NFL Draft 2018 - Two Round Mock Draft -
* Underclassmen expected to declare
Exact draft order to be determined at close of season and postseason - December, 2017
Our first Mock Draft for the NFL Draft 2018 projects four QBs in the Top Ten Selections.
1st Round
1 Cleveland - * Josh Rosen QB UCLA 6-4 220
2 NY Giants - * Sam Darnold QB USC 6-4 225
3 Indianapolis - * Arden Key DE LSU 6-6 240
4 San Fran -* Saquon Barkley RB Penn St 5-11 225
5 Denver - * Orlando Brown OT Oklahoma 6-8 360
6 Cleve (Hous) 4-8 -* Carlton Davis CB Auburn 6-1 205
7 Chicago - Bradley Chubb DE NC St 6-4 275
8 * Tampa Bay -* Derwin James S Florida St 6-3 210
9 Cincinnati - * Lamar Jackson QB Louisville 6-3 200
10 NY Jets - * Josh Allen QB Wyoming 6-5 235
Photo - QB Lamar Jackson - Louisville
11 Washington - Christian Wilkins DT Clemson 6-4 310
12 Arizona - * Equanimeous St. Brown WR Notre Dame 6-5 205
13 * Oakland - * Connor Williams OT Texas 6-6 320
14 * Miami - * Minkah Fitzpatrick S Alabama 6-1 205
15 L.A. Chargers - Mike McGlinchey OT Notre Dame 6-8 315
16 * Dallas - * Courtland Sutton WR SMU 6-4 215
17 * Detroit - * Derrius Guice RB LSU 5-11 215
18 * Buffalo - James Washington WR Oklahoma St 6-0 205
19 Green Bay - Quenton Nelson OG Notre Dame 6-5 330
20 Seattle - * Denzel Ward CB Ohio State 5-10 190
21 Baltimore - * Calvin Ridley WR Alabama 6-1 190
22 Buffalo (Kan City) - * Joshua Jackson CB Iowa 6-1 195
23 Tennessee - Anthony Miller WR Memphis 5-11 190
24 Atlanta - * Clelin Ferrell DE Clemson 6-5 265
25 Jacksonville - * Mark Andrews TE Oklahoma 6-5 255
26 L.A. Rams - * Kolton Miller OT UCLA 6-8 310
27 Carolina - Martinas Rankin OT Mississippi St 6-5 305
28 New Orleans - * Roquan Smith LB Georgia 6-1 225
29 Minnesota - * Bryce Love RB Stanford 5-10 190
30 New England - Vita Vea DT Washington 6-5 345
31 Pittsburgh - Christian Kirk WR Texas A&M 5-11 200
32 Philadelphia - Chukwuma Okorafor OT Western Michigan 6-6 330
2nd Round
33 Cleveland - Maurice Hurst DT Michigan 6-2 285
34 NY Giants - * Isaiah Oliver CB Colorado 6-1 190
35 San Francisco - * Tremaine Edmunds LB Virginia Tech 6-5 240
36 Indianapolis - Harold Landry LB Boston College 6-3 250
37 Houston - * Ronald Jones II RB Southern Cal 6-1 195
38 Chicago - Ogbonnia Okoronkwo LB Oklahoma 6-1 240
39 * Tampa Bay - * Taven Bryan DT Florida 6-5 295
40 Denver - Mason Rudolph QB Oklahoma St 6-5 230
41 NY Jets - * Jaire Alexander CB Louisville 5-11 190
42 Washington - Baker Mayfield QB Oklahoma 6-0 215
43 Cincinnati - Harrison Phillips DT Stanford 6-4 285
44 * Oakland - * Jeff Holland DE Auburn 6-2 250
45 * Miami - * DeShon Elliott S Texas 6-2 205
46 Arizona - * Da'Ron Payne DT Alabama 6-2 310
47 * Dallas - * Parris Campbell WR Ohio State 6-1 205
48 * Detroit - * Mitch Hyatt OT Clemson 6-5 295
49 * Buffalo - * Malik Jefferson LB Texas 6-3 240
50 Green Bay - Uchenna Nwosu LB USC 6-2 240
51 L.A. Chargers - * Kevin Toliver CB LSU 6-3 205
52 Seattle - Royce Freeman RB Oregon Sr 5-11 235
53 Kansas City - Billy Price C Ohio State 6-4 310
54 Baltimore - Braden Smith OG Auburn 6-6 305
55 Atlanta - Derrick Nnadi DT Florida State 6-1 315
56 Tennessee - * Deon Cain WR Clemson 6-1 210
57 L.A. Rams - Will Hernandez OG Texas-El Paso 6-3 330
58 Carolina - Michael Gallup WR Colorado St 6-1 195
59 New Orleans - * Tarvarus McFadden CB Florida State 6-2 195
60 Jacksonville - Dorian O'Daniel LB Clemson 6-1 215
61 New England - Josey Jewell LB Iowa 6-2 235
62 Minnesota - Tyrell Crosby OT Oregon 6-5 320
63 Pittsburgh - * T.J. Edwards LB Wisconsin 6-1 245
64 Philadelphia - Kameron Kelly CB San Diego St 6-2 195
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites