NFL Office Awards 32 Compensatory Selections
As usual a total of 32 compensatory choices have been awarded to NFL teams losing more free agents than they signed last year. This year 16 teams were awarded the selections with the majority of the choices placed at the end of the 3rd thru 5th rounds.
Under the rules for compensatory draft choices, teams losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks.
The compensatory picks will be positioned within the third through seventh rounds based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost. This year a record 11 compensatory selections are placed at the end of the 3rd round with the Miami Dolphins holding the first choice with the 97th overall selection. The 4th round has 6 picks and the 5th round added 9 selections meaning that 26 of the 32 choices were granted in the top 186 overall draft selections.
Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. The formula was developed by the NFL Management Council. Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula.
The Collective Bargaining Agreement limits the number of compensatory selections to the number of clubs then in the League (32). This year, four clubs: the Los Angeles Rams (one pick), the Green Bay Packers (one pick), the Pittsburgh Steelers (two picks), and the Arizona Cardinals (three picks) qualified for compensatory selections under the net loss formula, but will not receive those picks because the final numerical values of the CFAs who were lost by those clubs ranked 33rd through 39th among the final numerical values of all compensatory selections. Each of those four clubs will receive compensatory selections for other CFAs lost whose final numerical values ranked within the top 32.
This year compensatory picks may be traded, a new rule change approved by clubs in 2015 that permits these draft picks to be traded beginning this spring. In addition, the Giants were penalized in January for the Walkie-Talkie violation with their 4th round selection moved to the back of the round. The final number draft order moves the Giants 4th round selection from the 130th overall pick to the 140th choice. In addition, both the team and HC Ben McAdoo were fined.
The following 2017 compensatory draft picks have been determined by the NFL Management Council for the 2017 NFL Draft, which will be held on April 27-29 in Philadelphia:
2017 Compensatory Draft Picks
Third Round
Round Choice/Overall Selection
33rd pick of third round; 97th overall: Miami
34th pick of third round; 98th overall: Carolina
35th pick of third round; 99th overall: Baltimore
36th pick of third round; 100th overall: Los Angeles Rams
37th pick of third round; 101st overall: Denver
38th pick of third round; 102nd overall: Seattle
39th pick of third round; 103rd overall: Cleveland
40th pick of third round; 104th overall: Kansas City
41st pick of third round; 105th overall: Pittsburgh
42nd pick of third round; 106th overall: Seattle
43rd pick of third round; 107th overall: New York Jets
Fourth Round
32nd pick of fourth round; 138th overall: Cincinnati
33rd pick of fourth round; 139th overall: Cleveland
Giants pick moved from 130th overall to the 140th overall selection
35th pick of fourth round; 141st overall: Los Angeles Rams
36th pick of fourth round; 142nd overall: Cleveland
37th pick of fourth round; 143rd overall: San Francisco
38th pick of fourth round; 144th overall: Indianapolis
Fifth Round
33rd pick of fifth round; 178th overall: Cincinnati
34th pick of fifth round; 179th overall: Denver
35th pick of fifth round; 180th overall: Miami
36th pick of fifth round; 181st overall: Arizona
37th pick of fifth round; 182nd overall: Kansas City
38th pick of fifth round; 183rd overall: Cleveland
39th pick of fifth round; 184th overall: Green Bay
40th pick of fifth round; 185th overall: New England
41st pick of fifth round; 186th overall: Miami
Sixth Round
33rd pick of the sixth round; 218th overall: Kansas City
34th pick of the sixth round; 219th overall: Cincinnati
35th pick of the sixth round; 220th overall: Kansas City
Seventh Round
33rd pick of the seventh round; 253rd overall: Cincinnati
34th pick of the seventh round; 254th overall: Denver
35th pick of the seventh round; 255th overall: Denver
The compensatory free agents lost and signed in 2016 by the clubs that will receive compensatory picks in the 2017 Draft:
Free Agents By Teams - Gains/Losses
ARIZONA
Lost: Rashad Johnson; Ted Larsen; Bobby Massie; Bradley Sowell; Sean Weatherspoon; Corey White
Gained: Tyvon Branch; Evan Mathis
BALTIMORE
Lost: Kelechi Osemele; Matt Schaub; Courtney Upshaw
Gained: Benjamin Watson; Eric Weddle
CAROLINA
Lost: Josh Norman; Brad Nortman
Gained: Gino Gradkowski
CINCINNATI
Lost: Marvin Jones; Emmanuel Lamur; Reggie Nelson; Mohamed Sanu; Andre Smith
CLEVELAND
Lost: Johnson Bademosi; Travis Benjamin; Tashaun Gipson; Alex Mack; Craig Robertson; Mitchell Schwartz
Gained: Demario Davis
DENVER
Lost: David Bruton; Vernon Davis; Ryan Harris; Malik Jackson; Evan Mathis; Brock Osweiler; Danny Trevathan
Gained: Jared Crick; Russell Okung; Donald Stephenson
GREEN BAY
Lost: Casey Hayward; Scott Tolzien
INDIANAPOLIS
Lost: Coby Fleener; Jerrell Freeman; Dwight Lowery
Gained: Patrick Robinson; Scott Tolzien
KANSAS CITY
Lost: Jeff Allen; Tyvon Branch; Chase Daniel; Sean Smith; Donald Stephenson
Gained: Mitchell Schwartz
LOS ANGELES RAMS
Lost: Nick Fairley; Janoris Jenkins; Rodney McLeod
MIAMI
Lost: Rishard Matthews; Lamar Miller; Derrick Shelby; Kelvin Sheppard; Olivier Vernon
Gained: Isa Abdul-Quddus; Andre Branch
NEW ENGLAND
Lost: Akiem Hicks; Tavon Wilson
Gained: Shea McClellin
NEW YORK JETS
Lost: Demario Davis; Damon Harrison; Chris Ivory
Gained: Matt Forte; Steve McLendon
PITTSBURGH
Lost: Kelvin Beachum; Antwon Blake; Will Johnson; Steve McLendon; Sean Spence
Gained: Ladarius Green; Ryan Harris
SAN FRANCISCO
Lost: Alex Boone
SEATTLE
Lost: Bruce Irvin; Brandon Mebane; Russell Okung; J.R. Sweezy
Gained: Bradley Sowell; J'Marcus Webb