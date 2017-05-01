- Frank Coyle's Blog
NFL Draft 2017 - Two Round Mock Draft - January, 2017
* Underclassmen - Selection order prior to Playoff games
x - Division winner y - Wild card team
First Round
Team / W-L / Player / Position / School
1 Cleveland 1-15 - * Mitch Trubisky QB 6-3, 225 North Carolina
2 San Fran 2-14 - * Myles Garrett DE 6-5, 265 Texas A&M
3 Chicago 3-13 - * Jabrill Peppers SS 6-0, 210 Michigan
4 Jacksonville 3-13 - * Leonard Fournette RB 6-1, 230 LSU
5 Tenn (LA) 4-12 - Jonathan Allen DE 6-3, 290 Alabama
6 NY Jets 5-11 - * DeShone Kizer QB 6-4, 230 Notre Dame
7 San Diego 5-11 - * Jamal Adams FS 6-0, 210 LSU
8 Carolina 6-10 - * Cam Robinson OT 6-6, 320 Alabama
9 Cincinnati 6-9-1 - * Solomon Thomas DE 6-2, 275 Stanford
10 Buffalo 7-9 - * Dalvin Cook RB 5-11, 205 Florida State
11 New Orleans 7-9 - * Marlon Humphrey CB 6-1, 200 Alabama
12 Cleve (Phil) 7-9 - * Malik McDowell DT 6-5, 285 Michigan State
13 Arizona 7-8-1 - * Mike Williams WR 6-2, 205 Clemson
14 Indianapolis 8-8 - * Derek Barnett DE 6-3, 265 Tennessee
15 Phil (Minn) 8-8 - * JuJu Smith-Schuster WR 6-2, 215 Southern Cal
16 Baltimore 8-8 - * Teez Tabor CB 6-0, 200 Florida
17 Washington 8-7-1 - Reuben Foster LB 6-0, 240 Alabama
18 Tennessee 9-7 - OJ Howard TE 6-6, 250 Alabama
19 Tampa Bay 9-7 - * Zach Cunningham LB 6-3, 230 Vanderbilt
20 Denver 9-7 - * Christian McCaffrey RB 6-0, 205 Stanford
21 y Detroit 9-7 - Dan Feeney OG 6-4, 310 Indiana
22 x Houston 9-7 - * Deshaun Watson QB 6-2, 210 Clemson
23 y Miami 10-6 - Tim Williams LB 6-3, 255 Alabama
24 x Green Bay 10-6 - * Carl Lawson DE 6-2, 255 Auburn
25 x Seattle 10-5-1 - * Sidney Jones CB 6-0, 180 Washington
26 x Atlanta 11-5 - * Charles Harris DE 6-3, 255 Missouri
27 y NY Giants 11-5 - * Raekwon McMillan LB 6-2, 240 Ohio State
28 x Pittsburgh 11-5 - * Adoree Jackson CB 5-11, 185 Southern Cal
29 y Oakland 12-4 - * Ryan Ramcyzk OT 6-5, 310 Wisconsin
30 x Kansas City 12-4 - Corey Davis WR 6-2, 215 Western Michigan
31 x Dallas 13-3 - Desmond King CB 5-10, 200 Iowa
32 x New Eng 14-2 - Takkarist McKinley DE 6-2, 260 UCLA
2nd Round
33 Cleveland - * Marshon Lattimore CB 6-0, 195 Ohio State
34 San Fran - * Brad Kaaya QB 6-4, 210 Miami
35 Jacksonville - Cordrea Tankersley CB 6-0, 195 Clemson
36 Chicago - Carlos Watkins DT 6-2, 300 Clemson
37 NY Jets - * D’Onta Foreman RB 5-11, 230 Texas
38 Los Angeles - * John Ross WR 5-11, 190 Washington
39 San Diego - * Vita Vea DT 6-4, 330 Washington
40 Cincinnati - Dorian Johnson OG 6-5, 300 Pittsburgh
41 Philadelphia - * Rod Johnson OT 6-6, 310 Florida State
42 Carolina - Demarcus Walker DE 6-2, 275 Florida State
43 Arizona - * Isaiah Ford WR 6-2, 190 Virginia Tech
44 New Orleans - Tre’Davious White CB 5-11, 195 LSU
45 Buffalo - Malik Hooker S 5-11,195 Ohio State
46 Indianapolis - Taco Charlton DE 6-5, 285 Michigan
47 Minnesota - Jarrad Davis LB 6-1, 230 Florida
48 Baltimore - Ethan Pocic OL 6-5, 310 LSU
49 Tampa Bay - Dede Westbrook WR 5-11, 175 Oklahoma
50 Denver - * Garrett Bolles OT 6-5, 300 Utah
51 Cleveland (Tenn) * Wayne Gallman RB 6-0, 205 Clemson
52 Washington - Marcus Maye S 6-0, 210 Florida
53 Houston - * Charles Walker DT 6-3, 305 Oklahoma
54 Green Bay - * Malachi Dupree WR 6-2, 190 LSU
55 Detroit - Jordan Willis DE 6-3, 260 Kansas St
56 Seattle - Pat Elflein C/G 6-2, 300 Ohio State
57 Atlanta - * David Njoku TE 6-4, 240 Miami (Fl.)
58 NY Giants - * Bucky Hodges TE 6-6, 245 Virginia Tech
59 Pittsburgh - Devonte Fields LB 6-3, 245 Louisville
60 Miami - Dawaune Smoot DE 6-3, 255 Illinois
61 Kansas City - Patrick Mahomes QB 6-2, 220 Texas Tech
62 Oakland - Evan Engram TE 6-3, 230 Mississippi
63 Dallas - * Budda Baker FS 5-10, 195 Washington
64 New England - Quincy Wilson CB 6-0, 190 Florida
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites