections

As usual a total of 32 compensatory choices have been awarded to NFL teams losing more free agents than they signed last year. This year 16 teams were awarded the selections with the majority of the choices placed at the end of the 3rd thru 5th rounds.

Under the rules for compensatory draft choices, teams losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks.

The compensatory picks will be positioned within the third through seventh rounds based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost. This year a record 11 compensatory selections are placed at the end of the 3rd round with the Miami Dolphins holding the first choice with the 97th overall selection. The 4th round has 6 picks and the 5th round added 9 selections meaning that 26 of the 32 choices were granted in the top 186 overall draft selections.

Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. The formula was developed by the NFL Management Council. Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement limits the number of compensatory selections to the number of clubs then in the League (32). This year, four clubs: the Los Angeles Rams (one pick), the Green Bay Packers (one pick), the Pittsburgh Steelers (two picks), and the Arizona Cardinals (three picks) qualified for compensatory selections under the net loss formula, but will not receive those picks because the final numerical values of the CFAs who were lost by those clubs ranked 33rd through 39th among the final numerical values of all compensatory selections. Each of those four clubs will receive compensatory selections for other CFAs lost whose final numerical values ranked within the top 32.

This year compensatory picks may be traded, a new rule change approved by clubs in 2015 that permits these draft picks to be traded beginning this spring. In addition, the Giants were penalized in January for the Walkie-Talkie violation with their 4th round selection moved to the back of the round. The final number draft order moves the Giants 4th round selection from the 130th overall pick to the 140th choice. In addition, both the team and HC Ben McAdoo were fined.

The following 2017 compensatory draft picks have been determined by the NFL Management Council for the 2017 NFL Draft, which will be held on April 27-29 in Philadelphia:

2017 Compensatory Draft Picks

Third Round

Round Choice/Overall Selection

33rd pick of third round; 97th overall: Miami

34th pick of third round; 98th overall: Carolina

35th pick of third round; 99th overall: Baltimore

36th pick of third round; 100th overall: Los Angeles Rams

37th pick of third round; 101st overall: Denver

38th pick of third round; 102nd overall: Seattle

39th pick of third round; 103rd overall: Cleveland

40th pick of third round; 104th overall: Kansas City

41st pick of third round; 105th overall: Pittsburgh

42nd pick of third round; 106th overall: Seattle

43rd pick of third round; 107th overall: New York Jets

Fourth Round

32nd pick of fourth round; 138th overall: Cincinnati

33rd pick of fourth round; 139th overall: Cleveland

Giants pick moved from 130th overall to the 140th overall selection

35th pick of fourth round; 141st overall: Los Angeles Rams

36th pick of fourth round; 142nd overall: Cleveland

37th pick of fourth round; 143rd overall: San Francisco

38th pick of fourth round; 144th overall: Indianapolis

Fifth Round

33rd pick of fifth round; 178th overall: Cincinnati

34th pick of fifth round; 179th overall: Denver

35th pick of fifth round; 180th overall: Miami

36th pick of fifth round; 181st overall: Arizona

37th pick of fifth round; 182nd overall: Kansas City

38th pick of fifth round; 183rd overall: Cleveland

39th pick of fifth round; 184th overall: Green Bay

40th pick of fifth round; 185th overall: New England

41st pick of fifth round; 186th overall: Miami

Sixth Round

33rd pick of the sixth round; 218th overall: Kansas City

34th pick of the sixth round; 219th overall: Cincinnati

35th pick of the sixth round; 220th overall: Kansas City

Seventh Round

33rd pick of the seventh round; 253rd overall: Cincinnati

34th pick of the seventh round; 254th overall: Denver

35th pick of the seventh round; 255th overall: Denver

The compensatory free agents lost and signed in 2016 by the clubs that will receive compensatory picks in the 2017 Draft:

Free Agents By Teams - Gains/Losses

ARIZONA

Lost: Rashad Johnson; Ted Larsen; Bobby Massie; Bradley Sowell; Sean Weatherspoon; Corey White

Gained: Tyvon Branch; Evan Mathis

BALTIMORE

Lost: Kelechi Osemele; Matt Schaub; Courtney Upshaw

Gained: Benjamin Watson; Eric Weddle

CAROLINA

Lost: Josh Norman; Brad Nortman

Gained: Gino Gradkowski

CINCINNATI

Lost: Marvin Jones; Emmanuel Lamur; Reggie Nelson; Mohamed Sanu; Andre Smith

CLEVELAND

Lost: Johnson Bademosi; Travis Benjamin; Tashaun Gipson; Alex Mack; Craig Robertson; Mitchell Schwartz

Gained: Demario Davis

DENVER

Lost: David Bruton; Vernon Davis; Ryan Harris; Malik Jackson; Evan Mathis; Brock Osweiler; Danny Trevathan

Gained: Jared Crick; Russell Okung; Donald Stephenson

GREEN BAY

Lost: Casey Hayward; Scott Tolzien

INDIANAPOLIS

Lost: Coby Fleener; Jerrell Freeman; Dwight Lowery

Gained: Patrick Robinson; Scott Tolzien

KANSAS CITY

Lost: Jeff Allen; Tyvon Branch; Chase Daniel; Sean Smith; Donald Stephenson

Gained: Mitchell Schwartz

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Lost: Nick Fairley; Janoris Jenkins; Rodney McLeod

MIAMI

Lost: Rishard Matthews; Lamar Miller; Derrick Shelby; Kelvin Sheppard; Olivier Vernon

Gained: Isa Abdul-Quddus; Andre Branch

NEW ENGLAND

Lost: Akiem Hicks; Tavon Wilson

Gained: Shea McClellin

NEW YORK JETS

Lost: Demario Davis; Damon Harrison; Chris Ivory

Gained: Matt Forte; Steve McLendon

PITTSBURGH

Lost: Kelvin Beachum; Antwon Blake; Will Johnson; Steve McLendon; Sean Spence

Gained: Ladarius Green; Ryan Harris

SAN FRANCISCO

Lost: Alex Boone

SEATTLE

Lost: Bruce Irvin; Brandon Mebane; Russell Okung; J.R. Sweezy

Gained: Bradley Sowell; J'Marcus Webb