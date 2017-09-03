- Frank Coyle's Blog
NFL Free Agency 2017 - Top 50 Players
Free Agents - Unrestricted & ‘Street’ -
Franchise & Transitional Players not included
Rank/ Player/ Positon / Age / Team
1 A.J. Bouye CB 26 Texans
2 Calais Campbell DE 31 Cardinals - (deal pending with Jaguars)
3 Stephon Gilmore CB 26 Bills - (deal pending with Patriots)
4 Alshon Jeffery WR 27 Bears
5 Dont'a Hightower LB 27 Patriots
6 Tony Romo QB 37 Cowboys
7 Brandon J. Williams DT 28 Ravens
8 Pierre Garcon WR 31 Redskins - (deal pending with 49ers)
9 Adrian Peterson RB 32 Vikings
10 Terrelle Pryor WR 28 Browns
Photo - RB Adrian Peterson - Vikings
11 Kevin Zeitler G 27 Bengals
12 Mike Glennon QB 27 Buccaneers - (deal pending with Bears)
13 Morris Claiborne CB 27 Cowboys
14 DeSean Jackson WR 30 Redskins - (deal pending with Bucs)
15 J.C. Tretter C 26 Packers
16 Dontari Poe DT 26 Chiefs
17 Tony Jefferson S 25 Cardinals
18 T.J. Lang G 29 Packers
19 Nick Perry LB 27 Packers
20 Jonathan Hankins DT 25 Giants
21 Andrew Whitworth T 35 Bengals - (deal pending with Rams)
22 Ronald Leary G 28 Cowboys - (deal pending with Broncos)
23 Riley Reiff T 28 Lions
24 Zach Brown LB 27 Bills
25 Larry Warford G 26 Lions
26 Ricky Wagner T 27 Ravens - (deal pending with Lions)
27 Martellus Bennett TE 30 Patriots
28 Matt Kalil OT 27 Vikings - (deal pending with Panthers)
29 Logan Ryan CB 26 Patriots
30 Kenny Britt WR 28 Rams - (deal pending with Browns)
31 Chris Baker DT 29 Redskins
32 Johnathan Cyprien S 27 Jaguars
33 Dre Kirkpatrick CB 27 Bengals
34 Jabaal Sheard LB 28 Patriots
35 Micah Hyde DB 26 Packers
36 Nick Fairley DT 29 Saints
37 Lorenzo Alexander LB 34 Bills
38 Brandon Marshall WR 33 Jets - (deal signed with Giants)
39 Bennie Logan DT 27 Eagles
40 J.J. Wilcox S 26 Cowboys
41 Kyle Juszczyk FB 26 Ravens - (deal pending with 49ers)
42 Eddie Lacy RB 27 Packers
43 Torrey Smith WR 28 49ers - (deal pending with Eagles)
44 LeGarrette Blount RB 30 Patriots
45 Kevin Minter LB 26 Cardinals
46 Austin Pasztor OL 26 Browns
47 Jared Cook TE 30 Packers
48 Michael Floyd WR 27 Patriots
49 Jamaal Charles RB 30 Chiefs
50 Malcolm Smith LB 27 Raiders