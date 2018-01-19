- Frank Coyle's Blog
NFL Draft 2018 - Two Round Mock Draft - January - * Underclassmen - Selection order prior to Championship games
Pre East-West Shrine and Senior Bowl Games
x - Division winner y - Wild card team z - coin flip at NFL Combine to determine order
1st Round
1 Cleveland - 0-16 - * Saquon Barkley RB Penn State 5-11 225
2 NY Giants - 3-13 - * Sam Darnold QB Southern Cal 6-4 225
3 Indianapolis - 4-12 - Bradley Chubb DE NC State 6-4 275
4 Cleveland (Houston)- 4-12 - * Josh Rosen QB UCLA 6-4 220
5 Denver - 5-11 -* Minkah Fitzpatrick S Alabama 6-1 205
6 NY Jets - 5-11 - * Josh Allen QB Wyoming 6-5 235
7 Tampa Bay - 5-11 - * Arden Key DE LSU 6-6 240
8 Chicago - 5-11 - * Orlando Brown OT Oklahoma 6-8 360
9 z - San Francisco - 6-10 - * Roquan Smith LB Georgia 6-1 225
10 z - Oakland - 6-10 - * Connor Williams OT Texas 6-6 320
Photo - DE Bradley Chubb - North Carolina St
11 Miami - 6-9 - * Derwin James S Florida State 6-3 210
12 Cincinnati - 7-9 - Quenton Nelson OG Notre Dame 6-5 330
13 Washington - 7-9 - * Lamar Jackson QB Louisville 6-3 200
14 Green Bay - 7-9 - Mike McGlinchey OT Notre Dame 6-8 315
15 Arizona - 8-8 - Baker Mayfield QB Oklahoma 6-0 215
16 Baltimore - 9-7 - * Courtland Sutton WR SMU 6-4 215
17 LA Chargers - 9-7 - * Tremaine Edmunds LB Virginia Tech 6-5 240
18 Seattle - 9-7 - * Joshua Jackson CB Iowa 6-1 195
19 Dallas - 9-7 - * Calvin Ridley WR Alabama 6-1 190
20 Detroit - 9-7 - * Derrius Guice RB LSU 5-11 215
21 y Buffalo - 9-7 - * Ronnie Harrison S Alabama 6-3 215
22 Buffalo (x Kan City) -10-6 - * Da'Ron Payne DT Alabama 6-2 310
23 x LA Rams - 11-5 - * Denzel Ward CB Ohio State 5-10 190
24 y Carolina - 11-5 - * Isaiah Oliver CB Colorado 6-1 190
25 y Tennessee - 9-7 - * Mark Andrews TE Oklahoma 6-5 255
26 y Atlanta - 10-6 - Vita Vea DT Washington 6-5 345
27 x New Orleans - 11-5 - Mason Rudolph QB Oklahoma St 6-5 230
28 x Pittsburgh- 13-3 -* Equanimeous St. Brown WR Notre Dame 6-5 205
29 x Jacksonville - 10-6 - Martinas Rankin OT Mississippi St 6-5 305
30 x Philadelphia - 13-3 - * Carlton Davis CB Auburn 6-1 205
31 x New England - 13-3 - * Taven Bryan DT Florida 6-5 295
32 x Minnesota - 13-3 - * Audon Tate WR Florida State 6-5 220
2nd Round
33 Cleveland - * DeShon Elliott S Texas 6-2 205
34 NY Giants - * Kolton Miller OT UCLA 6-8 310
35 Indianapolis - Chukwuma Okorafor OT Western Michigan 6-6 330
36 Cleveland (Houston) - James Washington WR Oklahoma St 6-0 205
37 NY Jets - * Michael Jackson CB Miami(Fl) 6-1 190
38 Tampa Bay - Royce Freeman RB Oregon 6-0 235
39 Chicago - * Christian Kirk WR Texas A&M 5-11 200
40 Denver - Harold Landry LB Boston College 6-3 250
41 Oakland - Marcus Davenport DE UTSA 6-7 255
42 Miami - Tyrell Crosby OT Oregon 6-5 320
43 New England (San Fran) Rashaan Evans LB Alabama 6-3 235
44 Washington - Maurice Hurst DT Michigan 6-2 285
45 Green Bay - * Malik Jefferson LB Texas 6-3 240
46 Cincinnati - Braden Smith OG Auburn 6-6 305
47 Arizona - Billy Price C Ohio State 6-4 310
48 LA Chargers - Derrick Nnadi DT Florida State 6-1 315
49 NY Jets (Seattle) - Uchenna Nwosu LB USC 6-2 240
50 Dallas - * Leighton Vander Esch LB Boise St 6-4 240
51 Detroit - Anthony Miller WR Memphis 5-11 190
52 Baltimore - * Harrison Phillips DL Stanford 6-4 295
53 Tennessee - Lorenzo Carter LB Georgia 6-6 245
54 Buffalo - * Dorance Armstrong DE Kansas 6-4 245
55 Kansas City - * Justin Reid S Stanford 6-1 205
56 Atlanta - Will Hernandez OG Texas-El Paso 6-3 330
57 Jacksonville - Mike Gesicki TE Penn State 6-6 255
58 Carolina - Duke Ejiofor DE Wake Forest 6-4 270
59 San Fran (New Orleans) - * Kevin Toliver CB LSU 6-3 205
60 Buffalo (LA Rams) - * Ronald Jones II RB Southern Cal 6-1 195
61 Pittsburgh - Ogbonnia Okoronkwo LB Oklahoma 6-1 240
62 Cleveland (Phil) - * Kerryon Johnson RB Auburn 6-0 215
63 New England - Dallas Goedert TE South Dakota St 6-4 260
64 Minnesota - * Jaire Alexander CB Louisville 5-11 190