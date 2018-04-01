- Frank Coyle's Blog
NFL Draft 2018 – QBs, Josh Rosen and Sam Darnold Declare for NFL
The highly awaited news that two of the premier prospects for the NFL Draft 2018, QBs Josh Rosen and Sam Darnold announced they will turn pro this week. Both underclassmen have #1 overall potential and the two gunslingers could project as the top two overall selections in this class. Each prospect was expected to declare despite having periods of struggle through the 2017 season. Rosen is a true junior and was expected to move on to the NFL after Bruin HC Jim Mora was fired late during the 2017 season. Darnold is a redshirt sophomore and a blue chip prospect who went through erratic periods in 2017, from big NFL throws to numerous mistakes and turnovers. He was considered to be on the fence especially after a disappointing performance vs Ohio St in the recent Trojan Cotton Bowl loss.
Photo - QB Josh Rosen - UCLA
Nevertheless, Rosen and Darnold have been in our top three overall prospects the entire 2017 season. Only Penn St. running back Saquon Barkley has surpassed them on our value boards. Barkley was our #1 overall prospect in our December Newsletter. In 2017, Rosen had 283 completions of 452 passes for 62.6% for 3756 yards for 26 TDs and 10 interceptions. He was sacked 26 times. In 2017 Darnold completed 303 of 480 passes for 63.1% for 4143 yards, 26 TDs and 13 interceptions. He was sacked 29 times and under pressure consistently during the 2017 season behind a young line.
Both Rosen and Darnold will begin rigorous postseason workout schedules. Neither prospect will perform at All-star games. Their postseason will be reduced to just the NFL Combine and their school Pro Days in March. They will both probably have private workouts for different clubs and coaches this spring. Underclassmen have until Monday Jan 15th to declare for the NFL Draft 2018.
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites